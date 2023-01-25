Jerónimo Martins SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on the update of the financial calendar for 2023

Jerónimo Martins announces update on the Financial Calendar for 2023*:

Trading Statement FY 2022: 12 January

FY 2022 Results: 22 March (previously on 15 March)

General Shareholders Meeting: 20 April

Q1 2023 Results: 26 April

H1 2023 Results: 26 July

9M 2023 Results: 25 October

*All releases will be published after the closing of the market

Lisbon, 25 January 2023

