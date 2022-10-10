JENSEN N : Share buy back
Update: share buy back
Jensen-Group NV published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 05:21:02 UTC.
Sales 2022
308 M
301 M
301 M
Net income 2022
18,8 M
18,4 M
18,4 M
Net cash 2022
43,3 M
42,3 M
42,3 M
P/E ratio 2022
12,1x
Yield 2022
1,72%
Capitalization
226 M
221 M
221 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,59x
EV / Sales 2023
0,51x
Nbr of Employees
1 490
Free-Float
45,8%
Technical analysis trends JENSEN-GROUP N.V.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
29,10 €
Average target price
35,00 €
Spread / Average Target
20,3%
