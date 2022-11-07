JENSEN N : Share buy back
Update: share buy back
Company Name
JENSEN-GROUP
Disclaimer
Jensen-Group NV published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 06:31:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about JENSEN-GROUP N.V.
Sales 2021
260 M
257 M
257 M
Net income 2021
14,6 M
14,4 M
14,4 M
Net cash 2021
6,36 M
6,30 M
6,30 M
P/E ratio 2021
14,4x
Yield 2021
1,86%
Capitalization
222 M
220 M
220 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,71x
EV / Sales 2021
0,79x
Nbr of Employees
1 490
Free-Float
45,8%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends JENSEN-GROUP N.V.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
28,50
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.