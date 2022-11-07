Jenoptik : further expands photonics manufacturing capacity

RecommendMail Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

Jenoptik adds 7,110 square feet of manufacturing space to its Jupiter, Florida facility to meet continuing high demand for advanced photonic solutions.

Jenoptik, an industry leader in high performance optical and photonic systems, announces the newest expansion of its manufacturing operations in Florida. The additional 7,110 square feet expansion will be home to both open and modular cleanroom manufacturing operations, bringing the total production, engineering and administrative footprint of the facility to 77,985 square feet.

Construction on the new assembly building will be completed in January 2023. The flexible manufacturing space offers a contamination-controlled environment and can be configured as required for future projects. Jay Kumler, President of Jenoptik Optical Systems in North America, commented, "We are investing in differentiating technologies, advanced equipment and employees, and we are committed to meeting our customers' expectations for higher levels of cleanliness and contamination control."

This new addition aptly named "Perseverance" to honor the group's work on NASA's 2020 Mars Mission, nearly doubles the existing flexible manufacturing area. It is equipped with dedicated test stands and modular class 7 cleanrooms along with raised ceilings that can accommodate an overhead lift to move product, allowing for more production efficiency in a contamination-controlled environment that can be configured as required for future projects.

Leading equipment manufacturers around the globe rely on Jenoptik's products to build semiconductor devices, telecommunications equipment, digital projection, mobile devices, augmented reality, industrial automation as well as imaging and illumination solutions.

Jenoptik's ongoing expansion in Jupiter, Florida is the direct result of tremendous growth realized in support of increasing customer production requirements for the company's products. The Jupiter facility designs, manufactures, and services optical systems that enable cutting-edge technologies for OEMs around the world.

Optical technologies are the core our business: Jenoptik is a globally operating technology group with approximately 4,300 employees worldwide and is active in two photonics-based divisions: Advanced Photonic Solutions and Smart Mobility Solutions.

The Advanced Photonic Solutions division of Jenoptik is a global OEM and machine supplier of solutions powered by photonics. Our engineering expertise excels across a broad portfolio of technologies in the fields of optics, laser technology, digital imaging, optoelectronics, sensors, and optical test & measurement equipment. We enable leading machine and equipment manufacturers in the semiconductor, laser material processing, healthcare & life science, industrial automation, automotive and security industries.

As a reliable and flexible development and production partner, Jenoptik applies our strengths in key technologies to solve our customers' most demanding requirements. Our systems, modules and components put our customers in the lead by helping them master their future challenges through the power of light.