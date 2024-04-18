Jenoptik presents new solutions for integrated quality assurance at Control 2024

RecommendMail Facebook LinkedIn

Under the motto "Level up your quality control", the Jenoptik Group and its associated company brands HOMMEL ETAMIC, TRIOPTICS and SwissOptic will be presenting their latest developments in industrial metrology and optical surface inspection at the international trade fair for quality assurance "Control" from April 23 to 26 in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the Control trade fair for quality assurance, Jenoptik will be presenting a variety of automated measuring and inspection stations as well as new sensors and functions of the proven measurement technology for the target groups of automotive manufacturers and suppliers. The focus will be on a new pneumatic measuring device from the Gageline product line, new manual measuring devices from the Waveline product family and new optimizations of the Opticline shaft measuring device, which can ensure greater productivity and efficiency in quality assurance.

Measuring technology from the Jenoptik brand HOMMEL ETAMIC enables users to increase productivity in serial production in a quality-assured manner and to design efficient inspection processes - whether inline or offline, with a random check or with a one hundred percent inspection of all manufactured workpieces. In this way, HOMMEL ETAMIC continues to support the manufacturing industry in the trend towards automation.

Meet the metrology experts of the Jenoptik Group from April 23 to 26, 2024 at Control in Stuttgart, Germany in hall 10 at booth 1402 and discover the versatile product portfolio for quality assurance.

Image: Control trade fair booth of Jenoptik and associated brands in 2023.