Jerónimo Martins SGPS S A : First Nine Months 2022 Results Presentation

With inflation pressuring households, all banners kept price competitiveness at the core of their strategies, driving solid sales growth that protected profitability

Focus on volume growth drove Group EBITDA to increase by 17.8% with the respective margin at 7.3% vs 7.5% in 9M 21

Pressure on EBITDA margin grew from May

driven by cost inflation , particularly in

electricity and transportation

Strong balance sheet with net cash position

(excluding capitalized operating lease

liabilities) amounting to 763 million euros at

the end of the period

BUSINESS

HIGHLIGHTS

4