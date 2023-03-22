Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JMT   PTJMT0AE0001

JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.

(JMT)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  12:35:13 2023-03-22 pm EDT
20.70 EUR   -2.27%
03:27pJerónimo Martins Sgps S A : Jerónimo Martins SGPS, S.A. informa sobre Resultados do Ano de 2022
PU
03:17pJerónimo Martins Sgps S A : Jerónimo Martins SGPS, S.A. informs on Full Year Results 2022
PU
01/25Jerónimo Martins Sgps S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informa sobre atualização de calendário financeiro para o ano de 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jerónimo Martins SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins SGPS, S.A. informa sobre Resultados do Ano de 2022

03/22/2023 | 03:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Jerónimo Martins SGPS, S.A. informa sobre Resultados do Ano de 2022

22 Mar 2023 20:16 CET

Subscribe
Issuer

MARTINS-S.G.P.S. SA(JERONIMO)

Source

JERÓNIMO MARTINS SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

J.MARTINS,SGPS

ISIN

PTJMT0AE0001

Symbol

JMT

Market

Euronext

Attachments

Disclaimer

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 19:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 25 305 M 27 304 M 27 304 M
Net income 2022 588 M 634 M 634 M
Net Debt 2022 1 527 M 1 648 M 1 648 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,2x
Yield 2022 2,95%
Capitalization 13 009 M 14 036 M 14 036 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 113 925
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 21,18 €
Average target price 22,98 €
Spread / Average Target 8,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pedro Manuel de Castro Soares dos Santos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ana Luisa Virginia Head-Finance & Data Privacy
Carlos Lis Head-Information Technology
Conceição Carrapeta Head-Financial Operations & Insurance
António Pedro de Carvalho Viana-Baptista Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.4.96%14 327
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.96%38 533
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-17.48%26 303
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION0.00%20 262
COLES GROUP LIMITED6.04%15 484
CARREFOUR13.56%13 967
