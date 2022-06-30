Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Jenoptik AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JEN   DE000A2NB601

JENOPTIK AG

(JEN)
2022-06-30
21.31 EUR   -1.52%
11:43aJENOPTIK : successfully closes sale of VINCORION
PU
06/16JENOPTIK AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/08JENOPTIK : expands production capacity with the relocation of its Canadian facility
PU
Jenoptik : successfully closes sale of VINCORION

06/30/2022
Jenoptik has successfully closed the sale of VINCORION on June 30, 2022. The approvals by the responsible authorities were granted, the required closing conditions were fulfilled. VINCORION has been acquired by a fund managed by STAR Capital Partnership LLP ("STAR"). STAR is a leading private equity firm investing in medium-sized companies across Europe. VINCORION develops, produces, and sells mechatronic products in particular for the defense and security sector, the aviation as well as the rail and transportation industries.

"Closing the sale of VINCORION is a further milestone in transforming Jenoptik into a pure and globally leading photonics group. We are thus well on track to continue on our profitable growth path in the future," says Stefan Traeger, President & CEO of JENOPTIK AG, and adds, "In addition, with the sale of VINCORION, we now also meet an important criterion for the potential entry of ESG-oriented investors."

The equity value realized is in the mid double-digit million euro range. In addition, there are claims and obligations (e.g. resulting from pension obligations) in the mid double-digit million euro range as well as certain earn-out components. The enterprise value amounts to approximately 130 million euros. Both parties have agreed not to disclose any further details. In 2021, VINCORION had approximately 700 employees and generated revenue of 145.0 million euros. Following the signing of a contract to sell VINCORION, these activities were already shown as discontinued operation in the financial statements 2021.

This announcement can contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and certain assumptions of the management of the Jenoptik Group. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors can cause the actual results, the financial situation, the development or the performance of the company to be materially different from the announced forward-looking statements. Such factors can be, among others, pandemic diseases, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products or the change of the business strategy. The company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements in the light of future developments.

About Jenoptik

Optical technologies are the core our business: Jenoptik is a globally operating technology group and is active in the two photonics-based divisions: Advanced Photonic Solutions and Smart Mobility Solutions. The non-photonic activities, particularly for the automotive market, will be separated as Non-Photonic Portfolio Companies and managed as independent brands. Our key target markets primarily include the semiconductor equipment industry, medical technology, automotive and mechanical engineering as well as traffic. Approximately 4,300 employees work for Jenoptik worldwide. The Group's headquarters are in Jena (Germany). JENOPTIK AG is listed on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and is included in the SDax and TecDax. In the fiscal year 2021, Jenoptik generated revenue of 750.7 million euros with its continuing operations.

Disclaimer

Jenoptik AG published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 15:42:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 927 M 971 M 971 M
Net income 2022 74,9 M 78,4 M 78,4 M
Net Debt 2022 450 M 471 M 471 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 1,44%
Capitalization 1 239 M 1 297 M 1 297 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 4 949
Free-Float 89,0%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 21,64 €
Average target price 34,43 €
Spread / Average Target 59,1%
Managers and Directors
Stefan Traeger Chairman-Executive Board, President & CEO
Hans-Dieter Schumacher Chief Financial Officer
Matthias Wierlacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Tünnermann Member-Supervisory Board
Evert Dudok Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JENOPTIK AG-41.73%1 297
ATLAS COPCO AB-37.29%45 081
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-21.41%31 750
FANUC CORPORATION-9.72%30 894
SANDVIK AB-31.37%21 292
FORTIVE CORPORATION-28.52%19 546