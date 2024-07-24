Hugo Fernandes: hugo.fernandes@jeronimo-martins.com
FIRST HALF 2024 RESULTS | FACTSHEET
(51 net)
(3 net)
(excluding fuel)
(16 net)
BIEDRONKA PINGO ARA RECHEIO DOCE
41 27 15 27
CAMPAIGNS
101 85 52 52
LEAFLETS
BIEDRONKA
PINGO DOCE
ARA
134
100
58
c.34%
c.29%
c.43%
vs c.35% H1 2023
(excl. F&V, fresh fish, fresh
meet, bakery, non food)
RECHEIO
HEBE 45
49 c.26%
JERÓNIMO MARTINS The Group has aligned its decarbonisationgoals with scienceand is the first retailer
in Portugal to have its short- and long-term targets for achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 recognised and validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
BIEDRONKA Strong promotional dynamics to reinforce the price leadership, which was maintained throughout the first six months of the year.
PINGO DOCE
It opened 22 new Comida Fresca restaurants and remodelled 11, ending the first half of the year with a total of 221 restaurants.
ARA
"One MillionReasons"
Ara announced an
investment of €1 million
in social causes that will impact more than 60,000 people living in highly vulnerable situations.
RECHEIO
1st edition of Recheio Talks focusing on sustainable production.
JERÓNIMO MARTINS
Jerónimo Martins aligns decarbonisation goals with science
Jerónimo Martins is the first retailer in Portugal with a net zero emissions plan validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a collaboration formed between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, We Mean Business Coalition, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).
Jerónimo Martins ranked leading global food retailer by CDPfor the fourth year running.
€93 million euros invested in extraordinary bonusesforoperations
employees in Poland, Portugal and Colombia.
Jerónimo Martins creates Foundationwith initial endowment of €40 million and clear and resounding approvalfrom the shareholders.
BIEDRONKA
More than 1,000 "green" stores
This is another important step in Biedronka's energy transformation, with the Company announcing that energy from photovoltaic installations will also supply nine of its 17 distribution centres, as part of a partnership with EDP Polska.
55 tonnes less plastic
This reduction is the result of the introduction of 100% FSC-certifiedcellulose-based absorbents in fresh meat packaging. This is an innovation on a European scale and guarantees the product's durability and freshness.
Let's Take Care Of Our Health Together An internal social responsibility programme that provides the possibility for each employee to access to blood tests, medical assessments, consultations, and sports challenges. This year, for the second time, employees can have specialised blood tests carried out free of charge, including tumour marker tests.
PINGO DOCE
Happy Neighbourhood ("Bairro Feliz")
Each Pingo Doce store will finance up to €1,000 per cause, chosen by its 'neighbours', that has a positive impact on the surrounding community. In this 4th national edition, submissions ended on 20 June, with close to 2,700 applications submitted.
Children's Literature Prize
The 11th edition of the Pingo Doce Children's Literature Prize was launched on 29 April. The country's biggest children's literature prize will now exclusively award original, unpublished works by authors and illustrators who have already published a book.
In-store charity campaigns
Pingo Doce once again collaborated with several social causes by allowing the sale of the emblematic Pirilampo Mágico (Magic Firefly) in its stores nationwide, as well as the sale of monetary vouchers and the collection of food donations for institutions such as the Portuguese Food Bank, C.A.S.A, Ânimas and Operation Red Nose.
ARA
One Million Reasons
In June, Ara announced an investment of €1 million in social support for 14 local programmes focusing on eating habits, sports and health, aimed at reaching over 60,000 people in vulnerable situation in 2024.
RECHEIO
1st edition of Recheio Talks
Recheio is working to establish supply chains that increasingly promote more sustainable production and consumption practices and has decided, together with the Portuguese Hotel Association (AHP - Associação Hoteleira Portuguesa).
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. is a Group that holds assets in the food sector, mostly in distribution, with market leadership positions in Poland and Portugal. In 2023, the Group recorded sales of 30.6 billion euros and an EBITDA of 2.2 billion euros. The Group had a total of 134,379 employees and ended 2023 with a market capitalisation of 14.5 billion euros on the Euronext Lisbon stock exchange.
In Poland, Biedronka, representing 70% of Group sales and 85% of its EBITDA, is a chain of food stores and the undisputed leader in food retail and in 2023 it continued to increase its market share. Also in Poland, Hebe focuses on the specialised retail of health and beauty products, managing a considerable assortment of products at competitive prices and an in-store consultation service. At the end of 2023 Hebe opened two stores in Czechia, aimed at putting a face to the brand's presence in this country, where growth will be driven through e-commerce.
In Portugal, the Group has a leadership position in food distribution. It operates the banners Pingo Doce and Recheio, which are market leaders in the supermarket and cash & carry formats, respectively. Pingo Doce is a supermarket chain that has a restaurant area in most of its stores. It has two central kitchens that supply not only these restaurants, but also its in-store takeaway operation. Recheio operates a chain of cash & carry stores and has strengthened its business model with a specialised food service operation, underpinned by dedicated platforms, which essentially serve HoReCa customers with a delivery service. Recheio continues also to expand a network of traditional retail partners under the Amanhecer banner. Jerónimo Martins Agro-Alimentar currently operates in four distinct areas: dairy, livestock farming, aquaculture, and fruit and vegetables. The Group also operates two specialised chains, the Jeronymo coffee shops and kiosks and the Hussel chocolate and confectionery chain.
In Colombia, Ara is a chain of proximity food stores, mostly set up in residential neighbourhoods, offering quality at the best price and combining competitiveness with promotional opportunities in key categories for the Colombian consumer. Also in Colombia, Bodega del Canasto operates as a mini cash & carry, aiming for the traditional market (B2B), offering customised Private Brands and industry brands solution.