JENSEN N : Share buy back
Update: share buy back
Company Name
JENSEN-GROUP
ISN
BE0003858751
Market
Euronext
Symbol
JEN
Source
JENSEN GROUP
Provider
Euronext
Disclaimer
Jensen-Group NV published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 05:03:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about JENSEN-GROUP N.V.
|Sales 2022
|
308 M
315 M
315 M
|Net income 2022
|
18,8 M
19,2 M
19,2 M
|Net cash 2022
|
43,3 M
44,3 M
44,3 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|12,4x
|Yield 2022
|1,68%
|Capitalization
|
233 M
238 M
238 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,62x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,53x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 384
|Free-Float
|45,6%
Technical analysis trends JENSEN-GROUP N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|29,80 €
|Average target price
|35,00 €
|Spread / Average Target
|17,4%