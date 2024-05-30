JEOL Ltd. (TOKYO:6951)(President and CEO: Izumi Oi) announces the release of the new electron microscope JEM-120i developed with the concepts of “Compact”, “Easy To Use”, and “Expandable” on May 30, 2024.

Electron microscopes are utilized in a wide range of fields from biotechnology to nano technology, polymers, and advanced materials. With the expansion of application, usages are also expanding, which requires a tool that is easy-to-use for research and testing purposes. To satisfy such needs, the JEM-120i has evolved into a next-generation microscope that is easy to use, from operation to maintenance, for both beginner and experienced users.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240523741564/en/

[Electron Microscope JEM-120i] (Photo: Business Wire)

Main Feature

Compact

The JEM-120i adopts a totally new appearance and compact design that fits any installation location. The footprint has been reduced by more than 50%, and the volume occupied by the instrument is less than one-third of that of conventional models, enabling effective use of space. The instrument height is lower than 1,800mm, which fits just about any installation room.



Easy to Use

The enhanced TEM control system and fully automated apertures eliminated the need for switching the magnification mode and selecting an aperture. The JEM-120i provides seamless observations from low to high magnification.

It takes only 4 steps from loading a specimen to completing an observation. After inserting the specimen holder, clicking the Start Button automatically performs observation preparation operations such as voltage increase and emission start.

A wide area image is captured at the same time, and clicking the target field of view will complete the stage movement. Standard “Butler mode” assists data acquisition.

Even a beginner can capture data easily.



Expandable

In addition to the standard multi-function camera, a bottom-mount camera of higher pixel count can be selected as an option.

Attachments such as the scanning image observation function (STEM), elemental analysis function (EDS), and cryo observation function can be applied, regardless of instrument configuration. The instrument can be expanded at any time to meet the changing needs of microscopy over time.

The proven scripting function (PyJEM) with the high-end models, can create an algorithm for automation. The automation can increase the utilization rate of the instrument and improve data output efficiency.

Main Specifications Resolution 0.2 nm (HC)*1, 0.14 nm (HR)*2 Accelerating voltage 20-120kV Magnification 50-1,200,000 (HC)*1, 50-1,500,000 (HR)*2 Standard camera JEOL CMOS camera (NeoView) 4M pixel, 30fps Field of view search/adjustment/recording Optional camera JEOL CMOS camera (SightSKY) 19M pixel, 58fps Cameras made by other companies can also be mounted. Main unit

dimensions W 840mm/ D 1,734mm/ H 1,782mm *1(HC) : High contrast configuration

*2(HR) : High resolution configuration

Annual unit sales target

70 units/year

Related link

Product Information : Electron microscope JEM-120i

https://www.jeol.com/products/scientific/tem/JEM-120i.php

JEOL Ltd.

3-1-2, Musashino, Akishima, Tokyo, 196-8558, Japan

Izumi Oi, President & CEO

(Stock code: 6951, Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market)

www.jeol.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240523741564/en/