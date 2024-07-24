PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW & KEY DRIVERS

In these first six months of the year, our banners' determination and focus on price competitiveness allowed them to reinforce their market positions in a context of increasing competition. Despite being impacted by basket deflation, LFL performance was resilient because of significant volume growth, particularly in Biedronka and Pingo Doce.

The EBITDA margin was substantially pressured by a considerable decline in food inflation relative to the exceptionally high values attained in the previous years and substantial cost inflation, mainly driven by rising wages.

In the face of a muted food retail market and intense competition, Biedronka leveraged its commercial dynamic and increased its price investment. The team's capabilities and remarkable work allowed the banner to strengthen its customer base, grow volumes throughout the period, and further increase market share in this first half year.

Also in Poland, Hebe performed well in the first six months, with the trend in its sales and profitability confirming the effectiveness of its multichannel approach.

In Portugal, Pingo Doce and Recheio posted solid performances. The development of the "All About Food" concept allowed Pingo Doce to limit the effects of deflation on the basket and boost sales in an increasingly competitive market. Recheio grew the number of customers in all segments and the number of partnerships in Amanhecer stores, continuing to grow sales and consolidating market leadership.

In Colombia, consumer demand remained weak in the face of the high food inflation registered over the past three years. Since January 2021, food prices have increased by 67%, causing a dramatic fall in the purchasing power of Colombian households, whose real wages have decreased around 40% in that period. Against this backdrop, and in line with our long- term vision, Ara succeeded in its efforts to support families, strengthen its market position, and improve profitability.

The Group's sales grew by 12.3% (+5.5% when excluding the effect of the appreciation of the zloty and the Colombian peso) despite the strong deflation in the basket of most of our banners in the first six months of the year.

The Q2 performance incorporates not only the impact of deflation but also the negative calendar effect, as the Easter season in 2023 occurred in the second quarter of the year.

The consolidated EBITDA increased by 3.5% (-3% at constant exchange rates), reflecting the pressure from price investments and operational deleverage. EBITDA margin decreased by 54 bps compared to the previous year's first half.

At the end of June, the Group's balance sheet included a net cash position (excluding IFRS16) of 394 million euros, incorporating the payment of 411.6 million euros of dividends in May, as well as the impact of the slowdown in sales growth on the cash-flow fundamentals.

Despite the challenges and hard work on all business fronts, the Group continues to move forward on its sustainability agenda. This year, the Group became the first retailer in Portugal and one of the first food retailers worldwide to have its 2050 carbon neutrality short and long-term targets recognized and validated by the Science Base Target Initiative. This validation covers the Group's operations and value chain, including emissions from forests, soils, and agriculture associated with the products it produces and sells.

Aligning finance and sustainability, the Group also prepared and validated in 2024 its Sustainable Finance Framework, which will enhance access to financial products linked to sustainability goals in all its countries.