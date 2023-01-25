Advanced search
    JMT   PTJMT0AE0001

JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.

(JMT)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:21 2023-01-25 am EST
20.06 EUR   +0.60%
12:21pJerónimo Martins Sgps S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on the update of the financial calendar for 2023
PU
01/12Jerónimo Martins Sgps S A : Jerónimo Martins SGPS, S.A. informa sobre Vendas Preliminares de 2022
PU
01/12Jerónimo Martins Sgps S A : Jerónimo Martins SGPS, S.A. informs on Preliminary Sales 2022
PU
Jerónimo Martins SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on the update of the financial calendar for 2023

01/25/2023 | 12:21pm EST
Jerónimo Martins announces update on the Financial Calendar for 2023*:

  • Trading Statement FY 2022: 12 January
  • FY 2022 Results: 22 March (previously on 15 March)
  • General Shareholders Meeting: 20 April
  • Q1 2023 Results: 26 April
  • H1 2023 Results: 26 July
  • 9M 2023 Results: 25 October

*All releases will be published after the closing of the market

Lisbon, 25 January 2023

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

JerónimoMartins, SGPS,S.A.PublicCompany|Headoffice: RuaActorAntónioSilva, n.º7,1649-033 Lisboa|ShareCapital:Euro629,293,220.00 |

RegisteredattheC.R.C. ofLisbonandTaxNumber:500100 144 |www.jeronimomartins.com

Disclaimer

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 17:20:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
