Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
       US47632P1012

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC.
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jerash US : Sidoti Microcap Virtual Conference

05/18/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 19 - 20, 2021

Presentation times and weblinks released for over 60 presenting companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day spring Microcap Virtual Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, May 19 - 20, 2021. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.

Group Presentation Schedule

(click on the company name to register & watch)

Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 (Day 1)

*All Times EDT

8:30-9:00

Lincoln Education Services (LINC)

Bassett Furniture (BSET)

Real Luck Group (LUCK)

****

9:15-9:45

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MDP)

Hill International (HIL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

Zoom Telephonics dba 'Minim' (MINM)

10:00-10:30

Flexsteel Industries (FLXS)

Limbach Holdings (LMB)

STRATTEC Security Corp (STRT)

VIQ Solutions (VQS)

10:45-11:15

The Eastern Company (EML)

Orion Group Holdings (ORN)

MDC Partners (MDCA)

AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT)

11:30-12:00

Acme United Corp (ACU)

****

DHI Group (DHX)

Tinybeans (TNY)

12:15-12:45

PCTEL, Inc (PCTI)

Verb Technology Company (VERB)

Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (GZZ)

VolitionRx Ltd. (VNRX)

1:00-1:30

Amesite Inc. (AMST)

UGE International (UGE)

Wayside Technology (WSTG)

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI)

1:45-2:15

Nanotech Security (NTS)

Oblong Inc. (OBLG)

GSE Systems (GVP)

****

2:30-3:00

Liberty Defense (SCAN)

LXRandCo, Inc (LXR)

Solar Alliance Energy (SOLR)

PopReach Corp (POPR)

3:15-3:45

Trecora Resources (TREC)

OneSoft Solutions (OSS)

****

Monaker Group (MKGI)

4:00-4:30

Black Diamond Group (BDI)

good natured Products (GDNP)

American Battery Metals Corporation (ABML)

G5 Entertainment (GENTF)

Thursday, May 20th, 2021 (Day 2)

*All Times EDT

8:30-9:00

Lifetime Brands (LCUT)

Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

u-blox Holding (UBXN)

****

9:15-9:45

****

Armstrong Flooring (AFI)

Tessco Technologies (TESS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

10:00-10:30

Apollo Endosurgery (APEN)

Civeo Corp (CVEO)

Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS)

****

10:45-11:15

Assure Holdings (ARHH)

Stabilis Solutions (SLNG)

Tecnoglass, Inc. (TGLS)

Jerash Holdings (JRSH)

11:30-12:00

Star Equity Holdings (STRR)

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

Gaia, Inc. (GAIA)

GSI Technology (GSIT)

12:15-12:45

Computer Task Group (CTG)

Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

Lixte Biotechnology (LIXT)

POET Technologies (PTK)

1x1s Only - No Presentation

Blueknight (BKEP) || LSB Industries (LXU)

About Sidoti

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $4 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small and microcap focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. We serve 500+ institutional clients in North America, including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small and microcap space through our conferences (www.sidoticonference.com) and the hundreds of non-deal roadshows we host each year.

Contact

Sidoti Events Team
212-453-7031
conference@sidoti.com

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647987/Sidoti-Microcap-Virtual-Conference

Disclaimer

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 21:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC.
05:34pJERASH US  : Sidoti Microcap Virtual Conference
PU
05/14JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
05/14JERASH (US)  : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 86,7 M - -
Net income 2021 4,42 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 73,2 M 73,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 4 100
Free-Float 51,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,00 $
Last Close Price 6,46 $
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lin Hung Choi Chairman, President, CEO & Treasurer
Gilbert K. Lee Chief Financial Officer
Chi Yan Mak Independent Director
Ibrahim Hassan Mustafa Saif Independent Director
Bill Korn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC.0.00%73
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.32.23%4 001
TEIJIN LIMITED-7.68%3 210
HYOSUNG TNC CORPORATION245.50%2 747
KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.47.14%1 453
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED71.04%1 403