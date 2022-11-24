Jerónimo Martins SGPS S A : 9M 2022 Report

Jerónimo Martins | R&A First 9 Months 2022

Message from the Chairman and CEO

Pedro Soares dos Santos

''Food inflation, which we detected as early as last year, increased substantially with the Ukraine war, which also contributed to an energy crisis.

With sharp rises in food and energy prices reducing households' purchasing power, we decided, across all Group's Companies, to contain, as much as possible, the rise in prices in our stores, accepting a reduction in margins as a percentage of sales.

The nine months' results reflect this decision and the agility and assertiveness of our banners that ended the period with stronger market positions and heavy store traffic. In Poland, where the impact of the Ukraine war is acutely felt, we recognized the effectiveness and productivity of our operational teams with an extraordinary award of 22 million euros.

With two months until year-end, the geopolitical instability and the supply-chain constraints resulting from the pandemic make the outlook on food, energy, and fuel prices very uncertain. These prices will have a large impact on consumption in a winter that is expected to be one of the hardest of the last decades.

In this context, supported by the Group's strong financial position, our banners' priorities remain clear and firm: to guarantee price leadership and to continue to deserve the trust of our consumers and business partners.'