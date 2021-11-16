Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Jenoptik AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JEN   DE000A2NB601

JENOPTIK AG

(JEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jenoptik : wins ABC Design Award and German Design Award 2022 with TraffiPole

11/16/2021 | 05:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With its new TraffiPole housing concept, Jenoptik has convinced the German Design Council's jury: At the internationally renowned German Design Award 2022, TraffiPole was awarded a Special Mention in the Excellent Product Design/Public Design category for its innovative and functional design. Back in June, the new TraffiPole was also awarded a Special Mention at the ABC Design Award in the "Mobility and Innovation" product category. Thus, Jenoptik's Light & Safety division complements its range of housings and adds a second design-award winning housing for traffic monitoring systems to TraffiTower, honored with the iF Design Award in 2014.

Cost-efficient and sustainable solution

The new cost-efficient TraffiPole climate housing has been developed to meet both high design and sustainability requirements. TraffiPole fits very well into a modern cityscape and enables both cost-effective operation and energy-efficient cooling of the installed electronic components. The upper oval segment houses the measuring system with camera and sensor for monitoring speed and red light violations.

TraffiPole's highly functional double-wall design enables efficient air circulation, eliminating the need for air conditioning even in very hot climates. This special design helps to significantly reduce power consumption and thus reduces CO2 emissions of up to 1.74 tons per year.

In addition, TraffiPole is made entirely of recyclable aluminum and optional solar panels installed on the exterior contribute to additional energy savings.

Design Awards by German Design Council

The ABC Award, presented by the German Design Council, is a globally unique design and industry award for the world of mobility. Independent experts award outstanding products, projects and brands from all mobile sectors - from best practices in communication to commercial and individual transportation to groundbreaking innovation. The ABC Award honors exceptional responses to new design and technology challenges.

The annual German Design Award is one of the most prestigious design awards worldwide and sets international standards for the most innovative design developments on the global market. The international jury, consisting of leading experts from all disciplines of design, exclusively awards prizes to projects that are groundbreaking in the German and international design landscape.

An image of the TraffiPole can be found in the Jenoptik image database in the products section.

About Jenoptik and its Light & Safety division

Optical technologies are the very basis of our business: Jenoptik is a globally active technology group and is active in the three photonics-based divisions: Light & Optics, Light & Production and Light & Safety. The Group's headquarters are in Jena (Germany). JENOPTIK AG is listed on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and is included in the SDax and TecDax. In the 2020 fiscal year, Jenoptik generated revenue of approx. 767 million euros.

The Light & Safety division provides innovative and industry leading solutions for road safety and public security. Our customers include local and central government, police and enforcement agencies, as well as public and private organizations. Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR/ALPR) is at the core of our product portfolio, covering a diverse range of applications such as average speed enforcement (section speed control), vehicle monitoring, red light violations and tolling. Our services range from initial consultation, design and manufacture through to installation and on-going maintenance. We also offer a variety of data management solutions and services for automated data processing, reporting and analytics as well as system integration. With a presence in more than 80 countries, supported by a strong partner network, we have delivered over 30,000 systems worldwide. Jenoptik's Light & Safety division is a world-leading supplier, with products and services constantly evolving to help make roads, journeys and communities safer around the globe.

Disclaimer

Jenoptik AG published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 10:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JENOPTIK AG
05:26aJENOPTIK : wins ABC Design Award and German Design Award 2022 with TraffiPole
PU
11/15JENOPTIK AG : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
11/15JENOPTIK : Investor Relations (as of August 2021) (PDF | 3,61 MB)
PU
11/12JENOPTIK AG : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
11/11JENOPTIK AG : Gets a Buy rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
11/11JENOPTIK AG : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
11/10JENOPTIK AG : Baader Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
11/10JENOPTIK AG : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
MD
11/10Quarterly Statement (January 1 - September 30, 2021) (PDF | 0,60 MB)
PU
11/10Results (January 1 - September 30, 2021) (PDF | 1,33 MB)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JENOPTIK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 893 M 1 014 M 1 014 M
Net income 2021 89,3 M 101 M 101 M
Net Debt 2021 175 M 199 M 199 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,7x
Yield 2021 0,94%
Capitalization 1 945 M 2 222 M 2 209 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,37x
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 4 362
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart JENOPTIK AG
Duration : Period :
Jenoptik AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JENOPTIK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 33,98 €
Average target price 35,38 €
Spread / Average Target 4,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Traeger Chairman-Executive Board, President & CEO
Hans-Dieter Schumacher Chief Financial Officer
Matthias Wierlacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heinrich Reimitz Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas Tünnermann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JENOPTIK AG35.27%2 222
ATLAS COPCO AB34.88%75 199
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION20.53%42 388
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED52.89%39 824
FANUC CORPORATION-6.96%39 723
SANDVIK AB12.17%32 291