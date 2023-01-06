Advanced search
    JEN   BE0003858751

JENSEN-GROUP N.V.

(JEN)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  07:46 2023-01-06 am EST
27.90 EUR   +0.36%
12:58pJensen N : Share buy back
PU
12:58pJensen N : Inkoop eigen aandelen
PU
2022Jensen N : Share buy back
PU
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JENSEN N : Share buy back

01/06/2023 | 12:58pm EST
Update: share buy back

06 Jan 2023 18:20 CET

Issuer

JENSEN-GROUP N.V.

Source

JENSEN GROUP

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

JENSEN-GROUP

ISIN

BE0003858751

Symbol

JEN

Market

Euronext

Attachments

Disclaimer

Jensen-Group NV published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 17:56:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 260 M 273 M 273 M
Net income 2021 14,6 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
Net cash 2021 6,36 M 6,69 M 6,69 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 1,86%
Capitalization 216 M 228 M 228 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 490
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart JENSEN-GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
JENSEN-GROUP N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JENSEN-GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 27,80
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jesper Munch Jensen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Markus Johann Schalch Chief Financial Officer
Rudy Provoost Director
Fabian Lutz Chief Digital Officer
Martin Rauch Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JENSEN-GROUP N.V.4.91%228
ATLAS COPCO AB6.42%57 426
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION2.02%38 278
FANUC CORPORATION-0.10%28 299
SANDVIK AB5.28%23 275
FORTIVE CORPORATION-0.50%22 619