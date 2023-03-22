Jerónimo Martins SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins SGPS, S.A. informs on Full Year Results 2022

PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW & KEY DRIVERS

In a year marked by the war in Ukraine, a general rise in prices reduced household purchasing power and sharply deteriorated consumer confidence in our three geographies. The food market in Poland showed some resilience, while in Portugal and Colombia, inflation had a more immediate impact on consumer demand.

In this challenging context, all Group banners reinforced their commercial assertiveness and maintained the quality of their value propositions, investing in margin to limit the increase in food prices and its impact on consumers. They all ensured price competitiveness, protecting volumes and softening the effects of consumer trading down. This strategic focus and its effective execution produced strong sales growth in all Companies and limited the impact of the current environment on profitability.

Alongside mounting food inflation, the energy crisis also affected the countries where we operate, putting pressure on our margins.

The EBITDA margin fell c.30b.p. versus 2021 to reach 7.3%, reflecting the increased investment in price and the impact of cost inflation. Strong sales performance driven by the focus on competitiveness and volume protection delivered solid EBITDA growth.

In 2022, Group net earnings incorporate 289 million euros in awards and recognition for our employees in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia, an increase of 33% compared to 2021.

The Group's strong operating performance is also reflected in cash generation, allowing it to close the year with a robust balance sheet, including a net cash position (excluding liabilities from capitalized operating leases) of 1.2 billion euros.

The Group Pre-TaxROIC was 27.0% (21.5% in 2021), driven by our ability to protect sales. Our sales performance increased capital turnover and more than offset the pressure on the EBIT margin.

In alignment with our dividend policy, the Board of Directors will propose to the AGM the payment of 345.6 million euros as dividends, corresponding to 0.55 euros per share (gross amount).

Despite the pressure on the businesses, the Group made significant progress on its corporate responsibility fronts, maintaining its long-term vision and commitment to sustainable growth.

Following the work developed in 2022, it is worth highlighting that the Group was classified with double A by CDP - Disclosure Insight Action in the programmes "Climate Change" and "Water Security", for the second year in a row. In the fight against deforestation, we are the only food retailer worldwide to achieve leadership level (A-) in managing the four commodities associated with deforestation risk: palm oil, timber, beef, and soy.

All our banners participated in promoting social cohesion in the communities in which we operate. In 2022, the total amount donated in funds and goods was more than 82 million euros, 32% ahead of 2021, including the support given to institutions that helped Ukrainian refugees after the invasion of their territory by the Russian Federation.

MESSAGE FROM THE CHAIRMAN AND CEO

PEDRO SOARES DOS SANTOS

In 2022, a year of extreme uncertainty and high pressure, consumers once again recognized the value of our proposals, namely the investment in price, and reinforced their confidence in our banners.

The tragic war in Ukraine added to the disruptions in international supply chains caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, driving a food and energy crisis and triggering persistent inflation. In this context, our teams leveraged the work developed over the last few years to reinforce leadership in price and quality. This approach earned the consumers' trust and drove a remarkable sales performance.

Following the difficulties that we anticipated at the beginning of 2022, we were faithful to the commitment made at the time and did our part to limit food inflation. We absorbed some of the increases in the prices charged by our suppliers, passing through to consumers only part of the increase in the costs of goods sold. I do not doubt that the determination with which our Companies defended low prices and invested in promotional campaigns were valued by families and protected the Group's volumes and profitability.

In 2022, we also continued to invest to expand and improve our presence in the markets where we operate, entering 2023 with strong sales momentum.