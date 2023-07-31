JERONIMO MARTINS : Strong Q2 performance; management trying to balance sales growth and profitability!

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.is a Group that holds assets in the Food area, mostly in Distribution, with market leadership positions in Poland and Portugal. In 2022, the Group recorded sales of EUR 25.4 billion, 69% of which in Biedronka, and an EBITDA of EUR 1.9 billion, with Biedronka accounting for 83% of the amount. The Group had a total of 131,094 employees and ended the year with a market capitalisation of EUR 12.7 billion on the Euronext Lisbon stock exchange. In Poland, Biedronka, a chain of food stores is the undisputed leader in Food Retail and in 2022 continued to strengthen its market share. Also in Poland, Hebe operates in the Health and Beauty sector, managing a considerable assortment of products at competitive prices and an in-store consultation service. In Portugal, the Group has a leadership position in Food Distribution. It operates the banners Pingo Doce and Recheio, which are market leaders in the supermarket and cash & carry segments, respectively. Pingo Doce is a supermarket chain that has a restaurant area in some of its stores. It has two central kitchens that supply not only these restaurants, but also its in-store takeaway operation. Recheio operates a chain of cash & carry stores and has strengthened its business model with a specialized delivery operation in food service, underpinned by dedicated platforms, which essentially serve HoReCa customers. Recheio also develops a network of Traditional Retail partners under the Amanhecer banner. Jerónimo Martins Agro-Alimentar currently operates in four distinct areas: dairy, livestock farming, aquaculture, and fruits and vegetables. The Group also operates two specialized chains, Jerónimo Martins Restauração e Serviços, which manages kiosks and coffee shops under the banner Jeronymo, and Hussel, a Specialized Retail chain that sells chocolates and confectionery. In Colombia, Ara is a chain of proximity food stores, mostly set up in residential neighborhoods, offering quality at the best price and combining competitiveness with promotional opportunities in key categories for the Colombian consumer.