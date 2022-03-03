Jerónimo Martins SGPS S A : 5 million euros to contribute towards humanitarian aid for Ukrainian refugees in Poland

In face of the escalation of the crisis in Ukraine and given the humanitarian impact of war, namely in what concerns the hundreds of thousands of refugees that have already entered Poland and also those who are trying to cross the Polish border every day since the invasion, the Jerónimo Martins Group will immediately activate a monetary donation of 5 million euros (nearly 24 million zloty).

This donation will be transferred, in equal parts, to five organisations that are actively collecting funds and working in the field to support people in Ukraine and the refugees and mitigate their suffering: 1 million euros to the Polish Red Cross, 1 million euros to Caritas Polska, 1 million euros to Polish Humanitarian Action, 1 million euros to Polish Medical Mission and 1 million euros to SOS Children's Village in Poland.

This financial contribution adds to the 10 million zloty (above 2 million euros) support that Biedronka - Jerónimo Martins' biggest Company - and the Biedronka Foundation have been putting in place in these last days. Together they are channelling the aid into food and non-food assistance in collaboration with NGOs and other civil society and public institutions active on the border.

«All of us in the Jerónimo Martins Group are with the Polish people in their admirable collective effort to help the Ukrainians in this time of deep humanitarian crisis. I highlight with special appreciation the mobilisation of our teams from Biedronka that, from the very first moment, have been in the front line of support to the organisations that are in the field», states the Chairman of the Jerónimo Martins Group, Pedro Soares dos Santos.

Also the main Jerónimo Martins' companies in Portugal - Pingo Doce and Recheio - have made themselves available to participate in the welcoming and integration of Ukrainian refugees in Portugal. Both Companies are ready and willing to contribute with the donation of food and non-food products, and also to find other ways to work with public institutions, authorities and with non-governmental organisations to provide aid to those in need.

The Polish Red Cross is part of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and pursues the mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering, and to protect human dignity, regardless nationality, race, gender, religious or political beliefs. They are now engaged in food distribution on the border, in delivering necessary products to refugees in Poland and in the transportation of first need products to Ukraine.

Caritas Polska is a catholic charity organisation instituted by the Polish Bishops' Conference and the largest charity organisation in Poland. The institution is responsible for national campaigns and provides international aid, supporting, in particular, victims of natural disasters and armed conflicts around the world. Caritas Polska is now active in the distribution of first need products to refugees in Ukraine and Poland, and also in the transportation to Poland of children that are in institutional custody in Ukraine.

The Polish Humanitarian Action provides humanitarian assistance including food and other forms of support to people who had to leave their homes, affected by war, both internally displaced as well as refugees seeking for aid in Poland. They are now distributing food on the border and will keep providing help packages with the most indispensable products to be transported to Ukraine. The Polish Humanitarian Action is also working with Habitat for Humanity in the preparation of apartments to shelter the refugees.

Polish Medical Mission is a humanitarian organisation that provides medical assistance in countries in need. They have already sent medical teams to Ukraine as well as medicines (bandages, antibiotics, painkillers, amongst others) and special technical medical equipment.

SOS Children's Villages in Poland helps abandoned, orphaned and vulnerable children and children at risk of losing their parents' care. It is part of the international organisation SOS Children's Villages and runs four SOS Children's Villages in Poland. They support around 16,000 Ukrainian children in foster care and institutional custody by finding them a haven, organising transport, food, medical and psychological assistance.

