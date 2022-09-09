Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. JENSEN-GROUP N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JEN   BE0003858751

JENSEN-GROUP N.V.

(JEN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:28 2022-09-09 am EDT
31.80 EUR   +1.60%
01:50pJENSEN N : Share buy back
PU
09/05JENSEN-GROUP N.V. : Share buyback
CO
08/26JENSEN-GROUP N.V. : Share buyback
CO
JENSEN N : Share buy back

09/09/2022 | 01:50pm EDT
Update: share buy back
09 Sep 2022 19:36 CEST

Company Name

JENSEN-GROUP

ISN

BE0003858751

Market

Euronext

Symbol

JEN

Source

JENSEN GROUP

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Jensen-Group NV published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 17:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 308 M 307 M 307 M
Net income 2022 18,8 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
Net cash 2022 43,3 M 43,2 M 43,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 1,60%
Capitalization 243 M 244 M 243 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 490
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart JENSEN-GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
JENSEN-GROUP N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JENSEN-GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 31,30 €
Average target price 35,00 €
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jesper Munch Jensen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Markus Johann Schalch Chief Financial Officer
Rudy Provoost Director
Fabian Lutz Chief Digital Officer
Martin Rauch Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JENSEN-GROUP N.V.16.36%243
ATLAS COPCO AB-29.92%48 036
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-13.63%35 280
FANUC CORPORATION-5.85%30 511
FORTIVE CORPORATION-14.44%23 210
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-40.37%21 633