JERONIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.

JERONIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.

(JMT)
Jeronimo Martins SGPS S A : Poland considers lifting Sunday trade ban amid coronavirus surge

10/14/2020 | 03:58am EDT

WARSAW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Poland's government is considering a proposal to lift a ban on Sunday trade to ease crowding in the rest of the week amid a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, a senior official said on Wednesday.

"Such proposals are coming up. We are analysing them. We are in such a situation that we cannot rule out any solution," the prime minister's Chief of Staff, Michal Dworczyk, told Wirtualna Polska television.

He said a smaller party made the proposal in Tuesday's talks on the crisis between the prime minister and opposition groups.

Poland partially banned Sunday trade in 2018 and tightened rules since then to allow trade on only a few Sundays this year.

Poland announced new restrictions on Saturday to curb the spread of the coronavirus after record infections were reported for a fifth successive day. New measures include setting aside special shopping hours for senior citizens.

Dworczyk said further measures could be announced.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Edmund Blair)


Financials
Sales 2020 19 270 M 22 632 M 22 632 M
Net income 2020 382 M 449 M 449 M
Net Debt 2020 2 183 M 2 563 M 2 563 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,1x
Yield 2020 1,94%
Capitalization 9 282 M 10 899 M 10 901 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 108 503
Free-Float 38,7%
Chart JERONIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Jeronimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JERONIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 16,01 €
Last Close Price 14,77 €
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro Manuel de Castro Soares dos Santos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nuno Abrantes Head-Information Technology
António Pedro de Carvalho Viana-Baptista Independent Non-Executive Director
Artur Stefan Kirsten Non-Executive Director
Andrzej Szlezak Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JERONIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.2.01%10 899
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED6.47%34 769
SYSCO CORPORATION-23.92%34 354
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.11.19%30 513
TESCO PLC-12.85%27 679
KROGER20.04%26 838
