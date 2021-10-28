Log in
    JMT   PTJMT0AE0001

JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.

(JMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apresentação - Resultados Primeiros Nove Meses 2021

10/28/2021 | 04:13am EDT
RESULTS

FIRST NINE

MONTHS

2021

FIRST NINE MONTHS RESULTS RELEASE HERE

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION RELATING TO THE PERIOD HERE

OCTOBER 28, 2021

This presentation includes in the Appendix, for comparison purposes, the Financial Statements excluding the effect of the IFRS16

Introductory note

INDEX

  1. 2021 9M HIGHLIGTHS
  2. 2021 9M | THE OPERATING CONTEXT
  3. KEY FIGURES
    1. Income Statement
    2. Cash Flow
    3. Balance Sheet
  5. SALES PERFORMANCE
    1. Group
    2. Biedronka
    3. Hebe
    4. Pingo Doce
    5. Recheio
    6. Ara
  1. EBITDA
    1. EBITDA Performance
    2. EBITDA Margin
  3. 2021 9M | SUMMARY

APPENDIX

  1. OUTLOOK 2021
  2. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

0. 2021 9M | HIGHLIGHTS (1/3)

Strong sales consistently driving good performance

Sales up by 7.1%

(+9.6% in local

currencies)

EBITDA up

by 11.1%

(+13.9% in local

currencies)

  • Total alignment between current execution and the long term vision to reinforce the quality of our value propositions and maintain leading price positions
  • Biedronka, worked successfully to improve its offer, innovate in its campaigns and uplift its store network, while sustaining a clear price leadership
  • Pingo Doce and Recheio remained focused on their key areas of differentiation and invested in commercial actions to limit the impact of the restrictions that still affected the activity
  • Ara delivered strongly both on sales and EBITDA, despite the fragile consumer demand in Colombia
  • EBITDA grew ahead of sales, driven by a sound LFL allowing for an improved operational leverage that limited the impact of the retail tax implemented in Poland, a positive margin-mix management and efficiency programmes

0. 2021 9M | HIGHLIGHTS (2/3)

Strong sales consistently driving good performance

Solid steps

on our

responsibility

path

Jerónimo Martins was among the first signatories to the European Union Code of Conduct for Responsible Business and Marketing Practices, one of the first deliverables of the 'Farm to Fork Strategy'

Biedronka is expanding the installation of photovoltaic panels on its stores and distribution centres and has approved the investment in more than 100 stores this year

Within its eco-design packaging programme, Pingo Doce eliminated, in the quarter, the use of cardboard boxes for its brand's toothpastes, saving more than 23 tonnes of cardboard per year

Disclaimer

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
Financials
Sales 2021 20 533 M 23 830 M 23 830 M
Net income 2021 424 M 493 M 493 M
Net Debt 2021 1 646 M 1 911 M 1 911 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,3x
Yield 2021 1,81%
Capitalization 12 041 M 13 954 M 13 974 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 108 753
Free-Float 38,7%
Chart JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 19,16 €
Average target price 17,72 €
Spread / Average Target -7,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pedro Manuel de Castro Soares dos Santos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ana Luisa Virginia Head-Finance & Data Privacy
Nuno Abrantes Head-Information Technology
António Pedro de Carvalho Viana-Baptista Independent Non-Executive Director
Francisco Manuel Seixas da Costa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.38.64%13 954
WALMART INC.2.34%411 387
SYSCO CORPORATION2.91%39 148
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-0.38%35 505
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.22.61%33 592
THE KROGER CO.24.31%29 359