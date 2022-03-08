Jerónimo Martins SGPS S A : Statement – Epic Partners

The European procurement company Epic Partners is shocked by the current events in Ukraine. Our thoughts are with all the people directly affected by the acts of war and with all those who have to flee their homeland. For this reason, until further notice, Epic Partners has mutually and jointly decided not to conduct joint negotiations with the Russian retailing company Magnit, which is part of Epic Partners.

The partners EDEKA (Germany), Migros (Switzerland), Jerónimo Martins (Portugal and Poland), ICA (Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania), Magnit (Russia) and Picnic (Netherlands, Germany) stand by this decision.

It is important for all partners to emphasize that this decision is not a permanent and one-sided stance against the Russian population. As soon as this dramatic conflict situation is resolved, Epic Partners will reassess this collaboration. We are convinced of the benefits of international trade relations, which bring peace and prosperity to citizens.