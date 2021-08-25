Jerónimo Martins SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on 2021 First Half Consolidated Report
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on 2021 First Half Consolidated Report
Company Name
J.MARTINS,SGPS
ISN
PTJMT0AE0001
Market
Euronext
Symbol
JMT
Source
JERÓNIMO MARTINS SGPS SA
Provider
Euronext
Disclaimer
Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 17:10:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2021
20 533 M
24 140 M
24 140 M
Net income 2021
420 M
493 M
493 M
Net Debt 2021
1 596 M
1 876 M
1 876 M
P/E ratio 2021
26,4x
Yield 2021
1,92%
Capitalization
11 346 M
13 333 M
13 340 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,63x
EV / Sales 2022
0,59x
Nbr of Employees
108 753
Free-Float
38,7%
Technical analysis trends JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
18,06 €
Average target price
17,14 €
Spread / Average Target
-5,07%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.