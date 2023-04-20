Jerónimo Martins SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on 2022 Annual Report approved on the Annual General Meeting of April 20, 2023 – non-ESEF compliant version
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on 2022 Annual Report approved on the Annual General Meeting of April 20, 2023 - non-ESEF compliant version
Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
Sales 2023
28 878 M
31 654 M
31 654 M
Net income 2023
652 M
715 M
715 M
Net Debt 2023
1 407 M
1 542 M
1 542 M
P/E ratio 2023
21,2x
Yield 2023
2,39%
Capitalization
13 939 M
15 289 M
15 279 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,53x
EV / Sales 2024
0,49x
Nbr of Employees
121 208
Free-Float
43,7%
Technical analysis trends JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
22,18 €
Average target price
22,62 €
Spread / Average Target
2,00%
