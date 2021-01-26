Jenoptik : exceeds forecast for adjusted EBITDA margin for 2020

JENOPTIK AG's Executive Board today gained fundamental information in the process of preparing the consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2020 that the Group's adjusted EBITDA margin will probably reach around 17.5 percent, and thus will be significantly above the expected range of between 15.0 and 15.5 percent (including TRIOPTICS / before PPA effects from the acquisition of TRIOPTICS). This is particularly due to lower than expected cost of sales attributable to project accounting at the end of the year as well as better utilization of production capacities in the photonic divisions.

In fiscal year 2020, adjustments for structural and portfolio measures totaled around 20 million euros. The EBITDA margin including the adjustments stated above is anticipated to exceed 14.5 percent.

Revenue is expected to reach approximately 765 million euros, thereof more than 25 million euros were attributable to TRIOPTICS.

JENOPTIK AG

The Executive Board