Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JMT   PTJMT0AE0001

JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.

(JMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jerónimo Martins SGPS S A : Statement – Epic Partners

03/08/2022 | 08:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The European procurement company Epic Partners is shocked by the current events in Ukraine. Our thoughts are with all the people directly affected by the acts of war and with all those who have to flee their homeland. For this reason, until further notice, Epic Partners has mutually and jointly decided not to conduct joint negotiations with the Russian retailing company Magnit, which is part of Epic Partners.

The partners EDEKA (Germany), Migros (Switzerland), Jerónimo Martins (Portugal and Poland), ICA (Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania), Magnit (Russia) and Picnic (Netherlands, Germany) stand by this decision.

It is important for all partners to emphasize that this decision is not a permanent and one-sided stance against the Russian population. As soon as this dramatic conflict situation is resolved, Epic Partners will reassess this collaboration. We are convinced of the benefits of international trade relations, which bring peace and prosperity to citizens.

Disclaimer

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 13:12:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
08:13aJERÓNIMO MARTINS SGPS S A : Statement – Epic Partners
PU
03/03JERÓNIMO MARTINS SGPS S A : 5 million euros to contribute towards humanitarian aid for Ukr..
PU
03/02Factbox-European and U.S. companies mobilise to help Ukrainians fleeing war
RE
03/02JERÓNIMO MARTINS SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins ranks 49th among world's largest retailers
PU
03/01European and U.S. companies mobilize to help Ukrainians fleeing war
RE
03/01Retail chains in Poland stop selling Russian, Belarusian products
RE
01/26JERÓNIMO MARTINS SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins increases score in global gender equality ind..
PU
01/25JERÓNIMO MARTINS SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins SGPS, S.A. informa sobre redução de Participa..
PU
01/25JERÓNIMO MARTINS SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins SGPS, S.A. informs on Qualified Shareholding ..
PU
01/19JERÓNIMO MARTINS SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informa sobre Participação Qualif..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 20 880 M 22 676 M 22 676 M
Net income 2021 467 M 507 M 507 M
Net Debt 2021 1 497 M 1 626 M 1 626 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
Yield 2021 1,89%
Capitalization 12 107 M 13 148 M 13 148 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 108 753
Free-Float -
Chart JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 19,27 €
Average target price 20,88 €
Spread / Average Target 8,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pedro Manuel de Castro Soares dos Santos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ana Luisa Virginia Head-Finance & Data Privacy
Nuno Abrantes Head-Information Technology
António Pedro de Carvalho Viana-Baptista Independent Non-Executive Director
Francisco Manuel Seixas da Costa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.-4.15%13 148
WALMART INC.-1.29%392 975
KROGER27.75%41 977
SYSCO CORPORATION-1.02%39 454
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-9.02%30 592
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-8.20%30 194