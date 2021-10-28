Apresentação - Resultados Primeiros Nove Meses 2021

Jerónimo Martins was among the first signatories to the European Union Code of Conduct for Responsible Business and Marketing Practices, one of the first deliverables of the 'Farm to Fork Strategy'

Biedronka is expanding the installation of photovoltaic panels on its stores and distribution centres and has approved the investment in more than 100 stores this year

Within its eco-design packaging programme, Pingo Doce eliminated, in the quarter, the use of cardboard boxes for its brand's toothpastes, saving more than 23 tonnes of cardboard per year