Jerash US : Sidoti Virtual Microcap Investor Conference

Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 60 Presenting Companies

Today: Thursday, November 19, 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2020 / Sidoti & Company, LLC proudly releases the presentation schedule, with weblink click-throughs, for today's Virtual Microcap Investor Conference.

*Webinar regarding post-election tax implications. Video replay will be available.

About Sidoti

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small- and micro-cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million - $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high quality research, a small- and micro-cap focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small- and micro-cap space through our conferences www.sidoticonference.com and the hundreds of non-deal roadshows we host each year.

Contact

Sidoti Events Team

212-453-7031

conference@sidoti.com

