Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. JENSEN-GROUP N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JEN   BE0003858751

JENSEN-GROUP N.V.

(JEN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  10:57 2022-07-15 am EDT
29.00 EUR   +3.94%
01:34aJENSEN N : Share buy back
PU
07/11JENSEN-GROUP N.V. : Share buyback
CO
07/04JENSEN N : Share Buy-Back
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JENSEN N : Share buy back

07/18/2022 | 01:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Update: share buy back
Subscribe

18 Jul 2022 07:22 CEST

Company Name

JENSEN-GROUP

ISN

BE0003858751

Market

Euronext

Symbol

JEN

Source

JENSEN GROUP

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Jensen-Group NV published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 05:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JENSEN-GROUP N.V.
01:34aJENSEN N : Share buy back
PU
07/11JENSEN-GROUP N.V. : Share buyback
CO
07/04JENSEN N : Share Buy-Back
PU
07/04JENSEN-GROUP N.V. : Share buyback
CO
06/27JENSEN N : Share buy back
PU
06/27JENSEN-GROUP N.V. : Share buyback
CO
06/20JENSEN N : Share buy back
PU
06/20JENSEN-GROUP N.V. : Share buyback
CO
06/13JENSEN N : Share buy back
PU
06/13JENSEN-GROUP N.V. : Share buyback
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 308 M 311 M 311 M
Net income 2022 18,8 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
Net cash 2022 43,3 M 43,7 M 43,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 1,72%
Capitalization 227 M 229 M 229 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 1 384
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart JENSEN-GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
JENSEN-GROUP N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JENSEN-GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 29,00 €
Average target price 35,00 €
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jesper Munch Jensen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Markus Johann Schalch Chief Financial Officer
Rudy Provoost Director
Fabian Lutz Chief Information Officer
Martin Rauch Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JENSEN-GROUP N.V.7.81%229
ATLAS COPCO AB-35.67%45 204
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-21.93%31 882
FANUC CORPORATION-13.54%29 117
SANDVIK AB-33.79%20 020
FORTIVE CORPORATION-28.04%19 679