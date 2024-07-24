MEDIA RELATIONS OFFICE

JERÓNIMO MARTINS The Group has aligned its decarbonisationgoals with scienceand is the first retailer

in Portugal to have its short- and long-term targets for achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 recognised and validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

BIEDRONKA Strong promotional dynamics to reinforce the price leadership, which was maintained throughout the first six months of the year.

PINGO DOCE

It opened 22 new Comida Fresca restaurants and remodelled 11, ending the first half of the year with a total of 221 restaurants.

ARA

"One MillionReasons"

Ara announced an

investment of €1 million

in social causes that will impact more than 60,000 people living in highly vulnerable situations.

RECHEIO

1st edition of Recheio Talks focusing on sustainable production.

JERÓNIMO MARTINS

Jerónimo Martins aligns decarbonisation goals with science

Jerónimo Martins is the first retailer in Portugal with a net zero emissions plan validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a collaboration formed between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, We Mean Business Coalition, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Jerónimo Martins ranked leading global food retailer by CDPfor the fourth year running.

€93 million euros invested in extraordinary bonusesforoperations

employees in Poland, Portugal and Colombia.

Jerónimo Martins creates Foundationwith initial endowment of €40 million and clear and resounding approvalfrom the shareholders.

BIEDRONKA

More than 1,000 "green" stores

This is another important step in Biedronka's energy transformation, with the Company announcing that energy from photovoltaic installations will also supply nine of its 17 distribution centres, as part of a partnership with EDP Polska.

55 tonnes less plastic

This reduction is the result of the introduction of 100% FSC-certifiedcellulose-based absorbents in fresh meat packaging. This is an innovation on a European scale and guarantees the product's durability and freshness.

Let's Take Care Of Our Health Together An internal social responsibility programme that provides the possibility for each employee to access to blood tests, medical assessments, consultations, and sports challenges. This year, for the second time, employees can have specialised blood tests carried out free of charge, including tumour marker tests.

PINGO DOCE

Happy Neighbourhood ("Bairro Feliz")

Each Pingo Doce store will finance up to €1,000 per cause, chosen by its 'neighbours', that has a positive impact on the surrounding community. In this 4th national edition, submissions ended on 20 June, with close to 2,700 applications submitted.

Children's Literature Prize

The 11th edition of the Pingo Doce Children's Literature Prize was launched on 29 April. The country's biggest children's literature prize will now exclusively award original, unpublished works by authors and illustrators who have already published a book.

In-store charity campaigns

Pingo Doce once again collaborated with several social causes by allowing the sale of the emblematic Pirilampo Mágico (Magic Firefly) in its stores nationwide, as well as the sale of monetary vouchers and the collection of food donations for institutions such as the Portuguese Food Bank, C.A.S.A, Ânimas and Operation Red Nose.

ARA

One Million Reasons

In June, Ara announced an investment of €1 million in social support for 14 local programmes focusing on eating habits, sports and health, aimed at reaching over 60,000 people in vulnerable situation in 2024.

RECHEIO

1st edition of Recheio Talks

Recheio is working to establish supply chains that increasingly promote more sustainable production and consumption practices and has decided, together with the Portuguese Hotel Association (AHP - Associação Hoteleira Portuguesa).

4

