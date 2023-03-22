Jerónimo Martins SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins SGPS, S.A. informs on Full Year Results 2022

Hugo Fernandes: hugo.fernandes@jeronimo-martins.com
Nuno Abreu: nuno.abreu@jeronimo-martins.com
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. | Head office: Rua Actor António Silva, n. º7, 1649-033 Lisbon
Share Capital: Euro 629,293,220.00 | Registered at the C.R.C. of Lisbon and Tax Number: 500 100 144
www.jeronimomartins.com
2022 FY RESULTS | RELEASE
PRICE INVESTMENT DRIVES STRONG SALES GROWTH AND LIMITS THE IMPACT OF COST INFLATION ON RESULTS
2022 I KEY FIGURES
+21.5% SALES
TO €25.4 BN
(+23.9% excl. FX)
+17.0% EBITDA
TO €1.9 BN (+19.7% excl. FX)
+27.5% NET
EARNINGS
TO €590 M
EPS AT €0.94
CASH FLOW
AT €706 M
NET DEBT
AT
€1.4 BN
PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW & KEY DRIVERS
In a year marked by the war in Ukraine, a general rise in prices reduced household purchasing power and sharply deteriorated consumer confidence in our three geographies. The food market in Poland showed some resilience, while in Portugal and Colombia, inflation had a more immediate impact on consumer demand.
In this challenging context, all Group banners reinforced their commercial assertiveness and maintained the quality of their value propositions, investing in margin to limit the increase in food prices and its impact on consumers. They all ensured price competitiveness, protecting volumes and softening the effects of consumer trading down. This strategic focus and its effective execution produced strong sales growth in all Companies and limited the impact of the current environment on profitability.
Alongside mounting food inflation, the energy crisis also affected the countries where we operate, putting pressure on our margins.
The EBITDA margin fell c.30b.p. versus 2021 to reach 7.3%, reflecting the increased investment in price and the impact of cost inflation. Strong sales performance driven by the focus on competitiveness and volume protection delivered solid EBITDA growth.
In 2022, Group net earnings incorporate 289 million euros in awards and recognition for our employees in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia, an increase of 33% compared to 2021.
The Group's strong operating performance is also reflected in cash generation, allowing it to close the year with a robust balance sheet, including a net cash position (excluding liabilities from capitalized operating leases) of 1.2 billion euros.
The Group Pre-TaxROIC was 27.0% (21.5% in 2021), driven by our ability to protect sales. Our sales performance increased capital turnover and more than offset the pressure on the EBIT margin.
In alignment with our dividend policy, the Board of Directors will propose to the AGM the payment of 345.6 million euros as dividends, corresponding to 0.55 euros per share (gross amount).
Despite the pressure on the businesses, the Group made significant progress on its corporate responsibility fronts, maintaining its long-term vision and commitment to sustainable growth.
Following the work developed in 2022, it is worth highlighting that the Group was classified with double A by CDP - Disclosure Insight Action in the programmes "Climate Change" and "Water Security", for the second year in a row. In the fight against deforestation, we are the only food retailer worldwide to achieve leadership level (A-) in managing the four commodities associated with deforestation risk: palm oil, timber, beef, and soy.
All our banners participated in promoting social cohesion in the communities in which we operate. In 2022, the total amount donated in funds and goods was more than 82 million euros, 32% ahead of 2021, including the support given to institutions that helped Ukrainian refugees after the invasion of their territory by the Russian Federation.
MESSAGE FROM THE CHAIRMAN AND CEO
PEDRO SOARES DOS SANTOS
In 2022, a year of extreme uncertainty and high pressure, consumers once again recognized the value of our proposals, namely the investment in price, and reinforced their confidence in our banners.
The tragic war in Ukraine added to the disruptions in international supply chains caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, driving a food and energy crisis and triggering persistent inflation. In this context, our teams leveraged the work developed over the last few years to reinforce leadership in price and quality. This approach earned the consumers' trust and drove a remarkable sales performance.
Following the difficulties that we anticipated at the beginning of 2022, we were faithful to the commitment made at the time and did our part to limit food inflation. We absorbed some of the increases in the prices charged by our suppliers, passing through to consumers only part of the increase in the costs of goods sold. I do not doubt that the determination with which our Companies defended low prices and invested in promotional campaigns were valued by families and protected the Group's volumes and profitability.
In 2022, we also continued to invest to expand and improve our presence in the markets where we operate, entering 2023 with strong sales momentum.
22 March 2023 | 2
2022 FY RESULTS | RELEASE
OUTLOOK 2023
In the year in which Jerónimo Martins celebrated its 230th anniversary, we formalized the values that guide our growth story. We maintain our long-term vision and the firm commitment of our businesses to sustainability, value creation, and prosperity shared by everyone who has a relationship with us: our people, the families that are our customers, our suppliers, and the investors who trust us.
Almost three months after the start of 2023, inflation in the countries where we operate is more persistent than expected at the end of 2022, reducing consumer confidence and household purchasing power and continue to pressure our margins and costs.
Acknowledging the undeniably demanding context, we are confident that the work of our teams and the strength of our balance sheet put us in a position to respond assertively to the needs of an even more price-sensitive consumer.
In 2022, all our banners responded with impressive resilience to the volatility and demanding challenges, strengthening their price positioning, developing their offers, and improving their store networks and shopping experience.
Therefore, we enter 2023 with stronger competitive positions supported by the ability of our operations to be flexible and agile in order to cope with a highly uncertain environment.
Food inflation remains high, with only early signs of abating. Although a disinflation scenario is expected for this year, it is still difficult to anticipate the level of disinflation for the second half of the year, when the comparison with prior year will incorporate the high prices recorded in 2022.
Electricity, gas, and fuel prices remain volatile. Interest rates increased rapidly in 2022 and remain high.
In the context of fragile consumer confidence, the rise in minimum wages and continuing low unemployment rates can, in part, compensate for the persistence of inflation and the high levels of interest rates. Consumer resilience depends on the balance between all these variables and will differ in the three countries where we operate.
In Poland, the more cautious consumer behaviour, which has intensified since the last quarter of 2022, should continue to increase the importance of prices in buying decisions. Thus, Biedronka will live up to the brand promise and keep low prices as a priority, ensuring consumer preference, protecting sales growth, and limiting potential trade down effects.
To get even closer to its customers and improve the shopping experience, Biedronka plans to add 130-150 net locations to its store network and to remodel c.350 stores, seizing the opportunities in the market.
In 2023, Hebe will focus its growth effort on the e-commerce channel, the key vehicle for its international expansion. The banner will continue to pursue an omnichannel approach, maintaining its pace of openings (c.30 stores).
In Portugal, the challenges posed by lower consumer demand and trading down trends are likely to remain in 2023. Tourism is expected to continue to be the growth engine for the HoReCa sector.
Pingo Doce will invest in promotional dynamics, maintaining a low-price policy. In addition, the company will accelerate its refurbishment program to roll out the store model that reflects its long- term vision. This vision is based on competitive advantages and critical differentiating factors: Perishables, Private Brand, and Meal Solutions. The Company plans to remodel up to 60 stores and open c. ten new locations.
Recheio will grow through its competitive positioning in the HoReCa channel and Traditional Retail by expanding the Amanhecer network, where it already works with more than 500 partners.
In Colombia, we continue to see declines in real disposable incomes, with very high food inflation impacting the food basket mix.
Ara will remain firm in its commitment to low prices in a context that is expected to be very difficult for Colombian families. It will continue focusing on expanding and being a safe haven in the neighbourhoods where it has stores.
The expansion of the store network will continue to be a priority in 2023. The banner plans to add more than 200 new locations, maintaining a long-term vision based on market opportunity and the competitiveness of its business model.
We are therefore confident in our Companies' ability to continue to grow, while at the same time, improving efficiency to protect profitability. Because of cost inflation, the focus on growing sales and EBITDA will pressure the EBITDA margin as a percentage of sales.
Committed to our long-term goals, investment is our priority. Our capex programme is expected to be in line with 2022 (c.45% of which in Poland).
22 March 2023 | 3
2022 FY RESULTS | RELEASE
PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS BY BANNER
POLAND
In Poland, food inflation increased throughout the year, reaching an average of 15.4% in 2022. With rising prices, consumers have become progressively more cautious, searching more and more for low prices. That said, food consumption grew above inflation, supported by the Ukrainian refugees in Poland and the measures implemented by the Polish government to mitigate effects of the rise in food and energy prices and of the increase in interest rates.
Biedronka LFL
22.5%
23.3%
23.4%
12.2%
8.8%
8.1%
9.8%
6.5%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2021
2022
Hebe LFL
38.2%
32.2%
25.1%
25.7%
20.8%
21.2%
9.0%
0.1%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2021
2022
Biedronka invested in its competitiveness, ensuring, once again, consumer preference by consistently containing food inflation. Our largest banner recorded a notable performance that exceeded basket inflation, gaining market share and strengthening its leadership.
In the year, local currency sales grew 24.1%, with LFL at 20.6%. In euros, sales reached 17.6 billion, 20.9% above 2021.
The strong sales performance led to solid EBITDA growth of 15.0% (+18.1% in local currency), with the respective margin declining c.45b.p. to 8.8%. This decline reflects the decision to invest in price in a context marked by a significant increase in food, electricity, and fuel costs. Reflecting additional investment in price and promotions, the EBITDA margin was 8.7% in Q4 22 vs. 9.4% in Q4 21.
Biedronka ended 2022 with 145 more stores than in the previous year (157 openings and 12 closures), remodelled 367 stores, and opened a new distribution centre.
Hebe's sales grew, in local currency, 32.2%, with LFL at 24.8%. In euros, sales reached 358 million, 28.7% above 2021.
The banner benefited from an improved value proposition and a favourable comparison with the prior year, which was still impacted by Covid-related restrictions on retail activity. The online channel also performed strongly and, in the year, accounted for c.14% of sales.
The good sales performance boosted EBITDA, which grew to 32 million euros (25 million euros in 2021), with the respective margin standing at 9.0%. This margin is in line with 2021, despite the costs of launching the international operation.
Hebe opened 30 stores in the period (24 net additions) and began its international expansion, with the opening of online operations in Czechia in November and in Slovakia in December.
PORTUGAL
In Portugal, there was a significant increase in food inflation, which was, on average, 13.0%.
The pressure of the generalized rise in prices immediately impacted household disposable income, leading to a lower volume of food consumption and trading down effects that intensified throughout the year. On the other hand, robust tourism recovery boosted the HoReCa channel performance.
Pingo Doce LFL (excl. fuel)
11.7%
12.4%
9.3%
7.3%
4.4%
3.5%
1.0%
-1.6%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2021
2022
Pingo Doce maintained an intense promotional dynamic, constantly creating savings opportunities for families to reduce their loss of purchasing power. Sales grew 11.2%, with LFL at 9.4% (excluding fuel), reaching 4.5 billion euros.
During the period, Pingo Doce opened ten new stores (seven net additions) and remodelled 37 locations (including three liftings).
22 March 2023 | 4
2022 FY RESULTS | RELEASE
Recheio LFL
32.1%
28.3%
27.0%
21.1%
18.9%
23.1%
9.5%
-19.3%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2022
2021
Recheio leveraged its competitiveness and benefited from the significant evolution of the HoReCa channel driven by the recovery of tourism in Portugal. Sales reached 1.2 billion euros. Sales growth was 27.7%, boosted by a favourable comparable in which sales were still affected by Covid-related restrictions.
In September, the Company opened a new flagship store in Cascais with a novel concept focused on the HoReCa channel.
The EBITDA of Distribution Portugal reached 323 million euros, 12.6% above the previous year, with the respective margin reaching 5.7% (5.8% in 2021).
At Pingo Doce, the EBITDA margin was 5.9% versus 6.0% in 2021, with a good sales performance limiting the effects of price investment, trading down, and cost inflation.
At Recheio, the EBITDA margin rose from 4.7% in 2021 to 5.1% in 2022, recovering from the impact of the pandemic in the previous two years.
In Q4, Distribution Portugal's EBITDA margin was 5.3%, compared to the 5.5% recorded in the same period of 2021.
COLOMBIA
In Colombia's more fragile socioeconomic context, high food inflation, which reached 25.0% in the year, put pressure on food consumption and led to a sharp trading down.
Ara LFL
48.9%
39.5%
39.5%
31.5%
33.6%
22.8%
25.5%
3.7%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2021
2022
Ara reinforced its low-price positioning and promotional dynamics, gaining the consumer's preference in a challenging economic environment. As a result of these strategic choices, Ara is becoming a reference operator in the Colombian market. The banner delivered strong growth of 62.1% in sales in local currency (+60.5% in euros), which incorporated a LFL of 35.7% and a substantial contribution from expansion.
Ara accelerated its expansion plan, ending the year with 274 more locations than the previous year, operating 1,093 stores.
EBITDA was 60 million euros (versus 26 million euros in 2021), with the respective margin rising from 2.3% in 2021 to 3.4% in 2022. This margin increase reflects the improvement in operational leverage. Sales growth more than compensated for the investment in price positioning and the trade down effect, which accelerated substantially throughout the year.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HEADINGS
Financial results amounted to -162 million euros, compared to the -154 million euros recorded in 2021. These costs include currency translation losses of 5 million euros relating to value adjustments in the capitalisation of operating lease liabilities in Poland denominated in euros. These translation losses were 3 million euros in 2021.
Other Profits and Losses were -95 million euros, which included the payment of 45 million euros of extraordinary bonuses awarded to the operations teams in Poland and Portugal in recognition of their commitment and dedication in a year marked by high inflation. In the case of Biedronka, the bonus also recognizes the additional effort they made to respond to the effects of the war in neighbouring Ukraine. This heading also includes 11 million euros of support for Ukrainian refugees and other donations, as well as indemnities and provisions increases for various contingencies.
The Cash Flow generated in the year was 706 million euros, with the increase in Capex being more than offset by the good operating performance reflected in EBITDA and working capital.
The Investment Programme reached 1,013 million euros in the period, of which 48% was invested in Biedronka.
22 March 2023 | 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 19:16:03 UTC.