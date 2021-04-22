Jenoptik : subsidiary TRIOPTICS expands optical measurement product portfolio

Key drivers for future business are the under-display camera technology, in which camera optics are almost invisibly hidden under the full-screen display surfaces, high-resolution professional photography and the zoom capability of cameras. All three trends cause new challenges for measurement technology, for which Jenoptik's subsidiary TRIOPTICS has developed customized measurement solutions for image quality testing and is now launching three new measurement systems in their ImageMaster® PRO series.

'With its future-oriented product portfolio, TRIOPTICS is an important growth driver within the Jenoptik Group, and we are focusing on the right technologies in relevant future markets. Once again TRIOPTICS is underlining its technology leadership for the production of future mobile phone camera systems,' says Jenoptik President & CEO Stefan Traeger.

Growth opportunities are based on the fact that optics, which are installed as standard today, will gradually be replaced by the new technologies. It is estimated that every third smartphone will be equipped with these new technologies in the long term. These new lenses can no longer be measured with existing measuring devices, but require new measuring technology.

In the area of mobile devices, TRIOPTICS is an important supplier to global manufacturers and achieves a significant part of its sales with this sector. With the expanded product portfolio, TRIOPTICS is further expanding its technologically leading market position.

For years, the ImageMaster® PRO product family has set the worldwide standard for testing the imaging quality of cell phone camera optics in mass production. In this context, the ImageMaster® PRO devices are the fastest and most accurate test devices worldwide. With the three new measurement systems of the ImageMaster® PRO series, TRIOPTICS underlines its technological leadership also for the production of future cell phone camera lenses.

TRIOPTICS has been part of the Jenoptik Group since autumn last year and strengthens the company's comprehensive portfolio of photonic technologies with its comprehensive portfolio of optical measurement, testing and production technology for development, quality assurance and production.

More information on the technology and the ImageMaster® PRO series is available in the TRIOPTICS trade press release.

Image ©panitan, Adobe Stock

Optical technologies are the very basis of our business: Jenoptik is a globally active technology group and is active in the three photonics-based divisions: Light & Optics, Light & Production and Light & Safety. Under the TRIOPTICS brand, Jenoptik also offers optical test and manufacturing systems for the quality control of lenses, objectives and camera modules. VINCORION is the brand for our mechatronic business. Our key target markets primarily include the semiconductor industry, medical technology, automotive and mechanical engineering, traffic, aviation as well as security and defense technology industries. Approximately 4,500 employees work for Jenoptik worldwide. The Group's headquarters are in Jena (Germany). JENOPTIK AG is listed on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and is included in the SDax and TecDax. In the 2020 fiscal year, Jenoptik generated revenue of approx. 767 million euros according to preliminary figures.