Jerónimo Martins | R&A First 9 Months 2023

Message from the Chairman and CEO

Pedro Soares dos Santos

''At the end of the third quarter, we remain firmly committed to our priorities. In a challenging context, we were able to be the consumers' first choice, grow sales, and protect our businesses' efficiency, profitability, and sustainability.

This strong performance reflects our determination to keep prices low without neglecting the continuous improvement of our offer and shopping experience, nor the execution of our investment programme.

We are aware that in the coming months, we will continue to be pressured by the sharp reduction in food inflation and the substantial cost inflation. This scenario will demand from all our teams strong focus, strict discipline, and a renewed commitment to price leadership in the different markets.

With the war in Ukraine with no end in sight and the escalation of tension in the Middle East, the impacts on the fragile consumer confidence are highly unpredictable. Against this backdrop, we will keep working and investing to ensure that our stores are a safe haven where families can find the best value proposition.'