Jenoptik : wins ABC Design Award and German Design Award 2022 with TraffiPole

With its new TraffiPole housing concept, Jenoptik has convinced the German Design Council's jury: At the internationally renowned German Design Award 2022, TraffiPole was awarded a Special Mention in the Excellent Product Design/Public Design category for its innovative and functional design. Back in June, the new TraffiPole was also awarded a Special Mention at the ABC Design Award in the "Mobility and Innovation" product category. Thus, Jenoptik's Light & Safety division complements its range of housings and adds a second design-award winning housing for traffic monitoring systems to TraffiTower, honored with the iF Design Award in 2014.

The new cost-efficient TraffiPole climate housing has been developed to meet both high design and sustainability requirements. TraffiPole fits very well into a modern cityscape and enables both cost-effective operation and energy-efficient cooling of the installed electronic components. The upper oval segment houses the measuring system with camera and sensor for monitoring speed and red light violations.

TraffiPole's highly functional double-wall design enables efficient air circulation, eliminating the need for air conditioning even in very hot climates. This special design helps to significantly reduce power consumption and thus reduces CO 2 emissions of up to 1.74 tons per year.

In addition, TraffiPole is made entirely of recyclable aluminum and optional solar panels installed on the exterior contribute to additional energy savings.

The ABC Award, presented by the German Design Council, is a globally unique design and industry award for the world of mobility. Independent experts award outstanding products, projects and brands from all mobile sectors - from best practices in communication to commercial and individual transportation to groundbreaking innovation. The ABC Award honors exceptional responses to new design and technology challenges.

The annual German Design Award is one of the most prestigious design awards worldwide and sets international standards for the most innovative design developments on the global market. The international jury, consisting of leading experts from all disciplines of design, exclusively awards prizes to projects that are groundbreaking in the German and international design landscape.

An image of the TraffiPole can be found in the Jenoptik image database in the products section.

