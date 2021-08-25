Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JMT   PTJMT0AE0001

JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.

(JMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jerónimo Martins SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on 2021 First Half Consolidated Report

08/25/2021 | 01:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on 2021 First Half Consolidated Report
Subscribe

25 Aug 2021 18:58 CEST

Company Name

J.MARTINS,SGPS

ISN

PTJMT0AE0001

Market

Euronext

Symbol

JMT

Source

JERÓNIMO MARTINS SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 17:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
01:11pJERÓNIMO MARTINS SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on 2021 First H..
PU
08/11ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Callaway, Flutter, Qualys, Synaptics, Virgin Galactic...
07/29JERÓNIMO MARTINS SGPS S A : First Half 2021 Results Presentation
PU
07/28JERÓNIMO MARTINS SGPS S A : Portugal's retailer Jeronimo Martins reports 85% pro..
RE
07/28JERÓNIMO MARTINS SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on First Half 2..
PU
07/22JERÓNIMO MARTINS SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on change to Qu..
PU
07/16JERÓNIMO MARTINS SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on change to Qu..
PU
07/05JERÓNIMO MARTINS SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on Qualified Sh..
PU
07/01JERONIMO MARTINS SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins SGPS, S.A. informs on Qualified Sha..
PU
06/29JERONIMO MARTINS SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on Qualified Sh..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 20 533 M 24 140 M 24 140 M
Net income 2021 420 M 493 M 493 M
Net Debt 2021 1 596 M 1 876 M 1 876 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,4x
Yield 2021 1,92%
Capitalization 11 346 M 13 333 M 13 340 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 108 753
Free-Float 38,7%
Chart JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 18,06 €
Average target price 17,14 €
Spread / Average Target -5,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pedro Manuel de Castro Soares dos Santos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ana Luisa Virginia Head-Finance & Data Privacy
Nuno Abrantes Head-Information Technology
António Pedro de Carvalho Viana-Baptista Independent Non-Executive Director
Francisco Manuel Seixas da Costa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.30.64%13 333
WALMART INC.3.30%417 240
SYSCO CORPORATION5.64%40 153
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED3.84%38 039
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.25.05%34 911
THE KROGER CO.44.05%34 221