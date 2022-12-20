Advanced search
    JEL   JE00B43SP147

JERSEY ELECTRICITY PLC

(JEL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:23 2022-12-20 am EST
505.40 GBX   -3.73%
Jersey Electricity : Annual Report - 2022
Jersey Electricity : Annual Report - 2022

12/20/2022 | 11:39am EST
The power behind a net-zero Jersey

Annual Report and Accounts 2022

Inspiring a zero-carbon future

Jersey Electricity plc is the sole supplier of electricity in Jersey, serving over 52,000 business and residential customers. The Company's operations include the transmission, distribution, generation and supply of electricity as well as a range of energy related services and solutions.

Directors, Officers and Professional Advisers

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Phil Austin

MBE, FCIB, FCMI (Chair)

Alan Bryce

MSc, CEng, FIET

Wendy Dorman

BA, ACA

Tony Taylor

BSc (Hons)

Amanda Iceton

BA (Hons)

Kayte O'Neill

BA (Hons)

EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Christopher Ambler

BA, MEng, CDipAF,

CEng, MIMechE, MBA

(Chief Executive)

Martin Magee

CA (Finance)

SECRETARY

Andrew Welsby

BA, MA, FCIPD

REGISTERED OFFICE

Queen's Road, St. Helier, Jersey

PLACE OF INCORPORATION

Both Jersey Electricity plc ('the Company') and Jersey Deep Freeze Limited (together 'the Group') are incorporated in Jersey.

AUDITORS

PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP,

37 Esplanade, St. Helier, Jersey, JE1 4XA

BANKERS

Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited, 71 Bath Street, St. Helier, Jersey

BROKERS

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, PO Box 3, 37 The Esplanade, St. Helier, Jersey

REGISTRAR

Computershare Investor

Services (Jersey) Limited,

13 Castle Street, St. Helier, Jersey

Contents

How we performed in 2022

5

STRATEGY

6

Our Purpose, Vision and Values

6

Strategy for achieving our Vision

8

Chair's Statement

10

Chief Executive's Review

12

Our Business and Business Model

14

Energy

16

Health, Safety & Environment

18

Other Businesses

20

Climate:

24

Sustainability Framework

24

Opportunity for Energy Growth

28

Electric Transport

30

Price Stability and Affordability

32

Technology

34

Stakeholders

36

Customers

36

Our people

42

Other stakeholders

48

Outlook

52

Financial Review

54

Group risk management

58

TCFD Disclosures

66

GOVERNANCE

74

Board of Directors

74

Directors' report

78

Corporate governance

79

Nominations Committee Report

81

Audit and Risk Committee Report

84

Remuneration Committee Report

87

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

91

Independent Auditor's Report

92

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

98

How we performed in 2022

Our Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) are quantifiable measurements which help gauge overall performance and help make informed decisions about our operations and strategy. Detail of why we view these items as key indicators of performance is contained in the relevant sections within this Annual Report.

Jersey Electricity KPIs

2022

Revenue (£m)

117.4

Profit before tax (£m)

10.6

Ordinary dividend paid per share (p)

17.8

Unit sales of electricity (m)

613

Lost Time Injuries

2

Return on energy assets (%)

4.2

Customer minutes lost

5

CO2 level (gCO2e/kWh)

22

Customer service score

77

Employee engagement score

7.8

2021 2020

118.6 111.7

19.1 14.8

16.9 16.1

639 619

2 1

5.9 6.8

5 5

23 24

78 77

8.1 8.3

4 JERSEY ELECTRICITY

Annual Report and Accounts 2022

5

Strategy

Our Purpose, Vision and Values

Our Purpose

Our Purpose is to 'enable life's essentials' by providing the people of Jersey with secure, reliable, affordable and sustainable electricity today and long into the future.

Our Vision

Our Vision is to 'inspire a zero-carbonfuture' by being the energy partner of choice whilst working to the seven pillars of that Vision.

Our Values

Our six core Values are key to our culture. They guide the behaviours we expect of each other as we work towards our Vision.

Customers

We put customers at the heart of our business, giving them choice, control and value for money in a transparent and trusted way.

Environment

We support the Government of Jersey's Carbon Neutral Roadmap by growing electricity's share of the energy market, reducing carbon emissions, helping to conserve resources and protecting the environment.

Safety

We do everything safely and responsibly or not at all - nothing is more important than the safety of the public, our customers and our people.

Teamwork

We value diversity and respect and value our colleagues as individuals. We believe we are stronger as a team, leading to better solutions and a more enjoyable and rewarding work life.

Lifestyle

We aim to enhance the lifestyle of Islanders and power the economy by providing innovative, low-carbon energy services and solutions.

Our People

We aim to be an employer of choice in Jersey, where employees are engaged , supported and developed.

Technology

We aim to be leaders in the application of technology, enhancing efficiencies, unlocking new services and digitally enabling our employees and our customers.

Investors

We provide fair returns to our investors over the medium to long-term.

Partnerships

We aim to be the partner of choice for the Government of Jersey and the Island's parishes, supporting all their energy needs.

Reliability

We are trustworthy, dependable and reliable, delivering on our commitments and always there when our customers need us.

Customer Focus

We listen to our customers and seek to understand and respond to their needs, treating them the way we would wish to be treated, with respect and honesty.

Excellence

We continuously strive to work in a way that is both innovative and simple to deliver cost effective solutions.

Responsibility

We accept responsibility for everything we do, safeguarding the natural environment and the local community, as well as the interests of all our customers and people.

6

JERSEY ELECTRICITY

Annual Report and Accounts 2022

7

Strategy

Strategy for achieving our Vision

Increase electricity's share

Enable customers to convert

of the energy market.

domestic and commercial

premises to value-for-money,

low-carbon electric heating

and cooling solutions.

Develop local, affordable renewable energy for anyone who wants it.

Lead in the application of technology to benefit customers by providing new and improved services and driving efficiency in our business.

Create value for all stakeholders, by providing fair pricing for customers and fair returns for shareholders.

Deliver a well-invested network and a highly skilled, diverse and engaged workforce committed to a zero-carbon future.

Develop e-mobility and EV charging solutions to encourage cleaner, more efficient, electric transport.

Provide integrated services 'beyond the meter' that put customers at the heart of the energy system.

Our strategies and work streams will enable us to achieve our Vision. They are also aligned with,

and are fully supportive of the Government of Jersey's net-zero carbon emissions ambitions.

8

JERSEY ELECTRICITY

Annual Report and Accounts 2022

9

