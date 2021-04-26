Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Jeronimo Martins, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JMT   PTJMT0AE0001

JERONIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.

(JMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jeronimo Martins SGPS S A : Poland fines Portuguese firm for misleading 'patriotic' Polish shoppers

04/26/2021 | 04:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WARSAW, April 26 (Reuters) - Poland's consumer watchdog fined Portuguese retail group Jeronimo Martins more than 60 million zlotys ($16 million) for labelling fruit and vegetables as grown in Poland when they were imported, it said on Monday.

The regulator UOKiK said consumers who made "patriotic" choices had been misled, at a time when the government has been encouraging Poles to buy Polish products to support the economy during the coronavirus crisis.

Jeronimo Martins, the owner of the Biedronka supermarket chain, said it would appeal the decision, saying it had "serious reservations" about the evidence gathered by the regulator.

UOKiK launched proceedings against the Portuguese owner of Biedronka in May, saying consumers had been misled by products such as Belgian carrots and Ukrainian cucumbers labelled as home grown.

"In Biedronka stores, consumers who wanted to buy Polish potatoes, tomatoes or apples were often misled," UOKiK President Tomasz Chrostny said in a statement. "These violations were systemic and long-lasting."

UOKiK said the trade inspectorate had found in late 2019, as well as in 2020 and in February 2021, that information on the country of origin of fruit and vegetables differed on signs in shops from those on the delivery packaging or documents.

In 27.8% of stores inspected inspectors found incorrectly labelled products, UOKiK said.

The Polish operations of Jeronimo Martins said it would appeal the decision. "The evidence in this case was not collected in an objective manner and its quality and completeness raise serious reservations," it said.

($1 = 3.7617 zlotys) (Reporting by Alan Charlish and Anna Koper; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
All news about JERONIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
04:10aJERONIMO MARTINS SGPS S A  : Poland fines Portuguese firm for misleading 'patrio..
RE
04/21JERONIMO MARTINS SGPS S A  : Jerónimo Martins invests 11 million euros in Portug..
PU
04/08JERONIMO MARTINS SGPS S A  : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on 2020 Annual..
PU
04/08JERONIMO MARTINS SGPS S A  : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on Dividend Pa..
PU
04/08JERONIMO MARTINS SGPS S A  : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on 2020 Corpor..
PU
04/08JERONIMO MARTINS SGPS S A  : Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. informs on Resolutions..
PU
04/08JERONIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.  : Proxy Statments
CO
03/16Poland, Hungary win court fight over turnover taxes
RE
03/03UPDATE : Jerónimo Martins FY20 Profit Drops 20%
MT
03/03JERONIMO MARTINS SGPS S A  : Full Year 2020 Results Presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20 135 M 24 380 M 24 380 M
Net income 2021 428 M 519 M 519 M
Net Debt 2021 1 807 M 2 187 M 2 187 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 2,36%
Capitalization 8 917 M 10 756 M 10 797 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 108 753
Free-Float 38,7%
Chart JERONIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Jeronimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JERONIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 15,70 €
Last Close Price 14,19 €
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pedro Manuel de Castro Soares dos Santos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ana Luisa Virginia Head-Finance & Data Privacy
Nuno Abrantes Head-Information Technology
António Pedro de Carvalho Viana-Baptista Independent Non-Executive Director
Francisco Manuel Seixas da Costa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JERONIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.2.68%10 756
SYSCO CORPORATION11.28%42 180
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED7.45%41 372
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-1.80%28 287
THE KROGER CO.17.60%28 087
TESCO PLC-3.82%23 680
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ