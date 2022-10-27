Jerónimo Martins SGPS S A : First Nine Months 2022 Results Presentation

ADDITIONAL NON-FINANCIAL INFORMATION RELATING TO THE PERIOD (MEDIA PRESENTATION) HERE
9M RESULTS
INTRODUCTORY
NOTE
This presentation includes in the Appendix, for comparison purposes, the Financial Statements excluding the effect of the IFRS16
9M RESULTS
CONTENT
9M 2022 SNAPSHOT
9M 2022 THE CONTEXT
9M 2022 KEY FIGURES
9M 2022 SALES PERFORMANCE
Group
Biedronka
Hebe
Pingo Doce
Recheio
Ara
9M 2022 EBITDA PERFORMANCE
EBITDA
EBITDA Margin
9M 2022 FINAL REMARKS
APPENDIX
Financial Statements
Outlook 2022
9M RESULTS
1. 9M 2022 SNAPSHOT
€1.3 bn
7.3%
EBITDA
EBITDA Mg
(+17.8%)
(-20 bps )
+19.0%
+172
LFL
New Stores
€275 mn
€1.7 bn
CASH FLOW
NET DEBT
SALES BY BUSINESS
GROUP
AREAS
KPIs
With inflation pressuring households, all banners kept price competitiveness at the core of their strategies, driving solid sales growth that protected profitability
Focus on volume growth drove Group EBITDA to increase by 17.8% with the respective margin at 7.3% vs 7.5% in 9M 21
Pressure on EBITDA margin grew from May
driven by cost inflation , particularly in
electricity and transportation
Strong balance sheet with net cash position
(excluding capitalized operating lease
liabilities) amounting to 763 million euros at
the end of the period
BUSINESS
HIGHLIGHTS
9M RESULTS
2. 9M 2022 THE CONTEXT
Persisting generalised price increases. Energy prices accelerating
Poland: Food retail sales remained resilient despite a more price-sensitive consumer behaviour. Consumer demand supported by the Government's anti-inflation measures and Ukrainian refugees staying in the country
Portugal: Food retail sales performance marked by reduced volumes and trading down. Recovery in tourism drove HoReCa improvement
Colombia: Fragile consumer demand. Food retail sales impacted by declining volumes and trading down
