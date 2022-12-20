Jersey Electricity : Annual Report - 2022

Jersey Electricity plc is the sole supplier of electricity in Jersey, serving over 52,000 business and residential customers. The Company's operations include the transmission, distribution, generation and supply of electricity as well as a range of energy related services and solutions.
Contents
How we performed in 2022
STRATEGY
Our Purpose, Vision and Values
Strategy for achieving our Vision
Chair's Statement
Chief Executive's Review
Our Business and Business Model
Energy
Health, Safety & Environment
Other Businesses
Climate:
Sustainability Framework
Opportunity for Energy Growth
Electric Transport
Price Stability and Affordability
Technology
Stakeholders
Customers
Our people
Other stakeholders
Outlook
Financial Review
Group risk management
TCFD Disclosures
GOVERNANCE
Board of Directors
Directors' report
Corporate governance
Nominations Committee Report
Audit and Risk Committee Report
Remuneration Committee Report
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
Independent Auditor's Report
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
How we performed in 2022
Our Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) are quantifiable measurements which help gauge overall performance and help make informed decisions about our operations and strategy. Detail of why we view these items as key indicators of performance is contained in the relevant sections within this Annual Report.
Jersey Electricity KPIs
2022
Revenue (£m)
117.4
Profit before tax (£m)
10.6
Ordinary dividend paid per share (p)
17.8
Unit sales of electricity (m)
613
Lost Time Injuries
2
Return on energy assets (%)
4.2
Customer minutes lost
5
CO2 level (gCO2e/kWh)
22
Customer service score
77
Employee engagement score
7.8
2021 2020
118.6 111.7
19.1 14.8
16.9 16.1
639 619
2 1
5.9 6.8
5 5
23 24
78 77
8.1 8.3
Strategy
Our Purpose, Vision and Values
Our Purpose
Our Purpose is to 'enable life's essentials' by providing the people of Jersey with secure, reliable, affordable and sustainable electricity today and long into the future.
Our Vision
Our Vision is to 'inspire azero-carbonfuture' by being the energy partner of choice whilst working to the seven pillars of that Vision.
Our Values
Our six core Values are key to our culture. They guide the behaviours we expect of each other as we work towards our Vision.
Customers
We put customers at the heart of our business, giving them choice, control and value for money in a transparent and trusted way.
Environment
We support the Government of Jersey's Carbon Neutral Roadmap by growing electricity's share of the energy market, reducing carbon emissions, helping to conserve resources and protecting the environment.
Safety
We do everything safely and responsibly or not at all - nothing is more important than the safety of the public, our customers and our people.
Teamwork
We value diversity and respect and value our colleagues as individuals. We believe we are stronger as a team, leading to better solutions and a more enjoyable and rewarding work life.
Lifestyle
We aim to enhance the lifestyle of Islanders and power the economy by providing innovative, low-carbon energy services and solutions.
Our People
We aim to be an employer of choice in Jersey, where employees are engaged , supported and developed.
Technology
We aim to be leaders in the application of technology, enhancing efficiencies, unlocking new services and digitally enabling our employees and our customers.
Investors
We provide fair returns to our investors over the medium to long-term.
Partnerships
We aim to be the partner of choice for the Government of Jersey and the Island's parishes, supporting all their energy needs.
Reliability
We are trustworthy, dependable and reliable, delivering on our commitments and always there when our customers need us.
Customer Focus
We listen to our customers and seek to understand and respond to their needs, treating them the way we would wish to be treated, with respect and honesty.
Excellence
We continuously strive to work in a way that is both innovative and simple to deliver cost effective solutions.
Responsibility
We accept responsibility for everything we do, safeguarding the natural environment and the local community, as well as the interests of all our customers and people.
Strategy
Strategy for achieving our Vision
Increase electricity's share
Enable customers to convert
of the energy market.
domestic and commercial
premises to value-for-money,
low-carbon electric heating
and cooling solutions.
Develop local, affordable renewable energy for anyone who wants it.
Lead in the application of technology to benefit customers by providing new and improved services and driving efficiency in our business.
Create value for all stakeholders, by providing fair pricing for customers and fair returns for shareholders.
Deliver a well-invested network and a highly skilled, diverse and engaged workforce committed to a zero-carbon future.
Develop e-mobility and EV charging solutions to encourage cleaner, more efficient, electric transport.
Provide integrated services 'beyond the meter' that put customers at the heart of the energy system.
Our strategies and work streams will enable us to achieve our Vision. They are also aligned with,
and are fully supportive of the Government of Jersey's net-zero carbon emissions ambitions.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
