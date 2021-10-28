Apresentação - Resultados Primeiros Nove Meses 2021

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION RELATING TO THE PERIOD HERE
OCTOBER 28, 2021
INDEX
2021 9M HIGHLIGTHS
2021 9M | THE OPERATING CONTEXT
KEY FIGURES
Income Statement
Cash Flow
Balance Sheet
SALES PERFORMANCE
Group
Biedronka
Hebe
Pingo Doce
Recheio
Ara
EBITDA
EBITDA Performance
EBITDA Margin
2021 9M | SUMMARY
APPENDIX
OUTLOOK 2021
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
0. 2021 9M | HIGHLIGHTS (1/3)
Strong sales consistently driving good performance
Sales up by 7.1%
(+9.6% in local
currencies)
EBITDA up
by 11.1%
(+13.9% in local
currencies)
Total alignment between current execution and the long term vision to reinforce the quality of our value propositions and maintain leading price positions
Biedronka, worked successfully to improve its offer, innovate in its campaigns and uplift its store network, while sustaining a clear price leadership
Pingo Doce and Recheio remained focused on their key areas of differentiation and invested in commercial actions to limit the impact of the restrictions that still affected the activity
Ara delivered strongly both on sales and EBITDA, despite the fragile consumer demand in Colombia
EBITDA grew ahead of sales, driven by a sound LFL allowing for an improved operational leverage that limited the impact of the retail tax implemented in Poland, a positive margin-mix management and efficiency programmes
0. 2021 9M | HIGHLIGHTS (2/3)
Strong sales consistently driving good performance
Solid steps
on our
responsibility
path
Jerónimo Martins was among the first signatories to the European Union Code of Conduct for Responsible Business and Marketing Practices, one of the first deliverables of the 'Farm to Fork Strategy'
Biedronka is expanding the installation of photovoltaic panels on its stores and distribution centres and has approved the investment in more than 100 stores this year
Within its eco-design packaging programme, Pingo Doce eliminated, in the quarter, the use of cardboard boxes for its brand's toothpastes, saving more than 23 tonnes of cardboard per year
