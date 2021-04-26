Jeronimo Martins SGPS S A : Poland fines Portuguese firm for misleading 'patriotic' Polish shoppers

WARSAW, April 26 (Reuters) - Poland's consumer watchdog
fined Portuguese retail group Jeronimo Martins more
than 60 million zlotys ($16 million) for labelling fruit and
vegetables as grown in Poland when they were imported, it said
on Monday.
The regulator UOKiK said consumers who made "patriotic"
choices had been misled, at a time when the government has been
encouraging Poles to buy Polish products to support the economy
during the coronavirus crisis.
Jeronimo Martins, the owner of the Biedronka supermarket
chain, said it would appeal the decision, saying it had "serious
reservations" about the evidence gathered by the regulator.
UOKiK launched proceedings against the Portuguese owner of
Biedronka in May, saying consumers had been misled by products
such as Belgian carrots and Ukrainian cucumbers labelled as home
grown.
"In Biedronka stores, consumers who wanted to buy Polish
potatoes, tomatoes or apples were often misled," UOKiK President
Tomasz Chrostny said in a statement. "These violations were
systemic and long-lasting."
UOKiK said the trade inspectorate had found in late 2019, as
well as in 2020 and in February 2021, that information on the
country of origin of fruit and vegetables differed on signs in
shops from those on the delivery packaging or documents.
In 27.8% of stores inspected inspectors found incorrectly
labelled products, UOKiK said.
The Polish operations of Jeronimo Martins said it would
appeal the decision. "The evidence in this case was not
collected in an objective manner and its quality and
completeness raise serious reservations," it said.
($1 = 3.7617 zlotys)
(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Anna Koper; Editing by Edmund
Blair)