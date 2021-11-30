Log in
Jenoptik : With its new Agenda 2025, "MORE VALUE", Jenoptik focuses on sustainable profitable growth in core photonics markets

11/30/2021 | 11:31am EST
  • Accelerated transformation into a pure photonics player
  • In future, stronger focus on three core markets: semiconductors/ electronics, life science/medical technology, and smart mobility
  • Revenue set to rise to around 1.2 billion euros, with an EBITDA margin of approximately 20 percent, by 2025

"With our new growth Agenda 'More Value' Jenoptik will accelerate the company's transformation into a globally leading, pure photonics player. In the future, we will focus even more than before on attractive core markets. We plan to increase revenue to around 1.2 billion euros, with an EBITDA margin of some 20 percent, by 2025. This includes further acquisitions as well as one or the other divestment. With this positive development we want to create 'More Value' for all our stakeholders," says Stefan Traeger, President & CEO of JENOPTIK AG.

Focusing on the three high-growth markets - semiconductors/electronics, life science/medical technology, and smart mobility - is the core of the company's new Agenda 2025 "More Value". As a result, the Group expects to generate substantial organic revenue growth, which will be supplemented with further acquisitions. Taking account of possible divestments (incl. VINCORION) and acquisitions Jenoptik is expecting average annual revenue growth of around 8 percent through 2025. An improved product mix with a gradual increase in the share of higher-margin products will help to achieve a further profitability boost.

Accelerated transformation into a pure photonics player

In recent years, Jenoptik has already aligned its product portfolio with the core photonics markets. This is underlined by the acquisitions of TRIOPTICS, BG Medical, and SwissOptic, as well as the divestments of non-core activities. The recent sale of VINCORION is accelerating the company's transformation into a globally leading, pure photonics group.

"As part of the new Agenda 2025 'More Value' we will continue to strengthen our financial resources over the coming years and see ourselves as very well positioned to achieve our scheduled profitable growth, which also includes potential acquisitions. Beyond this, we will also increase our focus on the return on capital employed (ROCE)," says Hans-Dieter Schumacher, Chief Financial Officer of JENOPTK AG.

Within the framework of the new organizational set-up, Jenoptik will combine its core photonic business in the two new divisions Advanced Photonics Solutions and Smart Mobility Solutions. Business activities that are focused on the automotive industry will be managed as independent brands (Hommel, Prodomax, Interob) within the Jenoptik Group in the future.

More information on the company is available in the Investors section of the Jenoptik website. Images for download can be found in the Jenoptik image database at media.jenoptik.com.

About Jenoptik

Optical technologies are the very basis of our business: Jenoptik is a globally active technology group and is active in the three photonics-based divisions: Light & Optics, Light & Production and Light & Safety. Under the TRIOPTICS brand, Jenoptik also offers optical test and manufacturing systems for the quality control of lenses, objectives and camera modules. VINCORION is the brand for our mechatronic business. Our key target markets primarily include the semiconductor industry, medical technology, automotive and mechanical engineering, traffic, aviation as well as security and defense technology industries. Approximately 4,300 employees work for Jenoptik worldwide. The Group's headquarters are in Jena (Germany). JENOPTIK AG is listed on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and is included in the SDax and TecDax. In the 2020 fiscal year, Jenoptik generated revenue of approx. 767 million euros.

Disclaimer

Jenoptik AG published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 16:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
