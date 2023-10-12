JENSEN Denmark verwerft een lokale productie entiteit

12 Oct 2023 08:17 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

JENSEN-GROUP N.V.

Description

Source

JENSEN GROUP

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

JENSEN-GROUP

ISIN

BE0003858751

Symbol

JEN

Market

Euronext

Attachments

Disclaimer

Jensen-Group NV published this content on 12 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2023 06:22:24 UTC.