    JEN   DE000A2NB601

JENOPTIK AG

(JEN)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:29 2022-12-06 am EST
26.80 EUR   -4.22%
12/05Jenoptik : ESG presentation on the sustainability strategy
PU
11/16JENOPTIK AG : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
11/14JENOPTIK AG : Hauck & Aufhauser reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
PVR: JENOPTIK AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/06/2022 | 05:02am EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: JENOPTIK AG
JENOPTIK AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06.12.2022 / 11:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: JENOPTIK AG
Street: Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
Postal code: 07743
City: Jena
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900P34GDHGXK6VB37

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway
City of registered office, country: Oslo, Norway

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Norges Bank

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
01 Dec 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.07 % 0.60 % 3.67 % 57238115
Previous notification 2.94 % 0.61 % 3.55 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2NB601 0 1755848 0.00 % 3.07 %
Total 1755848 3.07 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Shares on Loan (right to recall) N/A At any time 50029 0.09 %
    Total 50029 0.09 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
CFD N/A At any time Cash 293937 0.51 %
      Total 293937 0.51 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
State of Norway % % %
Norges Bank 3.07 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
02 Dec 2022


06.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: JENOPTIK AG
Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
07743 Jena
Germany
Internet: www.jenoptik.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1506157  06.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1506157&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 955 M 1 003 M 1 003 M
Net income 2022 72,8 M 76,5 M 76,5 M
Net Debt 2022 460 M 483 M 483 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,1x
Yield 2022 1,04%
Capitalization 1 602 M 1 683 M 1 683 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
EV / Sales 2023 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 4 383
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart JENOPTIK AG
Duration : Period :
Jenoptik AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends JENOPTIK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 27,98 €
Average target price 29,70 €
Spread / Average Target 6,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Traeger Chairman-Executive Board, President & CEO
Hans-Dieter Schumacher Chief Financial Officer
Matthias Wierlacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Evert Dudok Member-Supervisory Board
Doreen Nowotne Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JENOPTIK AG-24.66%1 683
NVIDIA CORPORATION-43.52%415 318
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-20.49%415 124
BROADCOM INC.-18.73%219 028
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-5.74%161 239
QUALCOMM, INC.-32.58%140 865