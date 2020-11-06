Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jernigan Capital, Inc.    JCAP

JERNIGAN CAPITAL, INC.

(JCAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jernigan Capital : NexPoint Completes Acquisition of Jernigan Capital Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 04:16pm EST

Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE: JCAP) announced today the completion of its previously announced acquisition by affiliates of NexPoint Advisors, L.P. (“NexPoint”), in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $900 million, including debt and preferred stock to be assumed or refinanced. Pursuant to the transaction, holders of Jernigan’s common stock and holders of units of operating company interests in Jernigan Capital Operating Company, LLC are entitled to receive $17.30 per share/unit in cash. In connection with the transaction, all of Jernigan’s outstanding Series B preferred shares (the “Series B Preferred Shares”) will be redeemed for its series B liquidation value, in accordance with the terms thereof. As a result of the transaction, Jernigan’s common shares and Series B Preferred Shares will cease trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

About NexPoint

NexPoint is a registered investment adviser to a suite of funds and investment offerings, including a closed-end fund, a business development company, an interval fund, and various real estate vehicles. NexPoint is part of a multi-billion-dollar global alternative investment platform. For more information visit www.nexpointgroup.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

The information in this presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements may include words such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," “entitled,” “will” and words and terms of similar substance in connection with discussions of future operating or financial performance.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding the investment portfolio and performance, the economy and other future conditions and forecasts of future events, circumstances and results. As with any projection or forecast, they are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in its forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JERNIGAN CAPITAL, INC.
04:16pJERNIGAN CAPITAL : NexPoint Completes Acquisition of Jernigan Capital Inc.
BU
10/26JERNIGAN CAPITAL, INC. : Shareholders Approve Acquisition by Nexpoint
BU
10/26JERNIGAN CAPITAL, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Ot..
AQ
10/16JERNIGAN CAPITAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events..
AQ
09/23JERNIGAN CAPITAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial S..
AQ
09/10LIFSHITZ LAW FIRM, P.C. ANNOUNCES IN : CBMG), GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA),..
PR
09/01WEISSLAW LLP : Reminds JCAP and MNTA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigatio..
PR
08/13MOORE KUEHN, PLLC : Encourages Investors of SUNW, LVGO, JCAP, and NETE to Contac..
PR
08/10JERNIGAN CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
08/07JERNIGAN CAPITAL : Announces Dividends for Third Quarter 2020
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 53,0 M - -
Net income 2020 -74,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,61x
Yield 2020 5,34%
Capitalization 398 M 398 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 7,51x
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,86x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart JERNIGAN CAPITAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Jernigan Capital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JERNIGAN CAPITAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 17,22 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John A. Good Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan L. Perry President & Chief Investment Officer
Kelly P. Luttrell CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Howard A. Silver Independent Director
Harry J Thie Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JERNIGAN CAPITAL, INC.-10.03%398
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)4.39%106 576
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)14.61%70 267
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION26.90%34 081
CYRUSONE INC.12.47%8 862
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)-17.44%7 429
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group