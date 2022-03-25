Jerónimo Martins SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A, informs on Notice for the Annual General Meeting of April 21, 2022

JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A. Rua Actor António Silva, no. 7, Lisbon Share Capital: Euro 629,293,220.00 Registered at the Commercial Registry of Lisbon and Corporate Tax No.: 500 100 144

NOTICE OF MEETING

As requested by the Board of Directors and pursuant to the law and the company's articles of association, the shareholders of JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A., are hereby convened for the Annual General Meeting to be held at 11:00 a.m. on April 21st, 2022, with the following Agenda:

1. To resolve on the 2021 financial statements, including the management report, the individual and consolidated accounts, the corporate governance report and other corporate, supervisory and audit information documents;

2. To resolve on the proposal for application of results;

3. To assess, in general terms, the management and audit of the Company;

4. To elect the Governing Bodies for the 2022-2024 period;

5. To elect the members of the Remuneration Committee for the 2022-2024 period.

Shareholders may attend the General Meeting in person, at the 15th floor of the Company's head-office, at Rua Actor António Silva, no. 7, in Lisbon, or by telematic

means under the provisions of subparagraph b) of paragraph 6 of Article 377 of the Commercial Companies Code.

Despite the epidemiological situation caused by the COVID-19 disease pandemic showing a positive evolution, in the current context of extension of the declaration of the alert situation declared by the Council of Ministers, participation in the General Meeting

by means of telematics is subject to the availability by shareholders of the appropriate technical and operational means, as referred to in Point VII "Technical Requirements of the General Meeting by Telematic Means".

For the same reason, shareholders are encouraged to, cautiously, ensure the timely exercise of their vote, by means of voting by e-mail, which, under the terms and for the purposes of Article 22 of the Portuguese Securities Code, will be made available by the

Company, under the terms described in Point VI ("Vote by Post and by E-mail") of this notice.

I. Participation in the General Meeting

In accordance with the legislation in force, shareholders who meet the following conditions, may participate and vote at the General Meeting:

a) Shareholders that have stated their intention to participate in the meeting, by way of written document addressed to the financial intermediary with which they have opened the relevant individual securities account, until 11:59 p.m. (GMT) of April 11th, 2022.

b) At 00:00 (GMT) of April 12th, 2022 (the "Record Date"), corresponding to the fifth trading day prior to the date of the General Meeting, the shareholders hold shares entitling to at least one vote;

c) The financial intermediary who, under the terms of sub-paragraph a) above, has been informed of the shareholder's intention to participate in the General Meeting, has informed the Chairman of the General Meeting of such intention and sent to the latter, until 11.59 p.m. (GMT) of the Record Date, the information on the number of shares registered on behalf of the shareholder in question as of 00:00 (GMT) of the Record Date. In order do to so, the e-mail address assembleiageral@jeronimo-martins.com may be used.

Should the shareholders wish to participate in the General Meeting by telematic means, such intention shall also be declared in writing to the Chairman of the General

Meeting until 11:59 p.m. (GMT) of April 11th, 2022 using the e-mail address assembleiageral@jeronimo-martins.com.In this declaration, shareholders must indicate an e-mail address, to which the Company will send the link to the telematic session, and an individual shareholder participation code, for access to the General Meeting to be held by telematic means, as described in Point VII below ("Technical Requirements of the General Meeting by Telematic Means"). The individual participation code will serve to complement the identification of the shareholder at the beginning of the meeting.

The exercising of voting rights shall not be affected by the transfer of shares at any time after 00:00 (GMT) of the Record Date, nor shall it be dependent on their blocking

("bloqueio") between such Record Date and the date of the General Meeting.

Nevertheless, shareholders who having stated their intention to participate in the General Meeting, subsequently transfer title to their shares within the period from 00:00 (GMT) of the Record Date until the closing of the General Meeting, shall immediately communicate such fact to the Chairman of the General Meeting and to the Portuguese Securities Commission. The e-mail address assembleiageral@jeronimo-martins.com may be used for the purposes of the communication to be sent to the Chairman of the General Meeting.

Any shareholder who, as a professional, holds shares in his/her/its own name but on behalf of his/her/its clients, may vote in different directions with its shares, provided that, apart from the documents mentioned in sub-paragraphs a) and c) above, it submits to the Chairman of the General Meeting, until 11.59 p.m. (GMT) of the Record Date, by using sufficient and proportionate means of proof, the identification of each client and the number of shares entitled to vote on such client's account, as well as detailing the voting instructions given by each client and the votes cast in case of voting by e-mail.

Each share shall entitle to one vote.

The votes shall be cast concerning each point of the agenda as follows: in favour, against and abstention.

Under the terms of Article 386, paragraph 1 of the Portuguese Companies Code, abstentions shall not be counted.

II. Right to Information at the General Meeting

Any shareholder may, during the course of the General Meeting, request true, detailed and clear information so as to enable him/her/it to form a grounded opinion on the item on the Agenda.

The information requested will be provided by the Board of Directors and may only be refused if its disclosure may cause serious damages to the Company or to other company related thereto, or breach of a secrecy duty imposed by law.

III. Right to Insert Items on the Agenda

Shareholders holding shares representing at least 2% (two per cent) of the Company's

share capital are entitled to request the insertion of new items on the Agenda, by means of a written request addressed to the Chairman of the General Meeting, within five days following the date of publication of the present notice. This written request must be accompanied by a resolution proposal for each item whose inclusion has been requested.

IV. Right to Submit Resolution Proposals

Shareholders holding shares representing at least 2% (two per cent) of the Company's

share capital are entitled to request the insertion of resolution proposals regarding the item(s) on the Agenda, by means of written request addressed to the Chairman of the General Meeting, within five days following the date of publication of the present notice.

The said written request must include the information that should accompany each resolution proposal.

Shareholders wishing to submit proposals within the scope of Item 4 of the Agenda are urged to, in the construction of the proposals that they may present for the new term of office of the governing bodies, contribute to a better performance of the such bodies and

to the balance of its composition, taking into account, namely, criteria such as competence, independence, integrity, availability, experience, and considering also diversity requirements, with particular attention to gender diversity, as legally required. The proposals presented must be substantiated as to the suitability of the profiles, knowledge and curricula to the function(s) to be performed by each candidate

V. Representation at the General Meeting

Shareholders may be represented at the General Meeting, pursuant to the law, through a signed letter of representation, addressed to the Chairman of the General Meeting and delivered before the beginning of the meeting, stating the name and domicile of the representative and the date of the meeting. For this purpose, shareholders may use the proxy forms available on Jerónimo Martins Group website(www.jeronimomartins.com)and at its head office, as from the date of publication of the present notice.

Without prejudice to the mandatory unity of voting set out in article 385 of the Portuguese

Companies' Code, any shareholder may appoint different representatives for the shares he/she/it holds in different securities accounts.

Professional shareholders are recommended that the representation documents to be obtained from their clients do not restrict the powers conferred, preventing them from exercising their vote by e-mail under the terms described in subsection a) of Point VI below ("e-mail votes").

VI. Vote by Post and by E-mail

Under the terms of Article 22 of the Portuguese Securities Code, Shareholders may exercise their right to vote by post or by e-mail, under the following terms: a) In the case of postal vote, each of the vote declarations should be enclosed in an envelope on which should be written: "Contains vote declaration under number (indicate the respective number) on the agenda". The envelopes must include a letter signed by the owner of the shares, with a certified signature (or in the case of