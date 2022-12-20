Jersey Electricity : Annual Report - 2022

Our six core Values are key to our culture. They guide the behaviours we expect of each other as we work towards our Vision.

Our Vision is to 'inspire a zero-carbonfuture' by being the energy partner of choice whilst working to the seven pillars of that Vision.

Our Purpose is to 'enable life's essentials' by providing the people of Jersey with secure, reliable, affordable and sustainable electricity today and long into the future.

We value diversity and respect and value our colleagues as individuals. We believe we are stronger as a team, leading to better solutions and a more enjoyable and rewarding work life.

We do everything safely and responsibly or not at all - nothing is more important than the safety of the public, our customers and our people.

We support the Government of Jersey's Carbon Neutral Roadmap by growing electricity's share of the energy market, reducing carbon emissions, helping to conserve resources and protecting the environment.

We put customers at the heart of our business, giving them choice, control and value for money in a transparent and trusted way.

Lifestyle We aim to enhance the lifestyle of Islanders and power the economy by providing innovative, low-carbon energy services and solutions.

Our People We aim to be an employer of choice in Jersey, where employees are engaged , supported and developed. Technology We aim to be leaders in the application of technology, enhancing efficiencies, unlocking new services and digitally enabling our employees and our customers.

Investors We provide fair returns to our investors over the medium to long-term. Partnerships We aim to be the partner of choice for the Government of Jersey and the Island's parishes, supporting all their energy needs.

Reliability We are trustworthy, dependable and reliable, delivering on our commitments and always there when our customers need us. Customer Focus We listen to our customers and seek to understand and respond to their needs, treating them the way we would wish to be treated, with respect and honesty.