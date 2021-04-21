Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. JEP Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1J4   SG1EE3000007

JEP HOLDINGS LTD.

(1J4)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 04/21
0.22 SGD   +10.00%
04/21JEP  : Response to SGX Queries
PU
04/21UMS Launches Mandatory Takeover Offer as JEP Stake Breaches 50%
MT
02/26JEP  : ' Profit Plunges Nearly 97% in 2020; Shares Sink 6%
MT
JEP : Response to SGX Queries

04/21/2021 | 11:52pm EDT
Please refer to attachment.

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. (the 'Sponsor' ), for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'SGX-ST' ) Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist. The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this announcement. This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement including the correctness of any of the statements
or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The details of the contact person for the Sponsor is:
Name : Mr. Lay Shi Wei (Registered Professional, RHT Capital Pte.Ltd.)
Address : 6 Raffles Quay #24-02, Singapore 048580
E-mail : sponsor@rhtgoc.com

Disclaimer

JEP Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 03:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 85,6 M 64,5 M 64,5 M
Net income 2021 6,30 M 4,75 M 4,75 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 91,1 M 68,6 M 68,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,8%
Chart JEP HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
JEP Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,18 SGD
Last Close Price 0,22 SGD
Spread / Highest target -9,09%
Spread / Average Target -18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andy Luong Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gang Wong Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Chee Keong Kong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sook Wai Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Hoong Huay Zee Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JEP HOLDINGS LTD.11.11%62
SAFRAN1.08%60 239
TRANSDIGM GROUP INCORPORATED-3.73%32 581
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-28.09%17 743
HEICO CORPORATION1.96%17 031
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.8.62%13 456
