  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.
  News
  Summary
    JRSH   US47632P1012

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC.

(JRSH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-06-15 pm EDT
5.770 USD   +1.41%
Jerash US : Holdings to Report Financial Results for Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year on Thursday, June 23, 2022

06/16/2022 | 08:13am EDT
FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2022 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced it will release its financial results for fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, before the market opens on Thursday, June 23, 2022. The Company will host an investor conference call the same day.

Call Date: Thursday, June 23, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
Phone: 888-506-0062 (domestic); 973-528-0011 (international)
Conference ID: 622699

A live and archived webcast will be available online in the investor relations section of Jerash's website at www.jerashholdings.com. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for approximately one year on the website.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and Vans), New Balance, G-III (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, and Guess), American Eagle, Walmart and Costco. Jerash's existing production facilities comprise six factory units and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 5,700 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

Contact:

PondelWilkinson Inc.
Judy Lin Sfetcu or Roger Pondel
310-279-5980
jsfetcu@pondel.com

SOURCE: Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705298/Jerash-Holdings-to-Report-Financial-Results-for-Fiscal-2022-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-on-Thursday-June-23-2022

Disclaimer

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 12:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
