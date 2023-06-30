JENSEN-GROUP N.V. is a market leader in laundry industry. The group markets its products and services under the JENSEN brand. It has a wide range of products: transport and handling systems, washing tunnels, laundry sorting machines, feeding machines as well as ironing and folding machines. The group also manages turnkey laundry projects. JENSEN-GROUP N.V. is active in 23 countries and operates a distribution network in more than 50 countries. It runs 6 production sites in 5 different countries across three continents. Each production site specializes in technology specific to the laundry industry.