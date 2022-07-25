Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. JENSEN-GROUP N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JEN   BE0003858751

JENSEN-GROUP N.V.

(JEN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-07-21 am EDT
29.80 EUR   +1.71%
01:04aJENSEN N : Share buy back
PU
07/18JENSEN N : Share buy back
PU
07/18JENSEN-GROUP N.V. : Share buyback
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JENSEN N : Share buy back

07/25/2022 | 01:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Update: share buy back
Subscribe

25 Jul 2022 06:52 CEST

Company Name

JENSEN-GROUP

ISN

BE0003858751

Market

Euronext

Symbol

JEN

Source

JENSEN GROUP

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Jensen-Group NV published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 05:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JENSEN-GROUP N.V.
01:04aJENSEN N : Share buy back
PU
07/18JENSEN N : Share buy back
PU
07/18JENSEN-GROUP N.V. : Share buyback
CO
07/11JENSEN-GROUP N.V. : Share buyback
CO
07/04JENSEN N : Share Buy-Back
PU
07/04JENSEN-GROUP N.V. : Share buyback
CO
06/27JENSEN N : Share buy back
PU
06/27JENSEN-GROUP N.V. : Share buyback
CO
06/20JENSEN N : Share buy back
PU
06/20JENSEN-GROUP N.V. : Share buyback
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 308 M 315 M 315 M
Net income 2022 18,8 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
Net cash 2022 43,3 M 44,3 M 44,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 1,68%
Capitalization 233 M 238 M 238 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 384
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart JENSEN-GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
JENSEN-GROUP N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JENSEN-GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 29,80 €
Average target price 35,00 €
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jesper Munch Jensen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Markus Johann Schalch Chief Financial Officer
Rudy Provoost Director
Fabian Lutz Chief Digital Officer
Martin Rauch Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JENSEN-GROUP N.V.0.00%238
ATLAS COPCO AB-29.55%50 737
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-15.80%34 387
FANUC CORPORATION-7.63%31 646
SANDVIK AB-30.32%21 618
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-41.46%21 237