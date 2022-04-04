Log in
    JMT   PTJMT0AE0001

JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.

(JMT)
Jerónimo Martins SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A, informs on Proposal regarding Item 6 of the Agenda of the Annual General Meeting of April 21, 2022

04/04/2022 | 01:57pm EDT
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A, informs on Proposal regarding Item 6 of the Agenda of the Annual General Meeting of April 21, 2022
04 Apr 2022 19:37 CEST

J.MARTINS,SGPS

PTJMT0AE0001

Euronext

JMT

JERÓNIMO MARTINS SGPS SA

Euronext

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 17:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 22 516 M 24 751 M 24 751 M
Net income 2022 516 M 568 M 568 M
Net Debt 2022 1 477 M 1 624 M 1 624 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,9x
Yield 2022 2,13%
Capitalization 13 323 M 14 645 M 14 645 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 113 925
Free-Float 38,7%
Chart JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 21,20 €
Average target price 20,72 €
Spread / Average Target -2,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pedro Manuel de Castro Soares dos Santos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ana Luisa Virginia Head-Finance & Data Privacy
Nuno Abrantes Head-Information Technology
António Pedro de Carvalho Viana-Baptista Independent Non-Executive Director
Francisco Manuel Seixas da Costa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.5.47%14 705
WALMART INC.4.37%415 546
SYSCO CORPORATION4.91%41 819
KROGER27.00%41 576
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-2.05%33 675
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-3.90%32 069