JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC.

(JRSH)
Jerash US : Sidoti Virtual Microcap Investor Conference

11/23/2020 | 08:33am GMT
  • Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 60 Presenting Companies
  • Today: Thursday, November 19, 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2020 / Sidoti & Company, LLC proudly releases the presentation schedule, with weblink click-throughs, for today's Virtual Microcap Investor Conference.

Virtual Agenda - All Times EST

Click on Company Name to Open Link to Zoom Meeting

8:30-9:00

Yatra Online Inc (YTRA)

Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

MTBC, Inc. (MTBC)

Tonix Pharma (TNXP)

Information Services Group (III)

****

9:15-9:45

****

Williams Industrial Services (WLMS)

Friedman LLP
Sponsor Presentation*

Helius Medical (HSDT)

Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

C-COM Satellite (CMI)

10:00-10:30

Alico, Inc. (ALCO)

Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP)

****

Protech Home (PTQ)

Armstrong Flooring (AFI)

Bel Fuse (BELFB)

10:45-11:15

Jerash Holdings (JRSH)

Acme United (ACU)

Lincoln Education (LINC)

electroCore, Inc. (ECOR)

Basset Furniture (BSET)

Computer Task Group (CTG)

11:30-12:00

Envela Corp (ELA)

Coro Global (CGLO)

American Public Education (APEI)

Nephros, Inc. (NEPH)

VSE Corporation (VSEC)

AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT)

12:15-12:45

STRATTEC (STRT)

Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP)

RCI Hospitality (RICK)

VolitionRx Ltd (VNRX)

OneSoft Solutions (OSS)

VerifyMe (VRME)

1:00-1:30

Lifetime Brands (LCUT)

LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU)

Assure Holdings (ARHH)

****

Charles River (CRAI)

Sonim Tech (SONM)

1:45-2:15

Thunderbird Entertainment (TBRD)

Good Natured Products (GDNP)

CorEnergy Trust (CORR)

Myomo (MYO)

Hill International (HILL)

WidePoint (WYY)

2:30-3:00

LiveXLive Media (LIVX)

U.S. Concrete (USCR)

InfuSystem (INFU)

Electromed (ELMD)

Limbach Facility Services (LMB)

POET Technologies (POET)

3:15-3:45

Tupperware (TUP)

Trecora Resources (TREC)

Civeo Corp. (CVEO)

Apollo Endosurgery (APEN)

DHI Group (DHX)

Verb Technology (VERB)

4:00-4:30

Boomer Holdings (BOMH)

Capstone Turbine (CPST)

ShiftPixy (PIXY)

****

Playboy Enterprises Inc.

GSI Technology (GSIT)

1x1s Only

****

****

Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

****

****

****

*Webinar regarding post-election tax implications. Video replay will be available.

About Sidoti

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small- and micro-cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million - $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high quality research, a small- and micro-cap focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small- and micro-cap space through our conferences www.sidoticonference.com and the hundreds of non-deal roadshows we host each year.

Contact

Sidoti Events Team
212-453-7031
conference@sidoti.com

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/617496/Sidoti-Virtual-Microcap-Investor-Conference

Disclaimer

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. published this content on 19 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2020 08:32:07 UTC
11/23/2020 | 08:33am GMT
