Jerónimo Martins SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins SGPS, S.A. informa sobre Resultados do Ano de 2022
Jerónimo Martins SGPS, S.A. informa sobre Resultados do Ano de 2022
Issuer
MARTINS-S.G.P.S. SA(JERONIMO)
Source
JERÓNIMO MARTINS SGPS SA
Company Name
J.MARTINS,SGPS
Disclaimer
Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 19:26:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
03:27p Jerónimo Martins Sgps S A : Jerónimo Martins SGPS, S.A. informa sobre Resultados do Ano de..
PU
03:17p Jerónimo Martins Sgps S A : Jerónimo Martins SGPS, S.A. informs on Full Year Results 2022
PU
01/25 Jerónimo Martins Sgps S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informa sobre atualização de cale..
PU
01/25 Jerónimo Martins Sgps S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on the update of the fina..
PU
01/12 Jerónimo Martins Sgps S A : Jerónimo Martins SGPS, S.A. informa sobre Vendas Preliminares ..
PU
01/12 Jerónimo Martins Sgps S A : Jerónimo Martins SGPS, S.A. informs on Preliminary Sales 2022
PU
2022 Jerónimo Martins Sgps S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on Financial Calendar for..
PU
2022 Jerónimo Martins Sgps S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informa sobre Calendário Financei..
PU
2022 Jerónimo Martins Sgps S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on Financial Calendar for..
PU
2022 Portugal approves windfall tax on energy firms, food retailers
RE
Analyst Recommendations on JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
Sales 2022
25 305 M
27 304 M
27 304 M
Net income 2022
588 M
634 M
634 M
Net Debt 2022
1 527 M
1 648 M
1 648 M
P/E ratio 2022
22,2x
Yield 2022
2,95%
Capitalization
13 009 M
14 036 M
14 036 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,57x
EV / Sales 2023
0,51x
Nbr of Employees
113 925
Free-Float
43,7%
Chart JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
21,18 €
Average target price
22,98 €
Spread / Average Target
8,49%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.