Jerash US : Holdings Expands ESG Initiatives with New Environmental Programs

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2020 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (Nasdaq:JRSH) (the 'Company' or 'Jerash'), a producer of high-quality textile goods for leading global brands, today announced that it continues to expand its highly-recognized environmental, social, and corporate governance ('ESG') efforts with multiple new environmental initiatives.

'Jerash has a long history in ESG by simply adopting the mantra that doing what is best for our employees and local communities is what is best for our business,' said Sam Choi, Chairman and CEO of Jerash Holdings. 'Jerash has already established highly-recognized programs in social and humanitarian efforts. We have been recognized by the United Nations for our hiring of Syrian refugees, and by the Kingdom of Jordan and our global brand customers for our focus on taking care of our global workforce that lives near our production facilities. We have also had the opportunity to partner with the Jordanian government in bringing jobs to women in rural areas, who are now producing PPE (personal protective equipment) products and previously were featured in and produced the goods for The North Face's International Women's Day campaign in Europe.

'We now want to take our efforts to the next level with our newest initiatives in environmental stewardship. We are excited to establish an even stronger profile around renewable energy production and utilization, green scaping, efficiency and waste controls that will help Jerash take an even larger role as a good corporate citizen.'

Jerash has now initiated a number of new environmental focused initiatives in its factories in Jordan, including the installation of solar panels to generate electricity used by its factories. The solar panels have already been installed in one of Jerash's four factory units, with the installation in the other factory units and workshop in process. The solar panels are designed to have enough capacity to produce up to half the electricity consumed at the facilities.

In addition, Jerash is working to offset or reduce greenhouse gas emissions through several efforts. First, Jerash is planting trees and other greenery native to the local areas around Jerash's facilities as part of an environmental campaign with the support of the Ministry of Environment of Jordan to increase awareness among employees and citizens in Jordan. Additionally, Jerash is converting to lower energy LED lighting and equipment, which will help reduce total electricity consumption and CO 2 emissions. The installation of LED lights will also help reduce soil and water pollution because the traditional tube lights being replaced contain mercury, a highly toxic element to the environment and living organisms.

Jerash is also examining a number of environmental opportunities in its production processes, such as using more environmentally friendly inks in screen printing, reducing waste, reducing water consumption, recycling wastewater, chemical management, air emissions and other improvements that benefit its communities, customers and the environment.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (Nasdaq: JRSH) is a manufacturer utilized by many well-known brands and retailers, such as Walmart, Costco, New Balance, G-III, American Eagle, and VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, JanSport, etc.). Its production facilities comprise four factory units, one workshop, and three warehouses and it currently employs approximately 4,200 people. The total annual capacity at its facilities was approximately 12.0 million pieces as of September 30, 2020. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

