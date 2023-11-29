Jerónimo Martins | R&A First 9 Months 2023

INDEX

Message from the Chairman and CEO - Pedro Soares dos Santos

3

I - CONSOLIDATED MANAGEMENT REPORT

1. Performance Overview & Key Drivers

4

2. Performance Analysis by Banner

4

3.

Consolidated Financial Information Analysis

6

4. Outlook for 2023

7

5. Management Report Appendix

8

5.1. The Impact of IFRS 16 on Financial Statements

8

5.2. Sales Detail

9

5.3. Stores Network

10

5.4. Definitions

10

6.

Reconciliation Notes

12

7.

Information Regarding Individual Financial Statements

13

II - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1.

Consolidated Financial Statements

15

2.

Notes to the Financial Statements

19

Message from the Chairman and CEO

Pedro Soares dos Santos

''At the end of the third quarter, we remain firmly committed to our priorities. In a challenging context, we were able to be the consumers' first choice, grow sales, and protect our businesses' efficiency, profitability, and sustainability.

This strong performance reflects our determination to keep prices low without neglecting the continuous improvement of our offer and shopping experience, nor the execution of our investment programme.

We are aware that in the coming months, we will continue to be pressured by the sharp reduction in food inflation and the substantial cost inflation. This scenario will demand from all our teams strong focus, strict discipline, and a renewed commitment to price leadership in the different markets.

With the war in Ukraine with no end in sight and the escalation of tension in the Middle East, the impacts on the fragile consumer confidence are highly unpredictable. Against this backdrop, we will keep working and investing to ensure that our stores are a safe haven where families can find the best value proposition.'

Message from the Chairman

I - CONSOLIDATED MANAGEMENT REPORT

1. Performance Overview & Key Drivers

All banners maintained their strategic focus on competitiveness, guaranteeing a strong sales performance throughout the period and limiting the effects on the EBITDA margin of the sharp reduction in food inflation and the high cost inflation.

In Poland, where volumes in the food retail market have been contracting, Biedronka delivered solid volume growth across the nine months. This performance improved in the last quarter and contributed decisively to the one billion euros of extra sales added by our largest banner in Q3 and to further market share gains. Hebe posted strong growth in its stores and online operation and strengthened its competitive positioning.

Pingo Doce delivered robust growth in Portugal, consolidating its differentiation and enhancing the shopping experience through its ongoing remodelling programme. Recheio's excellent performance leveraged on the banner's competitiveness and strong value proposition in the HoReCa sector.

In Colombia, the pressure on consumer demand has intensified throughout the year. Ara continued to invest in price, working to reinforce its positioning and to outperform the market.

Our assertive value propositions and all banners' commitment to low prices in a challenging consumer context drove sales growth and delivered solid Group EBITDA increase. The respective margin fell by 24 b.p. versus 9M 22, reflecting price investment and cost inflation.

At the end of September, the Group's net cash position (excluding IFRS 16) was 959 million euros.

2. Performance Analysis by Banner

POLAND

In Poland, food inflation has fallen throughout the year, reaching 18.0% in the 9M (12.9% in Q3). Since the end of 2022, consumers are progressively more price oriented. Within a more cautious and promotions-driven consumer context, volume evolution in the food retail market has been negative.

Biedronka LFL

23.3%

23.4%

24.5%

22.5%

17.0%

12.2%

12.8%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2022

2023

additions) and remodelled 270 locations.

Since the beginning of the year, Biedronka led, in frequency and intensity, the market's promotional

activity, providing ongoing saving opportunities and widening the gap between its basket inflation and the country's food inflation.

In the 9M, sales grew remarkably by 21.7% in local currency, with LFL at 17.8%. In euros, sales reached 15.8 billion, 24.2% above 9M 22.

In Q3, sales in local currency grew 17.4%, with LFL standing at 12.8%. In euros, sales reached 5.5 billion, 23.8% above Q3 22. Volume growth increased substantially in Q3, and the Company continued outperforming the market.

The strong sales increase led EBITDA to grow by 20.9% (+18.4% in local currency). The price investment and the cost inflation reduced the EBITDA margin to 8.6% (8.8% in 9M 22).

Biedronka opened 92 stores in the first nine months of the year (78 net

Hebe LFL

32.2%

25.7%

22.6%

20.8%

21.2%

17.7%

14.2%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2022

2023

Hebe's sales in local currency grew 27.8% in 9M, with LFL at 17.9%. In euros, sales reached 329 million, 30.5% above 9M 22.

In Q3, sales grew 28.2% in local currency, with LFL at 17.7%. In euros, sales reached 121 million, 35.0% above Q3 22.

The online sales grew 51.8%, representing 16.5% of sales in the 9M (13.9% in the 9M 22).

EBITDA grew 33.0% (+30.2% in local currency), with the respective margin reaching 8.2% (8.0% in 9M 22).

Hebe opened 17 stores over the nine months (13 net additions) and ended the period with 328 stores.

PORTUGAL

In Portugal, food inflation fell throughout the year to 12.6% in the 9M (6.9% in Q3).

The consumer remained fragile, with the household's real income pressured by general price increases and higher interest rates.

The Cash & Carry format has benefited from healthy growth in the tourism sector.

Pingo Doce LFL (excl. fuel)

11.7%

12.4%

9.3%

8.4%

8.8%

8.0%

3.5%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2022

2023

Pingo Doce kept a robust promotional strategy throughout the period, delivering well on sales growth and reinforcing the banner's

competitiveness and volume performance.

Sales in 9M grew 8.8%, with LFL at 8.4% (excluding fuel), reaching 3.5 billion euros. In Q3, sales increased 9.3%, with LFL at 8.8% (excluding fuel), reaching 1.3 billion euros.

Pingo Doce opened eight new stores, closed one, and remodelled 36 locations during the period.

Recheio LFL

32.1%

27.0%

28.3%

27.1%

23.1%

16.4%

9.5%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2022

2023

Recheio's good performance reflects growth in the HoReCa channel and a strong value proposition

carefully customized for each customer segment.

Sales grew 18.1% (with LFL at 16.7%), surpassing in the 9M, for the first time, 1 billion euros.

In Q3, sales grew 10.3% to 371 million euros, with LFL at 9.5%.

Distribution Portugal's EBITDA reached 268 million euros, 11.6% above 9M 22, with the respective margin at 5.9%, in line with the previous year.

COLOMBIA

In Colombia, food inflation was 17.3% in 9M and 12.4% in Q3. High, persistent inflation has pressured household income, driving negative volumes in food retail and extensive trading down.

Ara LFL

48.9%

39.5%

33.6%

25.5%

18.9%

17.4%

9.3%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2022

2023

maturity of many stores.

In a difficult consumer environment, Ara reinforced its price position and reaffirmed the strength of its brand by investing to increase the affordability of essential food

products.

In the 9M, sales in local currency, grew 48.7%, with LFL at 14.8%. Sales reached 1.8 billion in euros, 35.5% above 9M 22.

In Q3, sales reached 666 million euros, 42.5% above Q3 22. Sales grew 42.4% in local currency, with LFL at 9.3%.

In the 9M, EBITDA was at 31 million euros (42 million euros in 9M 22). EBITDA margin stood at 1.8% (3.3% in 9M 22). The margin decline reflects the effects of significant price investment, the negative impact of trading down on the margin mix, and the low

The excellent execution of the expansion plan allowed Ara to add 151 new stores in the 9M, ending the period with 1,241 locations.

3. Consolidated Financial Information Analysis Consolidated Results

(€ Million)

9M 23

9M 22

Δ

Q3 23

Q3 22

Δ

Net Sales and Services

22,451

18,392

22.1%

7,938

6,509

22.0%

Gross Profit

4,600

20.5%

3,887

21.1%

18.3%

1,630

20.5%

1,380

21.2%

18.1%

Operating Costs

-3,010

-13.4%

-2,540

-13.8%

18.5%

-1,045

-13.2%

-884

-13.6%

18.2%

EBITDA

1,591

7.1%

1,348

7.3%

18.0%

586

7.4%

496

7.6%

18.0%

Depreciation

-660

-2.9%

-581

-3.2%

13.6%

-231

-2.9%

-196

-3.0%

18.2%

EBIT

931

4.1%

766

4.2%

21.4%

355

4.5%

301

4.6%

17.9%

Net Financial Costs

-142

-0.6%

-135

-0.7%

5.2%

-64

-0.8%

-50

-0.8%

29.5%

Other Profits/Losses

-36

-0.2%

-56

-0.3%

n.a.

-18

-0.2%

-31

-0.5%

n.a.

EBT

753

3.4%

576

3.1%

30.7%

272

3.4%

220

3.4%

23.7%

Income Tax

-182

-0.8%

-139

-0.8%

31.6%

-65

-0.8%

-53

-0.8%

22.9%

Net Profit

570

2.5%

437

2.4%

30.4%

207

2.6%

167

2.6%

23.9%

Non-Controlling Interests

-12

-0.1%

-19

-0.1%

-33.6%

-5

-0.1%

-10

-0.2%

-44.8%

Net Profit Attributable to JM

558

2.5%

419

2.3%

33.3%

202

2.5%

157

2.4%

28.2%

EPS (€)

0.89

0.67

33.3%

0.32

0.25

28.2%

EPS without Other Profits/Losses (€)

0.92

0.74

25.7%

0.33

0.29

15.6%

Balance Sheet

(€ Million)

9M 23

2022

9M 22

Net Goodwill

616

613

603

Net Fixed Assets

5,056

4,589

4,257

Net Rights of Use (RoU)

2,833

2,420

2,248

Total Working Capital

-3,872

-3,837

-3,233

Others

240

161

183

Invested Capital

4,873

3,946

4,058

Total Borrowings

697

470

470

Financial Leases

98

82

36

Capitalised Operating Leases

3,039

2,597

2,427

Accrued Interest

6

14

3

Cash and Cash Equivalents

-1,761

-1,802

-1,272

Net Debt

2,079

1,360

1,664

Non-Controlling Interests

249

254

255

Share Capital

629

629

629

Reserves and Retained Earnings

1,915

1,702

1,510

Shareholders Funds

2,793

2,585

2,394

At the end of September, the Group's net cash position (excluding liabilities from capitalized operating leases) was c. €959 MN.

Cash Flow

(€ Million)

9M 23

9M 22

EBITDA

1,591

1,348

Capitalised Operating Leases Payment

-250

-221

Interest Payment

-138

-114

Other Financial Items

0

0

Income Tax

-205

-157

Funds From Operations

999

855

Capex Payment

-834

-626

Change in Working Capital

22

100

Others

-28

-54

Cash Flow

159

275

The Cash Flow generated in 9M was 159 million euros.

Capex

(€ Million)

9M 23

Weight

9M 22

Weight

Biedronka

344

44%

292

51%

Distribution Portugal

179

23%

151

26%

Ara

190

24%

89

15%

Others

77

10%

45

8%

Total CAPEX

790

100%

577

100%

The Investment Programme reached 790 million euros in the period, of which c.44% was invested in Biedronka.

4. Outlook 2023

Despite recognizing that these are demanding times, we are confident in the ability and motivation shown by our Companies to continue making a difference and expanding their presence in the markets where we operate.

All banners are focused on competitiveness and sales growth in volume, aiming to boost EBITDA in value. However, ongoing cost inflation might continue to pressure the EBITDA margin (in percentage of sales).

We are committed to our long-term objectives and reiterate all the plans previously disclosed for each of our businesses and our intention to prioritize investment, estimating it to be in line with 2022 (around one billion euros), of which c.45% will be invested in Poland.

Lisbon, 24 October 2023

The Board of Directors

5. Management Report Appendix

5.1. The impact of IFRS 16 on Financial Statements Income Statement by Functions

(€ Million)

IFRS16

9M 23

9M 22

Net Sales and Services

22,451

18,392

Cost of Sales

-17,851

-14,505

Gross Profit

4,600

3,887

Distribution Costs

-3,303

-2,824

Administrative Costs

-367

-297

Other Operating Profits/Losses

-36

-56

Operating Profit

895

711

Net Financial Costs

-142

-135

Gains/Losses in Other Investments

0

0

Profit Before Taxes

753

576

Income Tax

-182

-139

Profit Before Non Controlling Interests

570

437

Non-Controlling Interests

-12

-19

Net Profit Attributable to JM

558

419

Excl. IFRS16

9M 23

9M 22

22,451

18,392

-17,851

-14,505

4,600

3,887

-3,402

-2,901

-369

-298

-36

-56

794

632

-18

-16

  1. 0
  1. 616

-186-145

590 471

-14-20

576 451

Income Statement (Management View)

(€ Million)

(Excl. IFRS16)

(Excl. IFRS16)

9M 23

9M 22

Δ

Q3 23

Q3 22

Δ

Net Sales and Services

22,451

18,392

22.1%

7,938

6,509

22.0%

Gross Profit

4,600

20.5%

3,887

21.1%

18.3%

1,630

20.5%

1,380

21.2%

18.1%

Operating Costs

-3,388

-15.1%

-2,864

-15.6%

18.3%

-1,176

-14.8%

-993

-15.3%

18.5%

EBITDA

1,213

5.4%

1,023

5.6%

18.5%

454

5.7%

388

6.0%

17.2%

Depreciation

-383

-1.7%

-335

-1.8%

14.1%

-134

-1.7%

-114

-1.7%

18.5%

EBIT

830

3.7%

688

3.7%

20.7%

320

4.0%

274

4.2%

16.7%

Net Financial Costs

-18

-0.1%

-16

-0.1%

12.4%

-4

-0.1%

-4

-0.1%

-0.1%

Other Profits/Losses

-36

-0.2%

-56

-0.3%

n.a.

-18

-0.2%

-31

-0.5%

n.a.

EBT

776

3.5%

616

3.4%

25.9%

298

3.8%

239

3.7%

24.6%

Income Tax

-186

-0.8%

-145

-0.8%

28.3%

-69

-0.9%

-56

-0.9%

23.6%

Net Profit

590

2.6%

471

2.6%

25.2%

228

2.9%

183

2.8%

24.9%

Non-Controlling Interests

-14

-0.1%

-20

-0.1%

-30.8%

-6

-0.1%

-10

-0.2%

-42.6%

Net Profit Attributable to JM

576

2.6%

451

2.5%

27.7%

222

2.8%

172

2.6%

29.0%

EPS (€)

0.92

0.72

27.7%

0.35

0.27

29.0%

EPS without Other Profits/Losses (€)

0.95

0.79

21.1%

0.37

0.31

17.3%

Balance Sheet

(€ Million)

(Excl. IFRS16)

9M 23

2022

9M 22

Net Goodwill

616

613

603

Net Fixed Assets

5,056

4,589

4,257

Total Working Capital

-3,867

-3,832

-3,229

Others

207

132

155

Invested Capital

2,012

1,501

1,786

Total Borrowings

697

470

470

Financial Leases

98

82

36

Accrued Interest

6

14

3

Cash and Cash Equivalents

-1,761

-1,802

-1,272

Net Debt

-959

-1,236

-763

Non-Controlling Interests

262

265

266

Share Capital

629

629

629

Reserves and Retained Earnings

2,081

1,843

1,654

Shareholders Funds

2,971

2,737

2,548

Cash Flow

(€ Million)

(Excl. IFRS16)

9M 23

9M 22

EBITDA

1,213

1,023

Interest Payment

-9

-12

Other Financial Items

0

0

Income Tax

-205

-157

Funds From Operations

999

854

Capex Payment

-834

-626

Change in Working Capital

21

99

Others

-27

-52

Cash Flow

159

275

EBITDA Breakdown

(€ Million)

IFRS16

9M 23

Mg

9M 22

Mg

Biedronka

1,353

8.6%

1,119

8.8%

Hebe

27

8.2%

20

8.0%

Distribution Portugal

268

5.9%

241

5.9%

Ara

31

1.8%

42

3.3%

Others & Cons. Adjustments

-89

n.a.

-74

n.a.

JM Consolidated

1,591

7.1%

1,348

7.3%

Excl. IFRS16

9M 23

Mg

9M 22

Mg

1,095

6.9%

899

7.1%

6

1.7%

2

0.7%

213

4.7%

187

4.6%

-9

n.a.

11

0.9%

-91

n.a.

-76

n.a.

1,213

5.4%

1,023

5.6%

Financial Results

(€ Million)

IFRS16

9M 23

9M 22

Net Interest

-7

-11

Interests on Capitalised Operating Leases

-128

-102

Exchange Differences

1

-17

Others

-8

-5

Net Financial Costs

-142

-135

Excl. IFRS16

9M 23

9M 22

-7

-11

-

-

-3

-1

-8

-5

-18

-16

5.2. Sales Detail

(€ Million)

9M 23

9M 22

Δ %

Q3 23

Q3 22

Δ %

% total

% total

excl. FX

Euro

% total

% total

excl. FX

Euro

Biedronka

15,810

70.4%

12,726

69.2%

21.7%

24.2%

5,494

69.2%

4,437

68.2%

17.4%

23.8%

Hebe

329

1.5%

252

1.4%

27.8%

30.5%

121

1.5%

89

1.4%

28.2%

35.0%

Pingo Doce

3,547

15.8%

3,259

17.7%

8.8%

1,282

16.1%

1,173

18.0%

9.3%

Recheio

1,003

4.5%

850

4.6%

18.1%

371

4.7%

337

5.2%

10.3%

Ara

1,750

7.8%

1,291

7.0%

48.7%

35.5%

666

8.4%

467

7.2%

42.4%

42.5%

Others & Cons. Adjustments

12

0.1%

14

0.1%

n.a.

5

0.1%

6

0.1%

n.a.

Total JM

22,451

100%

18,392

100%

21.2%

22.1%

7,938

100%

6,509

100%

17.4%

22.0%

Sales Growth

Total Sales Growth

LFL Growth

Q1 23

Q2 23

H1 23

Q3 23

9M 23

Q1 23

Q2 23

H1 23

Q3 23

9M 23

Biedronka

Euro

26.0%

23.1%

24.5%

23.8%

24.2%

PLN

28.3%

20.4%

24.0%

17.4%

21.7%

24.5%

17.0%

20.5%

12.8%

17.8%

Hebe

Euro

29.5%

26.7%

27.9%

35.0%

30.5%

PLN

31.9%

24.0%

27.5%

28.2%

27.8%

22.6%

14.2%

17.9%

17.7%

17.9%

Pingo Doce

9.4%

7.8%

8.6%

9.3%

8.8%

8.0%

7.2%

7.6%

8.4%

7.9%

Excl. Fuel

9.9%

8.6%

9.2%

9.6%

9.4%

8.4%

8.0%

8.2%

8.8%

8.4%

Recheio

29.2%

18.3%

23.2%

10.3%

18.1%

27.1%

16.4%

21.2%

9.5%

16.7%

Ara

Euro

29.4%

33.4%

31.6%

42.5%

35.5%

COP

50.8%

53.9%

52.4%

42.4%

48.7%

18.9%

17.4%

18.1%

9.3%

14.8%

Total JM

Euro

23.4%

21.0%

22.1%

22.0%

22.1%

Excl. FX

26.5%

20.4%

23.3%

17.4%

21.2%

21.2%

15.2%

18.0%

11.7%

15.8%

5.3. Stores Network

Number of Stores

2022

Openings

Closings

9M 23

9M 22

Q1 23

Q2 23

Q3 23

9M 23

Biedronka *

3,395

17

33

42

14

3,473

3,304

Hebe

315

2

10

5

4

328

300

Pingo Doce

472

2

4

2

1

479

469

Recheio

43

0

0

0

0

43

43

Ara

1,093

64

46

41

3

1,241

904

Sales Area (sqm)

2022

Openings

Closings /

9M 23

9M 22

Remodellings

Q1 23

Q2 23

Q3 23

9M 23

Biedronka *

2,373,630

12,323

23,827

27,655

-13,858

2,451,292

2,297,085

Hebe

81,068

485

2,351

1,170

1,035

84,039

77,266

Pingo Doce

551,250

1,413

4,164

1,260

-3,667

561,754

548,194

Recheio

139,381

0

0

0

-5,888

145,269

139,381

Ara

376,242

21,672

15,996

15,856

1,048

428,718

309,653

  • Excluding the stores and selling area related to 16 Micro Fulfilment Centres (MFC) to supply Biek's operation (ultra-fast delivery)

5.4. Definitions

Like For Like (LFL) sales: sales made by stores that operated under the same conditions in the two periods. Excludes stores opened or closed in one of the two periods. Sales of stores that underwent profound remodelling are excluded for the remodelling period (store closure).

