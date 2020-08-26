Log in
Jerash US : Holdings to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

08/26/2020 | 02:12pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the 'Company' or 'Jerash'), a producer of high-quality textile goods for leading global brands, today announced that it will present at the LD 500 investor conference on Thursday, September 3 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time. Gilbert Lee, CFO, will be presenting to a live virtual audience and available for investor meetings throughout the day.

Investors interested in attending the presentation can register online at https://ld500.ldmicro.com/to join the group presentation session. A free profile for JRSH is available at http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/JRSH.Institutional and other qualified investors may request one-on-one meetings via LD Micro if they have an existing relationship, or by contacting JRSH's investor relations, Matt Kreps of Darrow Associates, at mkreps@darrowir.com.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (Nasdaq:JRSH) is a manufacturer utilized by many well-known brands and retailers, such as Walmart, Costco, Hanes, New Balance, G-III, VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, JanSport, etc.), and PVH Corp. (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, IZOD, etc.). Its production facilities comprise four factory units, one workshop, and three warehouses and it currently employs approximately 4,100 people. The total annual capacity at its facilities was approximately 8.0 million pieces as of June 30, 2020. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming '500' in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contacts:

Matt Kreps, Darrow Associates Investor Relations
(214) 597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com

SOURCE: JRSH via LD Micro



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/603490/Jerash-Holdings-to-Present-at-The-LD-500-Virtual-Conference

Disclaimer

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 18:11:05 UTC
