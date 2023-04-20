Advanced search
    JMT   PTJMT0AE0001

JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.

(JMT)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:29 2023-04-20 am EDT
21.92 EUR   -1.17%
Jerónimo Martins Sgps S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informa sobre Pagamento de Dividendos
PU
Jerónimo Martins Sgps S A : Jerónimo Martins SGPS, S.A. informa sobre designação do Revisor Oficial de Contas suplente da Sociedade para o remanescente do triénio 2022-2024
PU
Jerónimo Martins Sgps S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on Dividend Payment
PU
Jerónimo Martins SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on Dividend Payment

04/20/2023 | 02:15pm EDT
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on Dividend Payment

20 Apr 2023 20:02 CEST

Issuer

MARTINS-S.G.P.S. SA(JERONIMO)

Source

JERÓNIMO MARTINS SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

J.MARTINS,SGPS

ISIN

PTJMT0AE0001

Symbol

JMT

Market

Euronext

Attachments

Disclaimer

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 18:14:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 28 878 M 31 654 M 31 654 M
Net income 2023 652 M 715 M 715 M
Net Debt 2023 1 407 M 1 542 M 1 542 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,2x
Yield 2023 2,39%
Capitalization 13 939 M 15 289 M 15 279 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
EV / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 121 208
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 22,18 €
Average target price 22,62 €
Spread / Average Target 2,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pedro Manuel de Castro Soares dos Santos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ana Luisa Virginia Head-Finance & Data Privacy
Carlos Lis Head-Information Technology
Conceição Carrapeta Head-Financial Operations & Insurance
António Pedro de Carvalho Viana-Baptista Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.9.91%15 279
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.83%39 281
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.11.43%30 511
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-14.56%27 454
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION0.00%19 535
COLES GROUP LIMITED7.83%16 159
