Stock JMT JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.

Equities

JMT

PTJMT0AE0001

Food Retail & Distribution

Real-time Euronext Lisbonne
Other stock markets
 11:18:06 2024-01-12 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
20.94 EUR -7.35% Intraday chart for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. -5.93% -9.11%
04:16pm JERONIMO MARTINS : Q4 sales dampened by a softer showing from Biedronka and Ara Alphavalue
Jan. 11 Jeronimo Martins' 2023 sales hit record over 30 billion euros RE
This content is reserved for Premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.

JERONIMO MARTINS : Q4 sales dampened by a softer showing from Biedronka and Ara Alphavalue
Jeronimo Martins' 2023 sales hit record over 30 billion euros RE
JERONIMO MARTINS : Q3 momentum led by Polish banners; further moderation in Colombian Ara Alphavalue
Transcript : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A., Nine Months 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2023 CI
Jeronimo Martins' third-quarter profit soars 28%, margin narrows RE
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Jeronimo Martins' third-quarter profit soars 28% RE
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.(ENXTLS:JMT) added to S&P International 700 CI
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.(ENXTLS:JMT) added to S&P EUROPE 350 - Consumer Staples Distribution & Retail (Industry Group) CI
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.(ENXTLS:JMT) added to S&P EUROPE 350 - Consumer Staples CI
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.(ENXTLS:JMT) added to S&P EUROPE 350 CI
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.(ENXTLS:JMT) added to S&P Global 1200 CI
Government facilitates fresh price negotiations in France; ripple effect likely! Alphavalue
JERONIMO MARTINS : Strong Q2 performance; management trying to balance sales growth and profitability! Alphavalue
Transcript : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2023 CI
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
J.Martins retailer first-half profit jumps 36%, inflation dents margins RE
Are Aldi Nord and Sud planning to merge? Alphavalue
Price drop fears put a brake on European grocers' rally RE
JERONIMO MARTINS : Solid Q1 performance; Biedronka leads the pack Alphavalue
Transcript : JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2023 CI
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
Jeronimo Martins' first-quarter profit jumps 59%, margin narrows RE
Retailers scouting for new income streams Alphavalue
Food Retail – a look back at the Q1 Alphavalue

Chart Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.

Chart Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.
More charts

Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.is a Group that holds assets in the Food area, mostly in Distribution, with market leadership positions in Poland and Portugal. In 2022, the Group recorded sales of EUR 25.4 billion, 69% of which in Biedronka, and an EBITDA of EUR 1.9 billion, with Biedronka accounting for 83% of the amount. The Group had a total of 131,094 employees and ended the year with a market capitalisation of EUR 12.7 billion on the Euronext Lisbon stock exchange. In Poland, Biedronka, a chain of food stores is the undisputed leader in Food Retail and in 2022 continued to strengthen its market share. Also in Poland, Hebe operates in the Health and Beauty sector, managing a considerable assortment of products at competitive prices and an in-store consultation service. In Portugal, the Group has a leadership position in Food Distribution. It operates the banners Pingo Doce and Recheio, which are market leaders in the supermarket and cash & carry segments, respectively. Pingo Doce is a supermarket chain that has a restaurant area in some of its stores. It has two central kitchens that supply not only these restaurants, but also its in-store takeaway operation. Recheio operates a chain of cash & carry stores and has strengthened its business model with a specialized delivery operation in food service, underpinned by dedicated platforms, which essentially serve HoReCa customers. Recheio also develops a network of Traditional Retail partners under the Amanhecer banner. Jerónimo Martins Agro-Alimentar currently operates in four distinct areas: dairy, livestock farming, aquaculture, and fruits and vegetables. The Group also operates two specialized chains, Jerónimo Martins Restauração e Serviços, which manages kiosks and coffee shops under the banner Jeronymo, and Hussel, a Specialized Retail chain that sells chocolates and confectionery. In Colombia, Ara is a chain of proximity food stores, mostly set up in residential neighborhoods, offering quality at the best price and combining competitiveness with promotional opportunities in key categories for the Colombian consumer.
Sector
Food Retail & Distribution
Calendar
2024-03-05 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
22.6 EUR
Average target price
25.36 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+12.23%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Supermarkets & Convenience Stores

1st Jan change Capi.
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A. Stock Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.
-8.85% 15 549 M $
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V. Stock Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V.
-0.75% 42 201 M $
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Stock Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.
+1.91% 35 295 M $
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED Stock Avenue Supermarts Limited
-5.92% 29 930 M $
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION Stock SM Investments Corporation
+3.44% 19 394 M $
COLES GROUP LIMITED Stock Coles Group Limited
-2.42% 14 240 M $
CARREFOUR Stock Carrefour
-0.81% 12 508 M $
ICA GRUPPEN Stock ICA Gruppen
-.--% 11 825 M $
DINO POLSKA S.A. Stock Dino Polska S.A.
-10.79% 11 432 M $
CASEY'S GENERAL STORES, INC. Stock Casey's General Stores, Inc.
+4.99% 10 655 M $
Supermarkets & Convenience Stores
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. - Euronext Lisbonne
  4. News Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.
  5. Jeronimo Martins : Q4 sales dampened by a softer showing from Biedronka and Ara
Your New Year resolution for 2024!
Subscribe now