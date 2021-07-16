Jericho Energy Ventures : Reports Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Log in
07/16/2021 | 08:08am EDT
NEWTOWN, PA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 /Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV:JEV)(Frankfurt:JLM0)(OTC PINK:JROOF) ('Jericho' or 'JEV' or the 'Company') is pleased to report the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting (the 'AGM'), held July 14, 2021 at its offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

At the AGM, shareholders in person or by proxy representing 68.94% of the outstanding common shares of the Company, voted overwhelmingly (≥99.98% For) to elect incumbent directors Brian Williamson, Nicholas W. Baxter, Markus Seywerd and Allen Wilson.

All the other proposed resolutions - Appointment of Auditors, the Stock Option Plan and Transact Other Business -- were likewise strongly endorsed by shareholders (≥99.90% For).

About Jericho Energy Ventures
Jericho Energy Ventures (JEV) is focused on advancing the low-carbon energy transition with investments in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture and new energy systems. JEV's wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies, delivers patented, zero-emission boiler technology to the $30 Billion Commercial & Industrial heat and steam industry in addition to its investment in an electrocatalyst and low-cost electrolyser platform. JEV also owns and operates producing oil and gas assets in the US Mid-Continent, predominantly in Oklahoma.

Website: https://jerichoenergyventures.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JerichoEV
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/jericho-energy-ventures
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JerichoEnergyVentures

CONTACT:
Adam Rabiner
Director of IR
Jericho Energy Ventures
604.343.4534
adam@jerichoenergyventures.com

This news release contains certain 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Jericho's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Jericho's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'plans', 'expects' or 'does not expect', 'is expected', 'budget', 'scheduled', 'estimates', 'forecasts', 'intends', 'anticipates' or 'does not anticipate', or 'believes', or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results 'may', 'could', 'would', 'might' or 'will be taken', 'will continue', 'will occur' or 'will be achieved'. Although Jericho believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information and statements which include, but are not limited to: the effects of and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and current and future commodity prices including sustained low oil prices, significant and ongoing stock market volatility, currency and interest rates, governmental regulation of the oil and gas industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; liabilities inherent in oil and gas exploration, development and production operations; and the other factors described in our public filings available at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Jericho does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655782/Jericho-Energy-Ventures-Reports-Results-of-Annual-General-and-Special-Meeting-of-Shareholders

Disclaimer

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. published this content on 16 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2021 12:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 0,06 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net income 2020 -20,1 M -16,0 M -16,0 M
Net cash 2020 3,48 M 2,77 M 2,77 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,75x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 187 M 149 M 149 M
EV / Sales 2019 112x
EV / Sales 2020 661x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,0%
Managers and Directors
Brian Williamson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Benjamin A. Holman Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Allen Wilson Independent Director
Nicholas W. Baxter Independent Director
Markus Seywerd Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JERICHO ENERGY VENTURES INC.317.78%152
LINDE PLC10.83%147 515
AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC.5.45%63 858
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION24.79%8 978
AIR WATER INC.-8.45%3 547
SK MATERIALS CO., LTD.0.87%2 582