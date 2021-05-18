Jerash US : Sidoti Microcap Virtual Conference

May 19 - 20, 2021

Presentation times and weblinks released for over 60 presenting companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day spring Microcap Virtual Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, May 19 - 20, 2021. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.

About Sidoti

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $4 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small and microcap focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. We serve 500+ institutional clients in North America, including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small and microcap space through our conferences (www.sidoticonference.com) and the hundreds of non-deal roadshows we host each year.

Contact

Sidoti Events Team

212-453-7031

conference@sidoti.com

