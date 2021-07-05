Jerónimo Martins SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on Qualified Shareholding - BlackRock, Inc.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on Qualified Shareholding - BlackRock, Inc.
Subscribe
Company Name
J.MARTINS,SGPS
ISN
PTJMT0AE0001
Market
Euronext
Symbol
JMT
Source
JERÓNIMO MARTINS SGPS SA
Provider
Euronext
Disclaimer
Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 16:51:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
12:52p JERÓNIMO MARTINS SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on Qualified S..
PU
07/01 JERONIMO MARTINS SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins SGPS, S.A. informs on Qualified Sh..
PU
06/29 JERONIMO MARTINS SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on Qualified S..
PU
06/29 JERONIMO MARTINS SGPS S A : 58,000 trees already planted on common lands under ..
PU
06/16 JERONIMO MARTINS SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins and the University of Aveiro sign ..
PU
06/09 JERONIMO MARTINS SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins SGPS, S.A. informs on Qualified Sh..
PU
06/04 JERONIMO MARTINS SGPS S A : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on Qualified S..
PU
05/25 JERONIMO MARTINS SGPS S A : Q1 2021 Report
PU
05/04 JERONIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/29 JERONIMO MARTINS SGPS S A : Resultados Primeiro Trimestre 2021
PU
Sales 2021
20 360 M
24 159 M
24 159 M
Net income 2021
418 M
496 M
496 M
Net Debt 2021
1 744 M
2 069 M
2 069 M
P/E ratio 2021
24,1x
Yield 2021
2,07%
Capitalization
10 149 M
12 019 M
12 043 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,58x
EV / Sales 2022
0,55x
Nbr of Employees
108 753
Free-Float
38,7%
Chart JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
16,15 €
Average target price
16,24 €
Spread / Average Target
0,55%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.