Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. JENSEN-GROUP N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JEN   BE0003858751

JENSEN-GROUP N.V.

(JEN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  06/03 11:35:12 am EDT
31.90 EUR    0.00%
12:42pJENSEN N : Share buy-back
PU
05/30JENSEN N : Share buy-back
PU
05/23JENSEN N : Share Buy-Back
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JENSEN N : Share buy-back

06/03/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Update: share buy-back
Subscribe

03 Jun 2022 18:15 CEST

Company Name

JENSEN-GROUP

ISN

BE0003858751

Market

Euronext

Symbol

JEN

Source

JENSEN GROUP

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Jensen-Group NV published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 16:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JENSEN-GROUP N.V.
12:42pJENSEN N : Share buy-back
PU
05/30JENSEN N : Share buy-back
PU
05/23JENSEN N : Share Buy-Back
PU
05/23JENSEN-GROUP NV : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/17JENSEN-GROUP N.V. : Proxy Statments
CO
05/09JENSEN-GROUP N.V. : Share buyback
CO
04/29JENSEN N : Share buy-back
PU
04/29JENSEN-GROUP N.V. : Share buyback
CO
04/25JENSEN N : Share buy-back
PU
04/25JENSEN-GROUP N.V. : Share buyback
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 308 M 330 M 330 M
Net income 2022 18,8 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
Net cash 2022 43,3 M 46,4 M 46,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 1,57%
Capitalization 249 M 268 M 268 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 384
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart JENSEN-GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
JENSEN-GROUP N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JENSEN-GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 31,90 €
Average target price 35,00 €
Spread / Average Target 9,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jesper Munch Jensen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Markus Johann Schalch Chief Financial Officer
Rudy Provoost Director
Fabian Lutz Chief Information Officer
Martin Rauch Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JENSEN-GROUP N.V.18.59%268
ATLAS COPCO AB-27.76%67 823
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-14.34%35 793
FANUC CORPORATION-12.49%31 528
SANDVIK AB-18.05%26 667
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-35.82%23 290