Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JMT   PTJMT0AE0001

JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.

(JMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jerónimo Martins SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on Qualified Shareholding - BlackRock, Inc.

07/05/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on Qualified Shareholding - BlackRock, Inc.
Subscribe

05 Jul 2021 18:46 CEST

Company Name

J.MARTINS,SGPS

ISN

PTJMT0AE0001

Market

Euronext

Symbol

JMT

Source

JERÓNIMO MARTINS SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 16:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
12:52pJERÓNIMO MARTINS SGPS S A  : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on Qualified S..
PU
07/01JERONIMO MARTINS SGPS S A  : Jerónimo Martins SGPS, S.A. informs on Qualified Sh..
PU
06/29JERONIMO MARTINS SGPS S A  : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on Qualified S..
PU
06/29JERONIMO MARTINS SGPS S A  : 58,000 trees already planted on common lands under ..
PU
06/16JERONIMO MARTINS SGPS S A  : Jerónimo Martins and the University of Aveiro sign ..
PU
06/09JERONIMO MARTINS SGPS S A  : Jerónimo Martins SGPS, S.A. informs on Qualified Sh..
PU
06/04JERONIMO MARTINS SGPS S A  : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on Qualified S..
PU
05/25JERONIMO MARTINS SGPS S A  : Q1 2021 Report
PU
05/04JERONIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/29JERONIMO MARTINS SGPS S A  : Resultados Primeiro Trimestre 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20 360 M 24 159 M 24 159 M
Net income 2021 418 M 496 M 496 M
Net Debt 2021 1 744 M 2 069 M 2 069 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,1x
Yield 2021 2,07%
Capitalization 10 149 M 12 019 M 12 043 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 108 753
Free-Float 38,7%
Chart JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 16,15 €
Average target price 16,24 €
Spread / Average Target 0,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pedro Manuel de Castro Soares dos Santos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ana Luisa Virginia Head-Finance & Data Privacy
Nuno Abrantes Head-Information Technology
António Pedro de Carvalho Viana-Baptista Independent Non-Executive Director
Francisco Manuel Seixas da Costa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.16.86%11 671
WALMART INC.-2.80%388 181
SYSCO CORPORATION3.14%39 412
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-4.38%35 390
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.9.30%30 391
THE KROGER CO.20.81%29 299