  Homepage
  Equities
  Portugal
  Euronext Lisbonne
  Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    JMT   PTJMT0AE0001

JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.

(JMT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  05:31 2022-10-27 am EDT
19.86 EUR   -6.85%
Jerónimo Martins Sgps S A : First Nine Months 2022 Results Presentation
PU
Jeronimo Martins' profit up as inflation boosts sales, outlook uncertain
RE
Jerónimo Martins Sgps S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on First Nine Months 2022 Results
PU
Jerónimo Martins SGPS S A : First Nine Months 2022 Results Presentation

10/27/2022 | 05:04am EDT
9M RESULTS

9M 2022 RESULTS RELEASE HERE

ADDITIONAL NON-FINANCIAL INFORMATION RELATING TO THE PERIOD (MEDIA PRESENTATION) HERE

9M RESULTS

INTRODUCTORY

NOTE

This presentation includes in the Appendix, for comparison purposes, the Financial Statements excluding the effect of the IFRS16

2

9M RESULTS

CONTENT

  1. 9M 2022 SNAPSHOT
  2. 9M 2022 THE CONTEXT
  3. 9M 2022 KEY FIGURES
  4. 9M 2022 SALES PERFORMANCE
  1. Group
  2. Biedronka
  3. Hebe
  4. Pingo Doce
  5. Recheio
  6. Ara
  1. 9M 2022 EBITDA PERFORMANCE
  1. EBITDA
  2. EBITDA Margin
  1. 9M 2022 FINAL REMARKS

APPENDIX

Financial Statements

Outlook 2022

3

9M RESULTS

1. 9M 2022 SNAPSHOT

€1.3 bn

7.3%

EBITDA

EBITDA Mg

(+17.8%)

(-20 bps )

+19.0%

+172

LFL

New Stores

€275 mn

€1.7 bn

CASH FLOW

NET DEBT

SALES BY BUSINESS

GROUP

AREAS

KPIs

With inflation pressuring households, all banners kept price competitiveness at the core of their strategies, driving solid sales growth that protected profitability

Focus on volume growth drove Group EBITDA to increase by 17.8% with the respective margin at 7.3% vs 7.5% in 9M 21

Pressure on EBITDA margin grew from May

driven by cost inflation , particularly in

electricity and transportation

Strong balance sheet with net cash position

(excluding capitalized operating lease

liabilities) amounting to 763 million euros at

the end of the period

BUSINESS

HIGHLIGHTS

4

9M RESULTS

2. 9M 2022 THE CONTEXT

Persisting generalised price increases. Energy prices accelerating

Poland: Food retail sales remained resilient despite a more price-sensitive consumer behaviour. Consumer demand supported by the Government's anti-inflation measures and Ukrainian refugees staying in the country

Portugal: Food retail sales performance marked by reduced volumes and trading down. Recovery in tourism drove HoReCa improvement

Colombia: Fragile consumer demand. Food retail sales impacted by declining volumes and trading down

5

Disclaimer

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 09:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 24 394 M 24 558 M 24 558 M
Net income 2022 581 M 585 M 585 M
Net Debt 2022 1 354 M 1 364 M 1 364 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,0x
Yield 2022 2,93%
Capitalization 13 398 M 13 489 M 13 489 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 113 925
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 21,32 €
Average target price 22,32 €
Spread / Average Target 4,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pedro Manuel de Castro Soares dos Santos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ana Luisa Virginia Head-Finance & Data Privacy
Nuno Abrantes Head-Information Technology
António Pedro de Carvalho Viana-Baptista Independent Non-Executive Director
Francisco Manuel Seixas da Costa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.6.07%13 489
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD10.30%33 367
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-9.33%33 271
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-15.22%16 255
COLES GROUP LIMITED-9.92%14 181
CARREFOUR-4.44%11 325