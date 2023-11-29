Jerónimo Martins | R&A First 9 Months 2023
Jerónimo Martins | R&A First 9 Months 2023
INDEX
Message from the Chairman and CEO - Pedro Soares dos Santos
I - CONSOLIDATED MANAGEMENT REPORT
1. Performance Overview & Key Drivers
2. Performance Analysis by Banner
3.
Consolidated Financial Information Analysis
4. Outlook for 2023
5. Management Report Appendix
5.1. The Impact of IFRS 16 on Financial Statements
5.2. Sales Detail
5.3. Stores Network
5.4. Definitions
6.
Reconciliation Notes
7.
Information Regarding Individual Financial Statements
II - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1.
Consolidated Financial Statements
2.
Notes to the Financial Statements
Jerónimo Martins | R&A First 9 Months 2023
Message from the Chairman and CEO
Pedro Soares dos Santos
''At the end of the third quarter, we remain firmly committed to our priorities. In a challenging context, we were able to be the consumers' first choice, grow sales, and protect our businesses' efficiency, profitability, and sustainability.
This strong performance reflects our determination to keep prices low without neglecting the continuous improvement of our offer and shopping experience, nor the execution of our investment programme.
We are aware that in the coming months, we will continue to be pressured by the sharp reduction in food inflation and the substantial cost inflation. This scenario will demand from all our teams strong focus, strict discipline, and a renewed commitment to price leadership in the different markets.
With the war in Ukraine with no end in sight and the escalation of tension in the Middle East, the impacts on the fragile consumer confidence are highly unpredictable. Against this backdrop, we will keep working and investing to ensure that our stores are a safe haven where families can find the best value proposition.'
Message from the Chairman
Jerónimo Martins | R&A First 9 Months 2023
I - CONSOLIDATED MANAGEMENT REPORT
1. Performance Overview & Key Drivers
All banners maintained their strategic focus on competitiveness, guaranteeing a strong sales performance throughout the period and limiting the effects on the EBITDA margin of the sharp reduction in food inflation and the high cost inflation.
In Poland, where volumes in the food retail market have been contracting, Biedronka delivered solid volume growth across the nine months. This performance improved in the last quarter and contributed decisively to the one billion euros of extra sales added by our largest banner in Q3 and to further market share gains. Hebe posted strong growth in its stores and online operation and strengthened its competitive positioning.
Pingo Doce delivered robust growth in Portugal, consolidating its differentiation and enhancing the shopping experience through its ongoing remodelling programme. Recheio's excellent performance leveraged on the banner's competitiveness and strong value proposition in the HoReCa sector.
In Colombia, the pressure on consumer demand has intensified throughout the year. Ara continued to invest in price, working to reinforce its positioning and to outperform the market.
Our assertive value propositions and all banners' commitment to low prices in a challenging consumer context drove sales growth and delivered solid Group EBITDA increase. The respective margin fell by 24 b.p. versus 9M 22, reflecting price investment and cost inflation.
At the end of September, the Group's net cash position (excluding IFRS 16) was 959 million euros.
2. Performance Analysis by Banner
POLAND
In Poland, food inflation has fallen throughout the year, reaching 18.0% in the 9M (12.9% in Q3). Since the end of 2022, consumers are progressively more price oriented. Within a more cautious and promotions-driven consumer context, volume evolution in the food retail market has been negative.
Biedronka LFL
23.3%
23.4%
24.5%
22.5%
17.0%
12.2%
12.8%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2022
2023
additions) and remodelled 270 locations.
Since the beginning of the year, Biedronka led, in frequency and intensity, the market's promotional
activity, providing ongoing saving opportunities and widening the gap between its basket inflation and the country's food inflation.
In the 9M, sales grew remarkably by 21.7% in local currency, with LFL at 17.8%. In euros, sales reached 15.8 billion, 24.2% above 9M 22.
In Q3, sales in local currency grew 17.4%, with LFL standing at 12.8%. In euros, sales reached 5.5 billion, 23.8% above Q3 22. Volume growth increased substantially in Q3, and the Company continued outperforming the market.
The strong sales increase led EBITDA to grow by 20.9% (+18.4% in local currency). The price investment and the cost inflation reduced the EBITDA margin to 8.6% (8.8% in 9M 22).
Biedronka opened 92 stores in the first nine months of the year (78 net
Hebe LFL
32.2%
25.7%
22.6%
20.8%
21.2%
17.7%
14.2%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2022
2023
Hebe's sales in local currency grew 27.8% in 9M, with LFL at 17.9%. In euros, sales reached 329 million, 30.5% above 9M 22.
In Q3, sales grew 28.2% in local currency, with LFL at 17.7%. In euros, sales reached 121 million, 35.0% above Q3 22.
The online sales grew 51.8%, representing 16.5% of sales in the 9M (13.9% in the 9M 22).
EBITDA grew 33.0% (+30.2% in local currency), with the respective margin reaching 8.2% (8.0% in 9M 22).
Hebe opened 17 stores over the nine months (13 net additions) and ended the period with 328 stores.
Management Report
Jerónimo Martins | R&A First 9 Months 2023
PORTUGAL
In Portugal, food inflation fell throughout the year to 12.6% in the 9M (6.9% in Q3).
The consumer remained fragile, with the household's real income pressured by general price increases and higher interest rates.
The Cash & Carry format has benefited from healthy growth in the tourism sector.
Pingo Doce LFL (excl. fuel)
11.7%
12.4%
9.3%
8.4%
8.8%
8.0%
3.5%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2022
2023
Pingo Doce kept a robust promotional strategy throughout the period, delivering well on sales growth and reinforcing the banner's
competitiveness and volume performance.
Sales in 9M grew 8.8%, with LFL at 8.4% (excluding fuel), reaching 3.5 billion euros. In Q3, sales increased 9.3%, with LFL at 8.8% (excluding fuel), reaching 1.3 billion euros.
Pingo Doce opened eight new stores, closed one, and remodelled 36 locations during the period.
Recheio LFL
32.1%
27.0%
28.3%
27.1%
23.1%
16.4%
9.5%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2022
2023
Recheio's good performance reflects growth in the HoReCa channel and a strong value proposition
carefully customized for each customer segment.
Sales grew 18.1% (with LFL at 16.7%), surpassing in the 9M, for the first time, 1 billion euros.
In Q3, sales grew 10.3% to 371 million euros, with LFL at 9.5%.
Distribution Portugal's EBITDA reached 268 million euros, 11.6% above 9M 22, with the respective margin at 5.9%, in line with the previous year.
COLOMBIA
In Colombia, food inflation was 17.3% in 9M and 12.4% in Q3. High, persistent inflation has pressured household income, driving negative volumes in food retail and extensive trading down.
Ara LFL
48.9%
39.5%
33.6%
25.5%
18.9%
17.4%
9.3%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
2022
2023
maturity of many stores.
In a difficult consumer environment, Ara reinforced its price position and reaffirmed the strength of its brand by investing to increase the affordability of essential food
products.
In the 9M, sales in local currency, grew 48.7%, with LFL at 14.8%. Sales reached 1.8 billion in euros, 35.5% above 9M 22.
In Q3, sales reached 666 million euros, 42.5% above Q3 22. Sales grew 42.4% in local currency, with LFL at 9.3%.
In the 9M, EBITDA was at 31 million euros (42 million euros in 9M 22). EBITDA margin stood at 1.8% (3.3% in 9M 22). The margin decline reflects the effects of significant price investment, the negative impact of trading down on the margin mix, and the low
The excellent execution of the expansion plan allowed Ara to add 151 new stores in the 9M, ending the period with 1,241 locations.
Jerónimo Martins | R&A First 9 Months 2023
3. Consolidated Financial Information Analysis Consolidated Results
(€ Million)
9M 23
9M 22
Δ
Q3 23
Q3 22
Δ
Net Sales and Services
22,451
18,392
22.1%
7,938
6,509
22.0%
Gross Profit
4,600
20.5%
3,887
21.1%
18.3%
1,630
20.5%
1,380
21.2%
18.1%
Operating Costs
-3,010
-13.4%
-2,540
-13.8%
18.5%
-1,045
-13.2%
-884
-13.6%
18.2%
EBITDA
1,591
7.1%
1,348
7.3%
18.0%
586
7.4%
496
7.6%
18.0%
Depreciation
-660
-2.9%
-581
-3.2%
13.6%
-231
-2.9%
-196
-3.0%
18.2%
EBIT
931
4.1%
766
4.2%
21.4%
355
4.5%
301
4.6%
17.9%
Net Financial Costs
-142
-0.6%
-135
-0.7%
5.2%
-64
-0.8%
-50
-0.8%
29.5%
Other Profits/Losses
-36
-0.2%
-56
-0.3%
n.a.
-18
-0.2%
-31
-0.5%
n.a.
EBT
753
3.4%
576
3.1%
30.7%
272
3.4%
220
3.4%
23.7%
Income Tax
-182
-0.8%
-139
-0.8%
31.6%
-65
-0.8%
-53
-0.8%
22.9%
Net Profit
570
2.5%
437
2.4%
30.4%
207
2.6%
167
2.6%
23.9%
Non-Controlling Interests
-12
-0.1%
-19
-0.1%
-33.6%
-5
-0.1%
-10
-0.2%
-44.8%
Net Profit Attributable to JM
558
2.5%
419
2.3%
33.3%
202
2.5%
157
2.4%
28.2%
EPS (€)
0.89
0.67
33.3%
0.32
0.25
28.2%
EPS without Other Profits/Losses (€)
0.92
0.74
25.7%
0.33
0.29
15.6%
Balance Sheet
(€ Million)
9M 23
2022
9M 22
Net Goodwill
616
613
603
Net Fixed Assets
5,056
4,589
4,257
Net Rights of Use (RoU)
2,833
2,420
2,248
Total Working Capital
-3,872
-3,837
-3,233
Others
240
161
183
Invested Capital
4,873
3,946
4,058
Total Borrowings
697
470
470
Financial Leases
98
82
36
Capitalised Operating Leases
3,039
2,597
2,427
Accrued Interest
6
14
3
Cash and Cash Equivalents
-1,761
-1,802
-1,272
Net Debt
2,079
1,360
1,664
Non-Controlling Interests
249
254
255
Share Capital
629
629
629
Reserves and Retained Earnings
1,915
1,702
1,510
Shareholders Funds
2,793
2,585
2,394
At the end of September, the Group's net cash position (excluding liabilities from capitalized operating leases) was c. €959 MN.
Cash Flow
(€ Million)
9M 23
9M 22
EBITDA
1,591
1,348
Capitalised Operating Leases Payment
-250
-221
Interest Payment
-138
-114
Other Financial Items
0
0
Income Tax
-205
-157
Funds From Operations
999
855
Capex Payment
-834
-626
Change in Working Capital
22
100
Others
-28
-54
Cash Flow
159
275
The Cash Flow generated in 9M was 159 million euros.
Jerónimo Martins | R&A First 9 Months 2023
Capex
(€ Million)
9M 23
Weight
9M 22
Weight
Biedronka
344
44%
292
51%
Distribution Portugal
179
23%
151
26%
Ara
190
24%
89
15%
Others
77
10%
45
8%
Total CAPEX
790
100%
577
100%
The Investment Programme reached 790 million euros in the period, of which c.44% was invested in Biedronka.
4. Outlook 2023
Despite recognizing that these are demanding times, we are confident in the ability and motivation shown by our Companies to continue making a difference and expanding their presence in the markets where we operate.
All banners are focused on competitiveness and sales growth in volume, aiming to boost EBITDA in value. However, ongoing cost inflation might continue to pressure the EBITDA margin (in percentage of sales).
We are committed to our long-term objectives and reiterate all the plans previously disclosed for each of our businesses and our intention to prioritize investment, estimating it to be in line with 2022 (around one billion euros), of which c.45% will be invested in Poland.
Lisbon, 24 October 2023
The Board of Directors
Jerónimo Martins | R&A First 9 Months 2023
5. Management Report Appendix
5.1. The impact of IFRS 16 on Financial Statements Income Statement by Functions
(€ Million)
IFRS16
9M 23
9M 22
Net Sales and Services
22,451
18,392
Cost of Sales
-17,851
-14,505
Gross Profit
4,600
3,887
Distribution Costs
-3,303
-2,824
Administrative Costs
-367
-297
Other Operating Profits/Losses
-36
-56
Operating Profit
895
711
Net Financial Costs
-142
-135
Gains/Losses in Other Investments
0
0
Profit Before Taxes
753
576
Income Tax
-182
-139
Profit Before Non Controlling Interests
570
437
Non-Controlling Interests
-12
-19
Net Profit Attributable to JM
558
419
Excl. IFRS16
9M 23
9M 22
22,451
18,392
-17,851
-14,505
4,600
3,887
-3,402
-2,901
-369
-298
-36
-56
794
632
-18
-16
- 0
- 616
-186-145
590 471
-14-20
576 451
Income Statement (Management View)
(€ Million)
(Excl. IFRS16)
(Excl. IFRS16)
9M 23
9M 22
Δ
Q3 23
Q3 22
Δ
Net Sales and Services
22,451
18,392
22.1%
7,938
6,509
22.0%
Gross Profit
4,600
20.5%
3,887
21.1%
18.3%
1,630
20.5%
1,380
21.2%
18.1%
Operating Costs
-3,388
-15.1%
-2,864
-15.6%
18.3%
-1,176
-14.8%
-993
-15.3%
18.5%
EBITDA
1,213
5.4%
1,023
5.6%
18.5%
454
5.7%
388
6.0%
17.2%
Depreciation
-383
-1.7%
-335
-1.8%
14.1%
-134
-1.7%
-114
-1.7%
18.5%
EBIT
830
3.7%
688
3.7%
20.7%
320
4.0%
274
4.2%
16.7%
Net Financial Costs
-18
-0.1%
-16
-0.1%
12.4%
-4
-0.1%
-4
-0.1%
-0.1%
Other Profits/Losses
-36
-0.2%
-56
-0.3%
n.a.
-18
-0.2%
-31
-0.5%
n.a.
EBT
776
3.5%
616
3.4%
25.9%
298
3.8%
239
3.7%
24.6%
Income Tax
-186
-0.8%
-145
-0.8%
28.3%
-69
-0.9%
-56
-0.9%
23.6%
Net Profit
590
2.6%
471
2.6%
25.2%
228
2.9%
183
2.8%
24.9%
Non-Controlling Interests
-14
-0.1%
-20
-0.1%
-30.8%
-6
-0.1%
-10
-0.2%
-42.6%
Net Profit Attributable to JM
576
2.6%
451
2.5%
27.7%
222
2.8%
172
2.6%
29.0%
EPS (€)
0.92
0.72
27.7%
0.35
0.27
29.0%
EPS without Other Profits/Losses (€)
0.95
0.79
21.1%
0.37
0.31
17.3%
Balance Sheet
(€ Million)
(Excl. IFRS16)
9M 23
2022
9M 22
Net Goodwill
616
613
603
Net Fixed Assets
5,056
4,589
4,257
Total Working Capital
-3,867
-3,832
-3,229
Others
207
132
155
Invested Capital
2,012
1,501
1,786
Total Borrowings
697
470
470
Financial Leases
98
82
36
Accrued Interest
6
14
3
Cash and Cash Equivalents
-1,761
-1,802
-1,272
Net Debt
-959
-1,236
-763
Non-Controlling Interests
262
265
266
Share Capital
629
629
629
Reserves and Retained Earnings
2,081
1,843
1,654
Shareholders Funds
2,971
2,737
2,548
Jerónimo Martins | R&A First 9 Months 2023
Cash Flow
(€ Million)
(Excl. IFRS16)
9M 23
9M 22
EBITDA
1,213
1,023
Interest Payment
-9
-12
Other Financial Items
0
0
Income Tax
-205
-157
Funds From Operations
999
854
Capex Payment
-834
-626
Change in Working Capital
21
99
Others
-27
-52
Cash Flow
159
275
EBITDA Breakdown
(€ Million)
IFRS16
9M 23
Mg
9M 22
Mg
Biedronka
1,353
8.6%
1,119
8.8%
Hebe
27
8.2%
20
8.0%
Distribution Portugal
268
5.9%
241
5.9%
Ara
31
1.8%
42
3.3%
Others & Cons. Adjustments
-89
n.a.
-74
n.a.
JM Consolidated
1,591
7.1%
1,348
7.3%
Excl. IFRS16
9M 23
Mg
9M 22
Mg
1,095
6.9%
899
7.1%
6
1.7%
2
0.7%
213
4.7%
187
4.6%
-9
n.a.
11
0.9%
-91
n.a.
-76
n.a.
1,213
5.4%
1,023
5.6%
Financial Results
(€ Million)
IFRS16
9M 23
9M 22
Net Interest
-7
-11
Interests on Capitalised Operating Leases
-128
-102
Exchange Differences
1
-17
Others
-8
-5
Net Financial Costs
-142
-135
Excl. IFRS16
9M 23
9M 22
-7
-11
-
-
-3
-1
-8
-5
-18
-16
5.2. Sales Detail
(€ Million)
9M 23
9M 22
Δ %
Q3 23
Q3 22
Δ %
% total
% total
excl. FX
Euro
% total
% total
excl. FX
Euro
Biedronka
15,810
70.4%
12,726
69.2%
21.7%
24.2%
5,494
69.2%
4,437
68.2%
17.4%
23.8%
Hebe
329
1.5%
252
1.4%
27.8%
30.5%
121
1.5%
89
1.4%
28.2%
35.0%
Pingo Doce
3,547
15.8%
3,259
17.7%
8.8%
1,282
16.1%
1,173
18.0%
9.3%
Recheio
1,003
4.5%
850
4.6%
18.1%
371
4.7%
337
5.2%
10.3%
Ara
1,750
7.8%
1,291
7.0%
48.7%
35.5%
666
8.4%
467
7.2%
42.4%
42.5%
Others & Cons. Adjustments
12
0.1%
14
0.1%
n.a.
5
0.1%
6
0.1%
n.a.
Total JM
22,451
100%
18,392
100%
21.2%
22.1%
7,938
100%
6,509
100%
17.4%
22.0%
Jerónimo Martins | R&A First 9 Months 2023
Sales Growth
Total Sales Growth
LFL Growth
Q1 23
Q2 23
H1 23
Q3 23
9M 23
Q1 23
Q2 23
H1 23
Q3 23
9M 23
Biedronka
Euro
26.0%
23.1%
24.5%
23.8%
24.2%
PLN
28.3%
20.4%
24.0%
17.4%
21.7%
24.5%
17.0%
20.5%
12.8%
17.8%
Hebe
Euro
29.5%
26.7%
27.9%
35.0%
30.5%
PLN
31.9%
24.0%
27.5%
28.2%
27.8%
22.6%
14.2%
17.9%
17.7%
17.9%
Pingo Doce
9.4%
7.8%
8.6%
9.3%
8.8%
8.0%
7.2%
7.6%
8.4%
7.9%
Excl. Fuel
9.9%
8.6%
9.2%
9.6%
9.4%
8.4%
8.0%
8.2%
8.8%
8.4%
Recheio
29.2%
18.3%
23.2%
10.3%
18.1%
27.1%
16.4%
21.2%
9.5%
16.7%
Ara
Euro
29.4%
33.4%
31.6%
42.5%
35.5%
COP
50.8%
53.9%
52.4%
42.4%
48.7%
18.9%
17.4%
18.1%
9.3%
14.8%
Total JM
Euro
23.4%
21.0%
22.1%
22.0%
22.1%
Excl. FX
26.5%
20.4%
23.3%
17.4%
21.2%
21.2%
15.2%
18.0%
11.7%
15.8%
5.3. Stores Network
Number of Stores
2022
Openings
Closings
9M 23
9M 22
Q1 23
Q2 23
Q3 23
9M 23
Biedronka *
3,395
17
33
42
14
3,473
3,304
Hebe
315
2
10
5
4
328
300
Pingo Doce
472
2
4
2
1
479
469
Recheio
43
0
0
0
0
43
43
Ara
1,093
64
46
41
3
1,241
904
Sales Area (sqm)
2022
Openings
Closings /
9M 23
9M 22
Remodellings
Q1 23
Q2 23
Q3 23
9M 23
Biedronka *
2,373,630
12,323
23,827
27,655
-13,858
2,451,292
2,297,085
Hebe
81,068
485
2,351
1,170
1,035
84,039
77,266
Pingo Doce
551,250
1,413
4,164
1,260
-3,667
561,754
548,194
Recheio
139,381
0
0
0
-5,888
145,269
139,381
Ara
376,242
21,672
15,996
15,856
1,048
428,718
309,653
- Excluding the stores and selling area related to 16 Micro Fulfilment Centres (MFC) to supply Biek's operation (ultra-fast delivery)
5.4. Definitions
Like For Like (LFL) sales: sales made by stores that operated under the same conditions in the two periods. Excludes stores opened or closed in one of the two periods. Sales of stores that underwent profound remodelling are excluded for the remodelling period (store closure).
