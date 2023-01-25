Jerónimo Martins SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on the update of the financial calendar for 2023
Jerónimo Martins announces update on the Financial Calendar for 2023*:
Trading Statement FY 2022: 12 January
FY 2022 Results: 22 March (previously on 15 March)
General Shareholders Meeting: 20 April
Q1 2023 Results: 26 April
H1 2023 Results: 26 July
9M 2023 Results: 25 October
*All releases will be published
after the closing of the market
Lisbon, 25 January 2023
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
JerónimoMartins, SGPS,S.A.PublicCompany|Headoffice: RuaActorAntónioSilva, n.º7,1649-033 Lisboa|ShareCapital:Euro629,293,220.00 |
RegisteredattheC.R.C. ofLisbonandTaxNumber:500100 144 |www.jeronimomartins.com
Disclaimer
Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 17:20:15 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
12:21p Jerónimo Martins Sgps S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on the update of the fina..
PU
01/12 Jerónimo Martins Sgps S A : Jerónimo Martins SGPS, S.A. informa sobre Vendas Preliminares ..
PU
01/12 Jerónimo Martins Sgps S A : Jerónimo Martins SGPS, S.A. informs on Preliminary Sales 2022
PU
2022 Jerónimo Martins Sgps S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on Financial Calendar for..
PU
2022 Jerónimo Martins Sgps S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informa sobre Calendário Financei..
PU
2022 Jerónimo Martins Sgps S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on Financial Calendar for..
PU
2022 Portugal approves windfall tax on energy firms, food retailers
RE
2022 Portugal approves windfall tax on energy firms, food retailers
RE
2022 Jerónimo Martins Sgps S A : Jerónimo Martins is the food retailer company worldwide with t..
PU
2022 Jerónimo Martins Sgps S A : Jerónimo Martins opens its 1,000th store in Colombia
PU
Analyst Recommendations on JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
Sales 2022
25 059 M
27 255 M
27 255 M
Net income 2022
588 M
639 M
639 M
Net Debt 2022
1 539 M
1 674 M
1 674 M
P/E ratio 2022
20,8x
Yield 2022
3,04%
Capitalization
12 531 M
13 649 M
13 630 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,56x
EV / Sales 2023
0,50x
Nbr of Employees
113 925
Free-Float
43,7%
Chart JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
19,94 €
Average target price
22,91 €
Spread / Average Target
14,9%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.