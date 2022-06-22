Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JMT   PTJMT0AE0001

JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.

(JMT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35 2022-06-22 am EDT
18.93 EUR   +2.60%
05/27JERÓNIMO MARTINS SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on 2022 First Quarter Consolidated Report
PU
05/16JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/03JERÓNIMO MARTINS SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins Group invests 55 million euros in extraordinary bonus for operations employees in Portugal, Poland and Colombia
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jerónimo Martins SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins Group invests in Andfjord Salmon

06/22/2022 | 12:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jeronimo Martins Group invests 16.8 million euros in the acquisition of 10.1% of the Andfjord Salmon, Norwegian company for sustainable salmon production. Andfjord Salmon AS is listed on Euronext Growth under the ticker ANDF.

"Just a few days before the 2022 United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon, we are investing in a promising and truly innovative sustainable business project that is fully aligned with our corporate responsibility priorities. Andfjord Salmon's project is focused on using efficient technology to produce salmon - a strategic product to our business- with less impact on natural resources, therefore contributing to conserve and sustainably use the ocean, the sea and marine resources. In a challenging backdrop of both high pressure on the ocean stocks and food security, we believe that investing in this innovative and sustainable production will also work for us as a learning curve accelerator in what regards best practices in aquaculture projects" says Pedro Soares dos Santos, Jerónimo Martins Chairman and CEO.

With this investment, done through its agribusiness subsidiary Jerónimo Martins Agro-Alimentar, S.A., Jerónimo Martins Group becomes, with 10.1% of the Company's shares, one of the largest shareholders in Andfjord Salmon, located at Kvalnes on the island of Andøya on the Arctic Archipelago of Vesterålen, Norway.

"We are delighted to attract such a major industrial investor to Andfjord Salmon. We consider it an advantage to have an owner that possesses extensive competence about international food industry sales, marketing, logistics and distribution. Hopefully we can tap into this know-how when we are ready to bring our salmon to the market," says Martin Rasmussen, CEO of Andfjord Salmon.

Disclaimer

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 16:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
05/27JERÓNIMO MARTINS SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on 2022 First Quarter Con..
PU
05/16JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/03JERÓNIMO MARTINS SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins Group invests 55 million euros in extraordina..
PU
04/29TRANSCRIPT : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 29, 2022
CI
04/28Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
04/28Portugal's Jeronimo Martins' quarterly profit jumps 52%, outlook uncertain
RE
04/28JERÓNIMO MARTINS SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins SGPS, S.A. informs on First Quarter 2022 Resu..
PU
04/28JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A. : Press Release
CO
04/28JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A. : 1st quarter results
CO
04/21JERÓNIMO MARTINS SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on Dividend Payment
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 23 121 M 24 495 M 24 495 M
Net income 2022 526 M 557 M 557 M
Net Debt 2022 1 507 M 1 597 M 1 597 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,1x
Yield 2022 2,58%
Capitalization 11 595 M 12 284 M 12 284 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 113 925
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 18,45 €
Average target price 21,25 €
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pedro Manuel de Castro Soares dos Santos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ana Luisa Virginia Head-Finance & Data Privacy
Nuno Abrantes Head-Information Technology
António Pedro de Carvalho Viana-Baptista Independent Non-Executive Director
Francisco Manuel Seixas da Costa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.-8.21%12 238
WALMART INC.-18.25%334 886
SYSCO CORPORATION1.94%40 794
KROGER6.94%34 893
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED7.75%28 769
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-11.23%28 508