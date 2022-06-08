Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Jenoptik AG
  News
  Summary
    JEN   DE000A2NB601

JENOPTIK AG

(JEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:07 2022-06-08 am EDT
25.85 EUR   -1.56%
10:52aJENOPTIK : expands production capacity with the relocation of its Canadian facility
PU
02:50aGlobal technology leader in photonics, Jenoptik, selected Scanfil as a preferred manufacturing partner
AQ
05/26JENOPTIK AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
Jenoptik : expands production capacity with the relocation of its Canadian facility

06/08/2022 | 10:52am EDT
Jenoptik, a leading manufacturer of smart mobility solutions, is pleased to announce the expansion of its presence in the Canadian market with the doubling of its R&D and manufacturing space in Ontario.

Jenoptik's expansion in Ontario, Canada is a direct result of increasingly high demand for its products and services. "As cities and towns continue to expand and elected officials want to keep their communities safer and route traffic efficiently, we have experienced parallel growth over the last 12 years in the Canadian market delivering our smart mobility solutions," said Finbarr O'Carroll, President of the Americas in Jenoptik's Smart Mobility Solutions division. "As a result of this growth, we have moved to a new facility to accommodate increased capacity and more easily deploy our latest traffic safety innovations."

The new facility, located just 20 km from its previous location in Mississauga, doubles the current available space, allowing for a larger production area in which will be used for research and development, manufacturing and warehousing. Corporate offices and support services will occupy the accompanying administration space.

About Jenoptik and its Smart Mobility Solutions division

Optical technologies are the core our business: Jenoptik is a globally operating technology group and is active in the two photonics-based divisions: Advanced Photonic Solutions and Smart Mobility Solutions.

Jenoptik's Smart Mobility Solutions division provides photonics-based, innovative and sustainable solutions, including technology and services for Road Safety, Public Security and Road User Charging. Our customers include local and governmental authorities, police and enforcement agencies, as well as public and private organizations. As pioneers of sensor-based road safety cameras and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR/ALPR), Traffic Law Enforcement and ANPR technology is at the core of our product portfolio. Our solutions cover a wide range of stationary and mobile applications such as vehicle monitoring and classification, average and spot speed, red-light enforcement including additional features, civil security, as well as road user charging and emission control, using video analytics and artificial intelligence. As an end-to-end solution provider, we support our customers with the provision of roadside equipment and software, including integration, installation and maintenance through to full-service operation of our solutions. Our powerful data management solutions turn data into knowledge with automated data processing and real-time analytics. We continue to research and develop new and emerging sensors and solutions, with new platforms optimized for emerging sectors such as Connected and Autonomous Vehicles. Our strong global presence and installation base is supported by a reliable partner network. With innovation as our driving force, Jenoptik is a world-leading enabler for smart mobility, with intelligent solutions and services constantly evolving to help make roads, journeys, communities and our environment safer around the globe.

Disclaimer

Jenoptik AG published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 14:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
